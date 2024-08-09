Top 5 Smart Doorbell Cameras for Enhanced Home Security

Smart doorbell cameras have become essential for modern home security, offering real-time video feeds, motion detection, and seamless smartphone connectivity. Whether at home or away, these devices provide peace of mind by allowing you to monitor and communicate with visitors remotely. Here’s a rundown of the top 5 smart doorbell cameras available on the market, designed to enhance your home security.

1. CP PLUS Smart WiFi Wireless Video Doorbell

Price: ₹4,999

The CP PLUS Smart WiFi Video Doorbell is a reliable option for those seeking local recording and motion detection. With its battery-powered operation and easy installation, it’s ideal for enhancing outdoor security.

Features

Recommended Uses For Product: Outdoor Security

Brand: CP PLUS

Connectivity Technology: Wired

Special Feature: Local Recording, Motion Sensor

Indoor/Outdoor Usage: Outdoor

Compatible Devices: Smartphone

Power Source: Battery Powered

Connectivity Protocol: Wi-Fi

Controller Type: Ring

Mounting Type: Ceiling Mount

2. Wipro Smart Wireless Doorbell

Price: ₹4,542

Wipro’s Smart Wireless Doorbell is perfect for both indoor and outdoor usage, offering HD resolution and night vision for round-the-clock security. Its wireless design ensures hassle-free installation, making it a user-friendly option for any home.

Features

Recommended Uses For Product: Night Vision, Motion Detection

Brand: Wipro

Model Name: Wipro Smart Wireless

Connectivity Technology: Wireless

Special Feature: HD Resolution, Night Vision, Motion Sensor

Indoor/Outdoor Usage: Outdoor, Indoor

Compatible Devices: Laptop

Power Source: Battery Powered

Connectivity Protocol: Wi-Fi

Controller Type: Ring

3. Qubo Smart WiFi Video Doorbell

Price: ₹5,989

The Qubo Smart WiFi Video Doorbell provides a generous 128 GB storage capacity, ensuring that all footage is safely stored. With its 1080p resolution and infrared light source, it’s an excellent choice for high-quality video capture day and night.

Features

Brand: ‎Qubo

Memory Storage Capacity: ‎128 GB

Flash Memory Type: ‎SD

Removable Memory: ‎microSDXC

Operating System: ‎iOS, Android

Hardware Interface: ‎802.11 ac/b/g/n

Resolution: ‎1080p

Light Source Type: ‎Infrared

Compatible Devices: ‎Smartphone

Mounting Hardware: ‎Video Doorbell, Mounting Plate, AC Chime

4. TP-Link Tapo D230S1 2K

Price: ₹6,999

The TP-Link Tapo D230S1 offers superior video quality with its 2K 5MP live view, along with smart AI detection for precise notifications. Its flexible placement options and color night vision make it an excellent choice for outdoor security.

Features

Recommended Uses For Product: Outdoor Security

Brand: Tapo

Connectivity Technology: Wireless

Special Feature: Color Night Vision, Flexible Placement, Flexible Views, Longer Battery Life, Smart AI Detection and Notification, 2K 5MP Live View

Indoor/Outdoor Usage: Outdoor

Compatible Devices: Laptop

Power Source: Battery Powered

Connectivity Protocol: Wi-Fi

Controller Type: Amazon Alexa

Mounting Type: Door Mount

5. Havells Crabtree Wi-Fi Video Doorbell with Access Control

Price: ₹7,209

Havells Crabtree Wi-Fi Video Doorbell is designed for enhanced access control, combining HD resolution and motion detection for comprehensive security. Its sleek design and advanced features make it a premium option for modern homes.

Features

Recommended Uses For Product: Motion Detection

Brand: Havells

Connectivity Technology: Wireless

Special Feature: HD Resolution, Night Vision, Motion Sensor

Indoor/Outdoor Usage: Outdoor

Compatible Devices: Laptop

Power Source: Battery Powered

Connectivity Protocol: Wi-Fi

Controller Type: Android

Mounting Type: Wall Mount

Conclusion

Choosing the right smart doorbell camera can significantly enhance your home security. Whether you prioritize video quality, storage capacity, or ease of use, these top 5 options offer something for every need. Equip your home with one of these devices and enjoy peace of mind knowing your home is always secure.

