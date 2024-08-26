Top 5 Smartphones Under ₹10,000 in India

Finding a trustworthy smartphone at a reasonable price might be difficult. We've curated a list of the top 5 best finest smartphones under ₹10,000 range for students, small business owners, and those seeking a budget-friendly handset. These phones include outstanding features such as 50MP cameras, big batteries, and even a 5G connection, making them ideal for daily usage without breaking the budget.

1. TECNO Spark 20C

Price:₹7,999

The TECNO Spark 20C offers incredible value with 16 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. Powered by the Helio G36 processor and featuring a 50MP main camera, this phone ensures smooth multitasking and sharp photography. Its 5000mAh battery and 18W Type-C charging deliver long-lasting performance.

Features

Brand: Tecno

Operating System: Android 13.0

RAM: 16 GB

CPU Model: Snapdragon

CPU Speed: 2.2 GHz

Model: TECNO Spark 20C (Gravity Black)

Storage: 8GB + 128GB

Camera: 50MP Main + 8MP Selfie

Display: 90Hz Dot-in

Speakers: Dual with DTS

Battery: 5000mAh with 18W Type-C

Processor: Helio G36

2. Lava O2

Price: ₹7,999

The Lava O2 is an affordable smartphone with plenty of features. It comes with 8 GB of RAM (expandable up to 16 GB) and 128 GB of storage, making it ideal for customers who require enough capacity for apps and media. The 50MP AI dual camera and 6.5-inch 90Hz display make it an excellent choice for both photography and entertainment.

Features

Brand: Lava

Operating System: Android 13.0

RAM: 8 GB (Expandable up to 16 GB)

Storage: UFS 2.2 128 GB

CPU Model: A Series A10

CPU Speed: 2 GHz

Model: Lava O2 (Imperial Green)

Display: 6.5-inch 90Hz Punch Hole

Camera: 50MP AI Dual Camera

Back: AG Glass

Charging: 18W Fast Charging

Processor: T616 Octacore

3. Infinix Smart 8

Price:₹7,800

The Infinix Smart 8 offers excellent value with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G36 chipset and can easily manage everyday chores. The 5000mAh battery lasts all day, and the 50MP AI camera captures crisp, clear shots. It supports dual SIM cards and has 4G connectivity, making it excellent for consistent communication.

Features

Brand: Infinix

Operating System: Android 13 Go

RAM: 8 GB

Storage: 128 GB

CPU Model: MediaTek Helio G36

CPU Speed: 2.2 GHz

Model: Infinix Smart 8 (Timber Black)

Battery: 5000 mAh

Camera: 50MP + AI

SIM: Dual Sim

Network: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE

4. Redmi 13C

Price: ₹8,499

The Redmi 13C blends design and performance with a 50MP AI triple camera and a 6.74-inch HD+ 90Hz display. With 4 GB of RAM (expandable to 8 GB with virtual RAM) and 128 GB of storage, it's ideal for consumers who require a dependable and elegant smartphone for multitasking and entertainment. The 5000mAh battery and quick side fingerprint scanner boost its attractiveness.

Features

Brand: Xiaomi

Operating System: MIUI 14, Android 13.0

RAM: 4 GB (8 GB with virtual RAM)

Storage: 128 GB

CPU Model: MediaTek Helio G85

Display: 6.74" HD+ 90Hz with Corning Gorilla Glass 3

Camera: 50MP AI Triple Camera

Battery: 5000mAh

Fingerprint: Fast Side Fingerprint

Model: Redmi 13C (Stardust Black)

Other Features: 1GHz GPU, 600nits High Brightness Mode, Various Camera Modes including Night and Time-lapse

5. POCO M6 5G

Price:₹9,999

The POCO M6 5G is a great option for anyone seeking for a future-proof phone under ₹10,000. It's equipped with a 6.74-inch HD+ 90Hz display, a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 5G SoC, and a 50MP AI dual camera to meet the demands of current users. It has 6 GB RAM (expandable to 12 GB with virtual RAM) and a 5000mAh battery, ensuring both performance and longevity.

Features

Brand: POCO

Operating System: MIUI 14, Android 13.0

RAM: 6 GB (12 GB with virtual RAM)

Storage: 128 GB

CPU Model: MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 5G SoC

CPU Speed: 2.2 GHz

Display: 6.74" HD+ 90Hz with Corning Gorilla Glass 3

Camera: 50MP AI Dual Camera

Battery: 5000mAh

Fingerprint: Fast Side Fingerprint

Model: POCO M6 5G (Orion Blue)

Other Features: 600nits High Brightness Mode, Various Camera Modes including Night and Time-lapse

Conclusion: These smartphones offer great value for their price, making them suitable for those seeking a cost-effective yet powerful gadget. Whether you need a phone for business, education, or enjoyment, these devices provide excellent performance without breaking the bank. Don't pass up these incredible deals—select your favorite today and enjoy the best in low-cost mobile technology!

