Top 5 Premium Smartwatches for Style and Fitness Under 5000

Have you discovered that perfect mix of style, technology, and fitness with the top picks of premium smartwatches available at exceptional prices during Myntra's Pre Buzz (BFF SALE)? Modern smartwatches are no longer just accessories but are also substantial tools that have evolved with features such as voice assistants, crash detection, call and text support, and long battery lives. With strong sensors and total application package suites, they have also become popular health and fitness trackers. Whether you're interested in rugged outdoor models or sleek luxury designs, these smartwatches come pre-equipped with cutting-edge features to enhance daily life. Don't miss out on this special offer from September 13th to 16th - some of the best value for money spent on a few of the finest brands.

1. CULT Ranger XR Ultra AMOLED Outdoor Rugged GoogleFit & Strava Integrated Smartwatch

Price: ₹2999

Keep your routine fitness updated with this stylish and functional smartwatch featuring up to 1.52" AMOLED resolution at 466x466 pixels and as bright as 700 nits. It comes along with an Always-On Display so you can always know at what level you stand, using the information the watch displays. The 300mAh battery supports up to 8 days of usage. Advanced sensors within the device produce accurate health and activity monitoring, as well as Ultra Sync technology for the seamless Bluetooth calling experience.

Key Features:

-High-Resolution Display: 1.52 AMOLED screen with 466x466 pixels and 700 nits brightness for vibrant visuals.

-Long Battery Life: 300mAh battery lasts up to 8 days on a single charge.

-Advanced Health Monitoring: Continuous heart rate tracking, SPO2 levels, and more with precision sensors.

-Seamless Connectivity: Ultra Sync technology for easy Bluetooth calling and contact storage.

-Comprehensive Fitness Tracking: Monitors steps, calories, and BMI, and integrates with Strava, Google Fit, and Apple Health.

-Durable Design: IP67 water and dust resistance, with a comfortable silicone strap and tang lock mechanism.

2. Pebble Odyssey 1.46" HD Infinite Display BT Calling Premium Health Suite Smart Watch

Price: ₹4499

Upgrade your daily tech gear with the Pebble Odyssey Smartwatch. Boasting a 1.46" HD Infinite Display, the smartwatch is delivered with crystal-clear visuals and effortless ease. Containing Bluetooth calling, heart rate and SPo2 readings, and multiple sports modes to engage the end-user in being active, it features an AI Voice Assistant, a sleep monitor, a sedentary alert, alarms, notifications, a Smart Calculator, and much more, all within the design of ruggedness and IP67 certification for being water-resistant.

Key Features:

-1.46" HD Infinite Display: Crisp, high-resolution visuals.

-Bluetooth Calling: Seamless connectivity for calls and notifications.

-Health Tracking: Includes heart rate monitoring, SPo2 tracking, and various sports modes.

-AI Voice Assistant: Effortless voice commands and task management.

-Wellness Alerts: Sleep Monitor and Sedentary Alert for a healthier lifestyle.

-Smart Calculator: Convenient calculations right on your wrist.

-Durable Design: IP67 water resistance with a rugged build and silicon strap.

3. NOISE ColorFit Pro 5 Max Smartwatch

Price: ₹4499

NOISE ColorFit Pro 5 Max smartwatch features a stunning 1.96" AMOLED display with 20% more viewable area, 20% brighter, and 60% sharper visuals. Its smart dock equips it with a power button, an in-built speaker, and a microphone for frictionless interaction. You can personalize watch faces, get live updates, and track advanced health monitoring on your wrist with the Noise Health Suite. Tru Sync and up to 7 days of battery life keep you connected and stylish all week long.

Key Features:

-1.96" AMOLED Display: Enhanced viewing area and brightness.

-Smart Dock: Integrated control hub with speaker and microphone.

-Health Monitoring: Advanced Noise Health Suite™ for detailed health insights.

-Customization: Over 100 watch faces and personalized health goals.

-Tru Sync Technology: Reliable connectivity.

-Long Battery Life: Up to 7 days on a single charge.

-Real-Time Updates: Weather, AQI, and time notifications.

4. HAMMER Pulse Ace Plus Round Dial Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch (Black)

Price: ₹ 4999

The HAMMER Pulse Ace Plus introduces a technologically advanced round-dial smartwatch that can add a touch of fashion and fitness to your style. Through the 1.28" HD display, you would have vibrant visions and experience clear calls through Bluetooth accompanied by superior built-in speakers and mic. Get updated on health and activities by SpO2 monitoring, heart rate tracking, and pedometer. The smartwatch supports magnetic charging with impressive battery life for easy connection and effortless activity.

Key Features:

-1.28" HD Display: Clear visuals with 240x240 resolution and 500 nits brightness.

-High-Quality Speaker & Mic: For crisp and uninterrupted Bluetooth calls.

-Health & Activity Tracking: SpO2 monitoring, heart rate monitoring, pedometer, and sleep tracking.

-Magnetic Charging: Easy and reliable charging.

-Battery Life: Up to 5 days (without Bluetooth calling) or 2-3 days (with Bluetooth calling).

-Rotating Crown: Switch between watch faces with ease.

-Dual Mode: Connects with two devices simultaneously.

5. CMF by Nothing Watch Pro 2

Price: ₹4999

The CMF, in Nothing Watch Pro 2 smartwatch, has all that is needed for a perfect fusion of style and functionality with a round bezel, liquid silicone straps, and an aluminum alloy body. Still rocking a pretty sharp, vibrant 1.32" AMOLED display with a resolution of 466x466 pixels and brightness at an impressive 620 nits, this watch promises to hold clarity when light from the outside world isn't so plentiful. More than 100 watch faces are customizable, and the watch offers ways for users to create personalized widgets.

Key Features:

-1.32" AMOLED Display: Vibrant visuals with 466x466 resolution, 60 FPS refresh rate, and 620 nits brightness.

-Customizable Watch Faces: Over 100 options, including dynamic and interactive designs.

-Personalized Widgets: Four customizable screens for fitness tracking, weather, schedules, and music control.

-Smart Movement Algorithm: Advanced metrics for aerobic/anaerobic effectiveness, training load, and recovery.

-Fitness Data Integration: Sync with Apple Health, Google Health Connect, and Strava.

-Multi-System GPS: Accurate tracking with five satellite positioning systems.

-120 Sports Modes: Automatic recognition for five common activities.

-24-Hour Health Insights: Active Score, Smart Sleep Algorithm, and menstrual cycle tracking.

Conclusion

Whether you are looking to upgrade from your fitness tracker or want a stylish companion for your wrist, these tremendous smartwatches offer the best performance with style. Grab these premium watches now as part of Myntra's Pre Buzz (BFF SALE). These deals won't hang out for long so be quick.

