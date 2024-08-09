Top 5 Smart Light LED Bulbs for Customisable Home Lighting
The festival season is on its way, so be prepared with the Top 5 Smart Light Bulbs for Customisable Home Lighting, which are also compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Get extra discounts during Amazon's Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024!
Light up the upcoming festivals like Rakhi and Janmashtami with these top 5 smart light LED bulbs. Enter into the world of smart illumination without emptying your pockets. In this article, we are going to present you with the top 10 best smart LED lights under 1000 rupees. Get up to 70% off on small home appliances during Amazon's Great Freedom Festival sale 2024.
Ready to light up your home like never before? So, click through the link above and enhance your home lighting experience—grab your smart LED bulbs today! Here are the best-selling smart light LED bulbs:
Price: ₹499
The most affordable in the segment here, this one offers an impressive 1125 lumens at a cool 6500K color temperature. The bulb is claimed to come with surge and high voltage protection and is BIS-approved. Interestingly, it even carries a 2-star energy rating.
Features
Brand: Amazon Basics
Light Type: LED
Special Feature: 1125 lumen @ 6500K, 4KV Surge protection, 440V High voltage protection, BIS Approved, 2 Star
Wattage: 12 Watts
Bulb Base: B22D
Net Quantity: 1 count
Color Temperature: 6500 Kelvin
Brightness: 1080 Lumen
Material: PA+PC
2. Qubo Smart Bulb from Hero Group
Price: ₹649
Brand: The Qubo
Light Color: Multicolor
Voltage: 220 Volts (AC)
Net Quantity: 1 count
3. MI LED Smart Color Bulb (B22)
Price: ₹699
Immerse into a world of color with the MI LED Smart Color Bulb. The energy-efficient option gives way to a host of colors that match your mood and occasion.
Features
Brand: MI
Light Type: LED
Special Feature: Energy Efficient, Colour Changing
Wattage: 9 Watts
Bulb Shape Size: A19
Specific Uses For Product: Lamp
Light Color: Yellow
Price: ₹648
The Philips Wiz 12W NEO lives up to the Philips name, offering a feature-rich package. Dim the lights, change colors, and control with your voice – it's all at your fingertips!
Features
Brand: PHILIPS
Light Type: LED
Special Feature: Energy Efficient, Dimmable, Long Lasting, Colour Changing, Voice Controlled
Wattage: 12 Watts
Bulb Shape Size: A19
Bulb Base: B22D
Specific Uses For Product: Decoration
Light Colour: Multicolor
Color Temperature: 6500 Kelvin
Price: ₹688
Wipro introduces you to this powerful lighting solution-12.5W B22D Smart Bulb. This dimmable and colour-changing bulb offers warm and cool white tones to allow you to set the light ambiance.
Features
Brand: Wipro
Light Type: LED
Special Feature: Dimmable, Colour Changing
Wattage: 22 Watts
Bulb Base: B22D
Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: 12.5 Watts
Specific Uses For Product: Bulb Holder, Indoor
Looking to the upcoming festive season, these smart LED bulbs can make your house lights fun and convenient. Here, there is one ideal bulb for everybody, from budget options to feature-rich powerhouses. There probably isn't a better time to get your smart lighting solutions at unbeatable prices, with the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale just around the corner.
Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.