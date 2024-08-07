Top 5 Wired Earphones Under 500 in India
Tired of constantly charging your earbuds? Get budget-friendly in-ear earphones for a convenient and immersive audio experience. Check out these top-rated options and click the links to shop now!
In-ear wired earphones are a great option for you, whether you have to go on a long tour, study late at night, meditate, relax, or just want to enjoy rainy weather. For all purposes, you need good in-ear wired earphones to get free from battery recharge tension. Just plug and play the music whenever you want, and because it need not be taken care of much, it can be stored anywhere, in your purse, bag, drawer, or almirah; it doesn't require any specific case to look after.
Here we have curated a list of the top 5 budget in-ear earphones that also suit your pocket as they cost under 500 rupees.
Price: ₹349
Upgrade your audio experience with Boult in-ear earphones, featuring convenient in-line controls, ergonomic design, and IPX5 water resistance. The ear fins ensure a snug fit during any activity. Deepen your bass and clear up your sound with Neodymium technology. Further, make high-definition calls without a hitch through an in-built mic and voice command support. It is light, comfortable, and tangle-free, after all, and comes with a premium metallic finish—perfect for active people living life on the go!
Features
Brand: Boult
Colour: Blue
Ear Placement: In-Ear
Form Factor: In Ear
Noise Control: Sound Isolation
Connection Type: 3.5 mm jack
Price: ₹399
Immerse yourself in music with Conch Tune C wired earphones. The 10 mm speaker drivers deliver rich, crystal-clear audio. Widely compatible, the Type C audio jack connects effortlessly to smartphones, tablets, laptops, and other Type C devices.
Features
Brand: Portronics
Colour: Grey
Ear Placement: In-Ear
Form Factor: In Ear
Impedance: 160 Ohm
Connection Type: Type C
Price: ₹349
Stand out with the stylish boAt BassHeads 100 "Hawk" inspired earphones. The device will deliver punchy and rhythmic audio thanks to its powerful 10mm dynamic driver. Clear calls, crystal-clear, are what the HD microphone will bring you. Intuitive music and call management are very easy to do. Wear your attitude with this fashionable and user-friendly accessory.
Features
Brand: boAt
Colour: Red
Ear Placement: In-Ear
Form Factor: In Ear
Impedance: 16 Ohm
Connection Type: 3.5 mm jack
Price: ₹449
Introduce the GOVO GOBASS 410, designed especially for Bass Lovers. Earphones with a minimalistic outlook and light weights in their appearance will look amazingly great and perform way better at the Gym, at Home, or on-the-move. Comfortable design ensures hours of fun listening. With an HD microphone, crystal-clear voice quality is at your service to chat or call. An experience with Passive Noise Cancellation lets you get into a quieter environment on the GOVO GOBASS 410.
Features
Brand: GOVO
Colour: Black
Ear Placement: In-Ear
Form Factor: In Ear
Noise Control: Sound Isolation
Connection Type: 3.5 mm jack
Price: ₹399
Mivi earphones have a frequency drive of a 10 mm neodymium driver, which gives rich and immersive sound. Feel the bass with heavy beats, optimized for resonance. The snug, ergonomic design will hang in the ears, thus bringing comfort and stability. The in-built MEMS microphone delivers crystal-clear calls while reducing unwanted noise. A premium design is incorporated with a tangle-free braided cable, CNC earbuds, and an L-shaped jack for flexibility. Available in stunning colours, these earphones come with a warranty period of 1 year.
Features
Brand: Mivi
Colour: Black
Ear Placement: In-Ear
Form Factor: In Ear
Noise Control: Active Noise Cancellation
Connection Type: 3.5 mm jack
Choose the one that will suit your needs best, and indulge in high-quality sound without emptying your wallet! These earphones are a treat for people who love solid bass. The spacing of the cavity between the front and the rear chambers is optimized to make the resonance of the sound waves for a heavy bass.
Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.