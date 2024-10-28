Top 5 Truly Wireless Earbuds Under ₹1,600: Unmatched Sound Quality and Long Battery Life for This Diwali

The festive spirit of Diwali provides happiness, festivities, and the chance to enjoy high-quality audio experiences. Having a trustworthy pair of truly wireless earbuds is crucial for both music enthusiasts and active people in today's fast-paced environment. The correct earbuds may change the way you listen, whether you're driving, celebrating with loved ones, or just relaxing at home. With features like longer battery life, better sound quality, and easy charging options, we showcase five of the best options under ₹1,600 in this post. These earbuds, which range from the feature-rich OnePlus Nord Buds 2r to the boAt Airdopes 131 with an incredible 60 hours of playback, promise to keep you connected to your favorite music and calls all over the holiday season.

1. boAt Airdopes 131/138 TWS Earbuds w/ 60H Playtime, 13mm Drivers, ASAP Charge & BTv5.1

Price: ₹679

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Discover the boAt Airdopes 131 TWS earbuds, where stylish design meets exceptional audio quality. With up to 60 hours of playback time and 8 hours on a single charge, these earbuds ensure your music never stops. Their IPX4 rating makes them sweat and water-resistant, perfect for any activity. Experience quick connectivity with Bluetooth v5.1 and enjoy ASAP Fast Charge, providing 90 minutes of playtime from just 5 minutes of charging. Elevate your listening experience with the immersive boAt signature sound!

Features:

-60H Playback Time: Up to 60 hours with the case; 8 hours per charge.

-IPX4 Water Resistance: Protects against sweat and water.

-ASAP Fast Charge: 90 minutes of playback from just 5 minutes of charging.

-Bluetooth v5.1: Instant connectivity for a hassle-free experience.

-Ergonomic Design: Keeps earbuds securely in place during use.

-Touch Controls: Easy playback management and voice assistant activation.

2. pTron Bassbuds Eon In-Ear TWS Earbuds with HD Mic

Price: ₹730

Image source: Marvelof

Order Now

The pTron Bassbuds Eon In-Ear TWS Earbuds deliver high-fidelity sound and unmatched comfort for music lovers on the go. Weighing just 3.65 grams each, these earbuds feature 13mm dynamic drivers for deep bass and clear audio. With advanced AI-ENC technology, they ensure your voice is heard loud and clear during calls, making them perfect for everyday use.

Features:

-Lightweight Design: Smart mini true wireless stereo earbuds weighing only 3.65g each for comfortable wear.

-High-Quality Sound: 13mm dynamic drivers for rich, high-fidelity stereo sound with deep bass.

-AI-ENC Technology: Environmental noise cancellation for clear calls.

-Bluetooth v5.3: Fast and stable connection with one-step pairing and low power consumption.

-30-Hour Playtime: Total playback time of up to 30 hours with the case, plus Type-C fast charging.

-IPX4 Water Resistance: Protection against sweat and water for active lifestyles.

-Convenient Controls: Integrated music and call controls with instant voice assistant support.

-1-Year Warranty: Manufacturer's warranty for peace of mind.

3. NOISE Buds VS102 With 50hrs playtime, Instacharge, and 11mm driver Truly Wireless Earbuds

Price: ₹799

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

The NOISE Buds VS102 Truly Wireless Earbuds combine style, comfort, and exceptional audio performance. With an impressive 50 hours of total playtime, these earbuds are designed for those who crave long-lasting music enjoyment. Weighing only 4.5 grams, they offer a lightweight fit that’s perfect for all-day wear. The 11mm dynamic driver delivers deep bass and clear mids, ensuring a rich listening experience. Plus, with IPX4 water resistance, you can enjoy your workouts without worrying about sweat or splashes.

Features:

-Impressive Battery Life: Up to 50 hours of total playtime, keeping your music going all day long.

-Smart Touch Controls: Control music and volume effortlessly with intuitive touch controls on the earbuds.

-Hands-free Calling: Experience superior calling with distortion-free sound.

-Lightweight Design: Each earbud weighs just 4.5 grams for comfortable, all-day wear.

-Type-C Charging: Easy and quick charging with a modern Type-C port.

-Stable Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 ensures a strong connection and super quick pairing.

-Water Resistance: IPX4 rating protects against sweat and water.

-Voice Assistant Activation: Activate Siri or Google Assistant with just a few taps.

4. Boult Newly Launched K10 Truly Wireless In-Ear Earbuds

Price: ₹899

Image source: Amazon.in



Order Now

Introducing the Boult K10 Truly Wireless In-Ear Earbuds, designed for audiophiles who demand exceptional sound quality and remarkable battery life. With an impressive 50-hour playtime, these earbuds provide days of uninterrupted listening, perfect for travel, work, or leisure. Equipped with Zen Quad Mic ENC technology, they ensure clear and crisp calls by minimizing background noise, allowing you to communicate effectively in any setting.

Features:

-Extended Battery Life: Up to 50 hours of playtime on a single charge for all-day listening.

-Advanced Call Clarity: Zen Quad Mic ENC filters out background noise for superior call quality.

-Low Latency Gaming Mode: Activate a 45ms ultra-low latency mode for real-time audio during gaming, ensuring synced sound.

-Powerful Sound: Features 10mm drivers for deep bass and crystal-clear audio, enhancing your music and podcast experience.

-Type-C Fast Charging: Just 10 minutes of charging provides up to 120 minutes of playtime, keeping you connected on the go.

5. OnePlus Nord Buds 2r True Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic

Price: ₹1,599

Image source: Amazon.in



Order Now

Discover the OnePlus Nord Buds 2r True Wireless Earbuds, designed to enhance your audio journey with powerful sound and remarkable features. Equipped with 12.4mm driver units, these earbuds deliver crisp clarity and deep bass, ensuring every note resonates beautifully. With Sound Master Equalizers, you can customize your listening experience across three unique audio profiles: Bold, Bass, and Balanced.

Features:

-Enhanced Sound Quality: Experience rich audio with 12.4mm driver units that provide crisp sound and enhanced bass.

-Customizable Audio Profiles: Choose from three sound profiles (Bold, Bass, Balanced) to tailor your listening experience.

-Long Battery Life: Enjoy up to 38 hours of continuous music playback on a single charge for all-day listening.

-IP55 Water & Sweat Resistance: Designed to withstand sweat and splashes, making them perfect for workouts and outdoor activities.

-Gaming Mode: Access gaming features seamlessly while playing on a OnePlus handset, enhancing your gaming experience with optimized audio.

Conclusion

Especially during the joyous Diwali celebrations, selecting the ideal set of true wireless earbuds will greatly improve your music experience by bringing every beat and note to life. Five of the best options under ₹1,600, as chosen by us not only have a long battery life and great sound quality but also have cutting-edge functions that meet your daily demands. Everyone can find the perfect option, regardless of whether water resistance, lightweight design, or rapid charging are their top priorities. This Diwali, take advantage of the freedom that comes with wireless listening without sacrificing quality or price.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.