Top 5 Smart Light LED Bulbs for Customisable Home Lighting

Light up the upcoming festivals like Rakhi and Janmashtami with these top 5 smart light LED bulbs. Enter into the world of smart illumination without emptying your pockets. In this article, we are going to present you with the top 10 best smart LED lights under 1000 rupees. Get up to 70% off on small home appliances during Amazon's Great Freedom Festival sale 2024.

Ready to light up your home like never before? So, click through the link above and enhance your home lighting experience—grab your smart LED bulbs today! Here are the best-selling smart light LED bulbs:

1. Amazon basics - 12W

Price: ₹499

The most affordable in the segment here, this one offers an impressive 1125 lumens at a cool 6500K color temperature. The bulb is claimed to come with surge and high voltage protection and is BIS-approved. Interestingly, it even carries a 2-star energy rating.

Features

Brand: Amazon Basics

Light Type: LED

Special Feature: 1125 lumen @ 6500K, 4KV Surge protection, 440V High voltage protection, BIS Approved, 2 Star

Wattage: 12 Watts

Bulb Base: B22D

Net Quantity: 1 count

Color Temperature: 6500 Kelvin

Brightness: 1080 Lumen

Material: PA+PC

2. Qubo Smart Bulb from Hero Group

Price: ₹649

Brand: The Qubo

Light Color: Multicolor

Voltage: 220 Volts (AC)

Net Quantity: 1 count

3. MI LED Smart Color Bulb (B22)

Price: ₹699

Immerse into a world of color with the MI LED Smart Color Bulb. The energy-efficient option gives way to a host of colors that match your mood and occasion.

Features

Brand: MI

Light Type: LED

Special Feature: Energy Efficient, Colour Changing

Wattage: 9 Watts

Bulb Shape Size: A19

Specific Uses For Product: Lamp

Light Color: Yellow

4. PHILIPS Wiz 12W NEO

Price: ₹648

The Philips Wiz 12W NEO lives up to the Philips name, offering a feature-rich package. Dim the lights, change colors, and control with your voice – it's all at your fingertips!

Features

Brand: PHILIPS

Light Type: LED

Special Feature: Energy Efficient, Dimmable, Long Lasting, Colour Changing, Voice Controlled

Wattage: 12 Watts

Bulb Shape Size: A19

Bulb Base: B22D

Specific Uses For Product: Decoration

Light Colour: Multicolor

Color Temperature: 6500 Kelvin

5. Wipro 12.5W B22D

Price: ₹688

Wipro introduces you to this powerful lighting solution-12.5W B22D Smart Bulb. This dimmable and colour-changing bulb offers warm and cool white tones to allow you to set the light ambiance.

Features

Brand: Wipro

Light Type: LED

Special Feature: Dimmable, Colour Changing

Wattage: 22 Watts

Bulb Base: B22D

Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: 12.5 Watts

Specific Uses For Product: Bulb Holder, Indoor

Looking to the upcoming festive season, these smart LED bulbs can make your house lights fun and convenient. Here, there is one ideal bulb for everybody, from budget options to feature-rich powerhouses. There probably isn't a better time to get your smart lighting solutions at unbeatable prices, with the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale just around the corner.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.