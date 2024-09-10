Top 5 Smart Wi-Fi CCTV Cameras for 360-Degree Home Security in 2024

For times when demands keep growing for complete home security, every homeowner requires a smart Wi-Fi CCTV camera that should be able to give 360-degree coverage. These are complete cameras with advanced features like two-way audio, night vision, and motion detection. Whether you want to keep a tab on your home remotely or enjoy the protection around the clock, these cameras have been designed to keep every nook of your space under cover. What are the top 5 smart WiFi CCTV cameras for your home's 360-degree protection? A look into that follows.

1. QUBO Smart 360 3MP 1296p WiFi CCTV Security Camera from Hero Group

Price: ₹1,590

Enhance your home security with crystal-clear 3MP resolution for sharp and detailed footage indoors from the QUBO Smart 360 WiFi CCTV Camera. Equipped with night vision, 2-way audio, and PTZ technology, this camera will ensure comprehensive coverage and communication with ease. The motion sensor enhances security through detectable movement that it allows, while Amazon Alexa integration ensures convenience. Ideal for providing dependable smart home security.

Features

-Brand: Qubo

-Recommended Uses For Product: Indoor Security

-Connectivity Technology: Wireless

-Special Features: 2-Way Audio, Night Vision, PTZ Technology, Motion Sensor

-Indoor/Outdoor Usage: Indoor

-Compatible Devices: Smartphone

-Power Source: Corded Electric

-Connectivity Protocol: Wi-Fi

-Controller Type: Amazon Alexa

-Mounting Type: Ceiling Mount

2. CP PLUS 3 MP Full HD Smart Wi-fi CCTV Camera

Price: ₹1,699

For indoor security in a very dependable and highly reasonable way, CP PLUS presents the 3MP Full HD Smart Wi-Fi Camera with clear visuals, and powered security features within. This camera is fully packed with Full HD resolution, night vision, and motion sensor detection of suspected activities. You can communicate with anyone from a distance using its 2-way audio feature, hence suitable for keeping homes or offices under surveillance. This has also been made compatible with Amazon Alexa.

Features

-Brand: CP PLUS

-Model Name: CP

-Recommended Uses For Product: Indoor Security

-Connectivity Technology: Wireless

-Special Features: Full HD Resolution, 2-way Audio, Night Vision, Motion Sensor

-Indoor/Outdoor Usage: Indoor

-Compatible Devices: Smartphone

-Power Source: Corded Electric

-Connectivity Protocol: Wi-Fi

-Controller Type: Amazon Alexa

3. Xiaomi Mi Wireless Home Security Camera 2i

Price:₹2,299

Safeguard your home with the Xiaomi Mi Wireless Home Security Camera 2i. With the offer of Full HD picture quality, this camera fits home securities that come with advanced features such as barking and cry detection. Its 360-degree view, night vision, and motion sensor ensure complete coverage day and night. Compatible with iPhones, laptops, tablets, and smartphones, this camera is an excellent solution for smart, portable security.

Features

-Brand: Xiaomi

-Recommended Uses For Product: Home Security, Night Vision

-Connectivity Technology: Wireless

-Special Features: Portable, Night Vision, Barking Detection, Cry Detection, Motion Sensor

-Indoor/Outdoor Usage: Indoor

-Compatible Devices: iPhone, Laptop, Tablet, Smartphone

-Power Source: Corded Electric

-Connectivity Protocol: Bluetooth

-Controller Type: Android

4. Godrej Security Solutions EVE PRO panTilt Smart WiFi Security Camera for Home with 350 Degree 3MP (HD)

Price: ₹2,398

Empower your home with a stronghold-Godrej Security Solutions EVE PRO Smart WiFi Camera, powered by 3MP HD resolution and 350-degree pan-tilt. It captures clear footage of every nook and corner of your home since it is meant for indoor use. Besides that, the camera provides wireless connectivity, and installation is quite easy. This camera is just great for giving your space reliable protection with easy remote access through a laptop, desktop, tablet, or smartphone.

Features

-Brand: Godrej Security Solutions

-Model Name: Godrej Security Solutions

-Recommended Uses For Product: Indoor Security

-Connectivity Technology: Wireless

-Special Feature: HD Resolution

-Indoor/Outdoor Usage: Indoor

-Compatible Devices: Laptop, Desktop, Tablet, Smartphone

-Power Source: Corded Electric

-Connectivity Protocol: Wi-Fi

-Controller Type: Android

5. PHILIPS 5000 Series Wi-Fi 360 Degree Camera | AI-Enhanced CCTV Camera for Home

Price: ₹6,998

Take security at your home to the next level with this Wi-Fi 360-degree camera from the PHILIPS 5000 series. With enhanced AI features like cry and pet detection, it possesses incomparable versatility for indoor and outdoor security. Complemented by 2-way audio, night vision, and PTZ technology for maximum reach, its motion sensors detect every unauthorized movement. Perfect for pet monitoring and keeping an eye on the baby while you are out, this is undoubtedly the perfect solution to safeguard your home most appropriately.

Features

-Brand: PHILIPS

-Model Name: Philips CCTV Wifi Indoor Security Camera HSP5500

-Recommended Uses For Product: Spying, Pet Monitoring, Baby Monitoring, Indoor Security, Outdoor Security

-Connectivity Technology: Wireless

-Special Feature: Cry Detection, Pet Detection, 2 Way Audio, Night Vision, PTZ Technology, Motion Sensor

-Indoor/Outdoor Usage: Outdoor, Indoor

-Compatible Devices: Smartphone

-Power Source: Corded Electric

-Connectivity Protocol: Wi-Fi

-Controller Type: Android

Conclusion

For home security, it will cover every angle without any blind spots. From the budget version of QUBO to the premium from PHILIPS, these Wi-Fi-enabled smart CCTV cameras will never let you down in protection. Grab the right camera today for peace of mind and keep your home secure from every direction.

