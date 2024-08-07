Top 5 Wired Earphones Under 500 in India

In-ear wired earphones are a great option for you, whether you have to go on a long tour, study late at night, meditate, relax, or just want to enjoy rainy weather. For all purposes, you need good in-ear wired earphones to get free from battery recharge tension. Just plug and play the music whenever you want, and because it need not be taken care of much, it can be stored anywhere, in your purse, bag, drawer, or almirah; it doesn't require any specific case to look after.

Here we have curated a list of the top 5 budget in-ear earphones that also suit your pocket as they cost under 500 rupees.

Boult Audio BassBuds X1

Price: ₹349

Upgrade your audio experience with Boult in-ear earphones, featuring convenient in-line controls, ergonomic design, and IPX5 water resistance. The ear fins ensure a snug fit during any activity. Deepen your bass and clear up your sound with Neodymium technology. Further, make high-definition calls without a hitch through an in-built mic and voice command support. It is light, comfortable, and tangle-free, after all, and comes with a premium metallic finish—perfect for active people living life on the go!

Features

Brand: Boult

Colour: Blue

Ear Placement: In-Ear

Form Factor: In Ear

Noise Control: Sound Isolation

Connection Type: 3.5 mm jack

Portronics Conch Tune C

Price: ₹399

Immerse yourself in music with Conch Tune C wired earphones. The 10 mm speaker drivers deliver rich, crystal-clear audio. Widely compatible, the Type C audio jack connects effortlessly to smartphones, tablets, laptops, and other Type C devices.

Features

Brand: Portronics

Colour: Grey

Ear Placement: In-Ear

Form Factor: In Ear

Impedance: 160 Ohm

Connection Type: Type C

boAt Bassheads 100

Price: ₹349

Stand out with the stylish boAt BassHeads 100 "Hawk" inspired earphones. The device will deliver punchy and rhythmic audio thanks to its powerful 10mm dynamic driver. Clear calls, crystal-clear, are what the HD microphone will bring you. Intuitive music and call management are very easy to do. Wear your attitude with this fashionable and user-friendly accessory.

Features

Brand: boAt

Colour: Red

Ear Placement: In-Ear

Form Factor: In Ear

Impedance: 16 Ohm

Connection Type: 3.5 mm jack

GOVO GOBASS 410

Price: ₹449

Introduce the GOVO GOBASS 410, designed especially for Bass Lovers. Earphones with a minimalistic outlook and light weights in their appearance will look amazingly great and perform way better at the Gym, at Home, or on-the-move. Comfortable design ensures hours of fun listening. With an HD microphone, crystal-clear voice quality is at your service to chat or call. An experience with Passive Noise Cancellation lets you get into a quieter environment on the GOVO GOBASS 410.

Features

Brand: GOVO

Colour: Black

Ear Placement: In-Ear

Form Factor: In Ear

Noise Control: Sound Isolation

Connection Type: 3.5 mm jack

Mivi Rock and Roll E5

Price: ₹399

Mivi earphones have a frequency drive of a 10 mm neodymium driver, which gives rich and immersive sound. Feel the bass with heavy beats, optimized for resonance. The snug, ergonomic design will hang in the ears, thus bringing comfort and stability. The in-built MEMS microphone delivers crystal-clear calls while reducing unwanted noise. A premium design is incorporated with a tangle-free braided cable, CNC earbuds, and an L-shaped jack for flexibility. Available in stunning colours, these earphones come with a warranty period of 1 year.

Features

Brand: Mivi

Colour: Black

Ear Placement: In-Ear

Form Factor: In Ear

Noise Control: Active Noise Cancellation

Connection Type: 3.5 mm jack

Choose the one that will suit your needs best, and indulge in high-quality sound without emptying your wallet! These earphones are a treat for people who love solid bass. The spacing of the cavity between the front and the rear chambers is optimized to make the resonance of the sound waves for a heavy bass.

