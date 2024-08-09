Top 5 Smart Doorbell Cameras for Enhanced Home Security
Video doorbells are now a core component of home security, offering both convenience and peace of mind. Here are our top picks:
Smart doorbell cameras have become essential for modern home security, offering real-time video feeds, motion detection, and seamless smartphone connectivity. Whether at home or away, these devices provide peace of mind by allowing you to monitor and communicate with visitors remotely. Here’s a rundown of the top 5 smart doorbell cameras available on the market, designed to enhance your home security.
1. CP PLUS Smart WiFi Wireless Video Doorbell
Price: ₹4,999
The CP PLUS Smart WiFi Video Doorbell is a reliable option for those seeking local recording and motion detection. With its battery-powered operation and easy installation, it’s ideal for enhancing outdoor security.
Features
Recommended Uses For Product: Outdoor Security
Brand: CP PLUS
Connectivity Technology: Wired
Special Feature: Local Recording, Motion Sensor
Indoor/Outdoor Usage: Outdoor
Compatible Devices: Smartphone
Power Source: Battery Powered
Connectivity Protocol: Wi-Fi
Controller Type: Ring
Mounting Type: Ceiling Mount
2. Wipro Smart Wireless Doorbell
Price: ₹4,542
Wipro’s Smart Wireless Doorbell is perfect for both indoor and outdoor usage, offering HD resolution and night vision for round-the-clock security. Its wireless design ensures hassle-free installation, making it a user-friendly option for any home.
Features
Recommended Uses For Product: Night Vision, Motion Detection
Brand: Wipro
Model Name: Wipro Smart Wireless
Connectivity Technology: Wireless
Special Feature: HD Resolution, Night Vision, Motion Sensor
Indoor/Outdoor Usage: Outdoor, Indoor
Compatible Devices: Laptop
Power Source: Battery Powered
Connectivity Protocol: Wi-Fi
Controller Type: Ring
3. Qubo Smart WiFi Video Doorbell
Price: ₹5,989
The Qubo Smart WiFi Video Doorbell provides a generous 128 GB storage capacity, ensuring that all footage is safely stored. With its 1080p resolution and infrared light source, it’s an excellent choice for high-quality video capture day and night.
Features
Brand: Qubo
Memory Storage Capacity: 128 GB
Flash Memory Type: SD
Removable Memory: microSDXC
Operating System: iOS, Android
Hardware Interface: 802.11 ac/b/g/n
Resolution: 1080p
Light Source Type: Infrared
Compatible Devices: Smartphone
Mounting Hardware: Video Doorbell, Mounting Plate, AC Chime
Price: ₹6,999
The TP-Link Tapo D230S1 offers superior video quality with its 2K 5MP live view, along with smart AI detection for precise notifications. Its flexible placement options and color night vision make it an excellent choice for outdoor security.
Features
Recommended Uses For Product: Outdoor Security
Brand: Tapo
Connectivity Technology: Wireless
Special Feature: Color Night Vision, Flexible Placement, Flexible Views, Longer Battery Life, Smart AI Detection and Notification, 2K 5MP Live View
Indoor/Outdoor Usage: Outdoor
Compatible Devices: Laptop
Power Source: Battery Powered
Connectivity Protocol: Wi-Fi
Controller Type: Amazon Alexa
Mounting Type: Door Mount
5. Havells Crabtree Wi-Fi Video Doorbell with Access Control
Price: ₹7,209
Havells Crabtree Wi-Fi Video Doorbell is designed for enhanced access control, combining HD resolution and motion detection for comprehensive security. Its sleek design and advanced features make it a premium option for modern homes.
Features
Recommended Uses For Product: Motion Detection
Brand: Havells
Connectivity Technology: Wireless
Special Feature: HD Resolution, Night Vision, Motion Sensor
Indoor/Outdoor Usage: Outdoor
Compatible Devices: Laptop
Power Source: Battery Powered
Connectivity Protocol: Wi-Fi
Controller Type: Android
Mounting Type: Wall Mount
Conclusion
Choosing the right smart doorbell camera can significantly enhance your home security. Whether you prioritize video quality, storage capacity, or ease of use, these top 5 options offer something for every need. Equip your home with one of these devices and enjoy peace of mind knowing your home is always secure.
