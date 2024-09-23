Top 5 Wireless Neckbands Under Rs.1000 at Myntra

Could it be that the best of audio is coming to you on a budget? The following top five wireless neckbands under ₹1000 will give you some of the best sounds you could hope for, with great battery life and some amazing features to make your experience quite perfect. Options boasting a playtime of up to 50 hours, deep bass, noise cancellation, and water resistance ratings can ensure all your necessary workout or commute worries need not be thrown to the winds anymore. Also, Myntra Big Sale provides you with the right opportunity to grab these deals for as long as they last, so get your audio gear upgraded now.

1. GIZMORE Bluetooth Ear Neckband Chargeable Headphones

Price: ₹699

Enhance your music journey with the GIZMORE MN218 Glamour – convenience and exceptional sound quality in one package! GIZMORE MN218 Glamour Bluetooth ear neckband is Designed for music lovers on the go, this sleek and stylish neckband offers an impressive 30 hours of playback time and 300 hours of standby, ensuring you stay connected without interruptions. With Type-C fast charging, you can enjoy up to 30 hours of rich audio after just a 1.5-hour charge. The ergonomic design ensures all-day comfort, while the advanced Bluetooth v5.3 guarantees swift pairing, low power consumption, and stable connections. Plus, its water-resistant design means you can enjoy your tunes worry-free, whether at the gym or during your daily commute.

Key Features:

-30 Hours of Playback: Extended listening time for uninterrupted enjoyment.

-Comfortable Wearing: Ergonomic design for a secure and pleasant fit.

-Deep Bass: Immerse yourself in high-quality sound with powerful bass.

-Water-resistant: Durable against splashes and sweat, perfect for active lifestyles.

-Warranty: 3 months warranty for manufacturing defects from the date of purchase.

2. Portronics Blue solid Z5 Wireless Headphones

Price: ₹699

Experience exceptional audio with the Portronics Harmonics Z5 Wireless Headphones. Enjoy up to 33 hours of playtime from the powerful 250mAh battery, with quick Type-C charging that provides 10 hours of playback from just 10 minutes of charging. Switch effortlessly between Bass and Music modes to suit your mood, while 14.2 mm dynamic drivers deliver booming bass and crisp sound quality. Designed for comfort, the classic in-ear earbuds come with additional attachments for a perfect fit. Elevate your listening experience with the Harmonics Z5.

Key Features:

-33 Hours of Playtime: Long-lasting battery for non-stop music enjoyment.

-Dual EQ Modes: Choose between Bass mode and Music mode for tailored sound.

-Type-C Fast Charging: 10 minutes of charging gives you 10 hours of playback.

-14.2 mm Dynamic Drivers: Experience enhanced audio with booming bass and sharp sound.

-Waterproof: Durable design to withstand moisture and splashes.

-Warranty: 1-year warranty provided by the brand/manufacturer.

3. boAt Rockerz 103v2 Pro BT Neckband w/ 30H Playtime, ASAP Charging & Dual Pairing

Price: ₹799

Elevate your audio experience with the boAt Rockerz 103v2 Pro BT Neckband. Designed for the modern music lover, these wireless headphones offer an impressive 30 hours of playback time, ensuring you stay immersed in your favorite tunes, movies, or shows all day long. Whether you're on a road trip, hitting the gym, or navigating a busy workday, the Rockerz 103v2 Pro keeps the music flowing without interruption.

With ENx Technology, enjoy crystal-clear audio as external noise fades away, allowing you to focus solely on your sound. Plus, the BEAST Mode enhances your gaming experience with a low latency of just 60ms, making every moment more immersive. The ASAP™ Charge feature lets you quickly recharge your headphones, so you can get back to enjoying your music in no time.

Key Features:

-30 Hours of Playback: Extended listening for non-stop entertainment.

-ASAP™ Charge: Quick charging for minimal downtime.

-ENx Technology: Superior noise cancellation for clear audio.

-BEAST Mode (60ms): Low latency for lag-free gaming.

-Warranty: 1-year warranty provided by the brand/manufacturer.

4. BOULT AUDIO Black ProBass FCharge In-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Earphones

Price: ₹999

Experience exceptional audio quality with the BOULT AUDIO Black ProBass FCharge In-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Earphones. Renowned for their impressive sound, these earphones feature deep bass and balanced highs, making them perfect for both casual listening and serious audio mixing. Designed not only for style but also for superior performance, they promise an immersive audio experience that truly stands out.

Equipped with environmental noise cancellation, these earphones ensure crystal-clear voice calls, while best-in-class drivers deliver remarkable sound quality. With an outstanding 40-hour battery life, you can enjoy uninterrupted music for days. Plus, the fast charging feature allows for 15 hours of playback from just 10 minutes of charging. Built to withstand splashes with an IPX5 water resistance rating and utilizing the latest Bluetooth 5.2 for quick pairing and high-quality audio transmission, the BOULT AUDIO Black ProBass FCharge earphones are your go-to choice for on-the-go listening.

Key Features:

-Environmental Noise Cancellation: Ensures clear voice calls.

-Best-in-Class Drivers: Provides amazing sound quality.

-40-Hour Battery Life: Extended listening time without frequent charging.

-Fast Charging: 10 minutes of charge gives you 15 hours of playback.

-IPX5 Water Resistant: Durable against moisture.

-Bluetooth 5.2: Super-fast pairing and high-quality audio transmission.

-Warranty: 1-year warranty provided by the brand/manufacturer.

5. NOISE Airwave Wireless Neckband with 50H Playtime, ENC, 3 EQ Modes & Low Latency

Price: ₹999

Discover the NOISE Airwave Wireless Neckband, designed for audio enthusiasts who crave exceptional sound quality and long-lasting performance. With an impressive playtime of up to 50 hours, you can enjoy your favorite music, podcasts, or movies without worrying about frequent recharges. The neckband features 10mm drivers that deliver powerful sound and enhanced bass, making every listening experience immersive.

Equipped with Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC), the Airwave ensures crystal-clear calls by minimizing background noise. Choose from three EQ modes—Tru Rock, Tru Balance, and Tru Bass—to customize your sound according to your preferences. For gamers and movie buffs, the low latency of up to 50ms provides a seamless audio experience, ensuring every sound syncs perfectly with your visuals. With an IPX5 water resistance rating, these earphones are built to withstand splashes, making them perfect for workouts or outdoor activities.

Key Features:

-50 Hours of Playtime: Long-lasting battery for uninterrupted listening.

-Low Latency (up to 50ms): Ideal for gaming and video watching.

-IPX5 Water Resistant: Durable against moisture and sweat.

-10mm Drivers: Delivers powerful sound and enhanced bass.

-3 EQ Modes: Customize your audio experience with Tru Rock, Tru Balance, and Tru Bass.

-Bluetooth v5.3: Ensures stable connectivity and fast pairing.

-Warranty: 1-year warranty provided by the brand/manufacturer.

Conclusion:

Avail the opportunity to upgrade your audio experience with these fantastic wireless neckbands that surely save under ₹1000. Get all this great sound quality, noise cancellation, and waterproof features at such affordable prices! Treat yourself during Myntra's Big Sale to exclusive offers and deals. Get ready to fall into an incredible world of superior audio with your favorite neckband.

