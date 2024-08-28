Top 5 Wireless Pebble Retro-Style Keyboards to Add to Your Setup

Improve your typing performance with the style of keyboards inspired by the past and the features of the present. Not only do these keyboards result in a visually appealing design, but they also provide the highest level of performance and comfort. If you need to enhance your home office, decorate your workplace, or search for a typing companion for traveling, these wireless pebble retro-style keyboards are a combination of stylish design and modern technologies.

Retro style keyboards: The combination of the famous aesthetics and modern technologies in the process of typing. Every keyboard from the list below is unique, outstanding, and functional because of the following aspects. From multi-device connectivity to silent and comfortable typing, these keyboards are developed to cater to different users’ requirements. Select the one that is more to your taste and improve your gear with a keyboard that looks good and performs well.

1. Portronics Bubble Multimedia Wireless Keyboard

Price:₹837

The Portronics Bubble Multimedia Wireless Keyboard features 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity for a smooth, noiseless typing experience. It is designed to be versatile and works well with laptops, smartphones, tablets, and PCs, making it suitable for workplace, academic, and personal use. It has 78 soft, rounded keys for silent and smooth typing, and the compact, ergonomic design makes it lightweight and portable. With power-saving capabilities and compatibility with iOS, Android, and Windows devices, this keyboard is ideal for individuals who value convenience and efficiency when on the go.

Features

Brand: Portronics

Compatible Devices: Laptop, Smartphone

Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth

Keyboard Description: Wireless

Recommended Uses For Product: Office

2. ZEBRONICS K4000MW Wireless Keyboard

Price: ₹898

The ZEBRONICS K4000MW Wireless Keyboard is a combination of stylish design and diverse functions. It provides a dependable 2.4GHz wireless connection and enables dual Bluetooth connections, making it suitable for laptops, desktop computers, tablets, and smartphones. It has 78 UV-coated keys, including 12 multimedia keys, making typing more comfortable and efficient. This lightweight and foldable keyboard is ideal for on-the-go use, maintaining consistent performance across all of your devices.

Features

Brand: ZEBRONICS

Colour: Black

Number of Keys: 78

Special Feature: Foldable

Item Weight: 320 Grams

3. Amkette Optimus Bluetooth 4 in 1 Keyboard

Price:₹899

The Amkette Optimus Bluetooth 4-in-1 Keyboard connects up to four devices simultaneously, including iPads, tablets, PCs, and smartphones. It features Bluetooth 5.0, 2.4GHz connectivity, 12 direct multimedia keys, and a compact design with silent retro pop-up keys. Ideal for on-the-go use, it offers reliable performance with handy indicator lights and long battery life, backed by a 1-year warranty.

Features

Brand: Amkette

Compatible Devices: iPad and Android Tablets, PC, Smartphone

Keyboard Description: Multi-Functional

Colour: Black

Number of Keys: 78

4. i Gear KeyBee Retro Typewriter Inspired 2.4GHz Wireless Keyboard

Price: ₹1,998

The green iGear Keybee Wireless Keyboard provides a vivid and ergonomic typing experience with its round keys and multicolor design. It is ideal for official usage, featuring 2.4GHz wireless technology for dependable connectivity up to 10 meters and a small design with auto-sleep function for longer battery life. This keyboard, which is compatible with laptops, PCs, tablets, and smartphones, comes with a matching mouse and has silent round keys to reduce noise. With up to 10 million keyboard clicks and 3 million mouse clicks, it blends endurance and style.

Features

Brand: iGear

Colour: Green

Connectivity Technology: USB-A

Special Feature: Wireless, Round Key, Ergonomic

Compatible Devices: Laptop, Television, Personal Computer, Tablet, Smartphone

5. Logitech Pebble Keys 2 K380s

Price: ₹3,195

The Logitech Pebble Keys 2 K380s Bluetooth Keyboard has a sleek, colorful design and is made from recycled plastic, making it both stylish and environmentally responsible. It easily connects to up to three devices running multiple operating systems (Windows, macOS, iPadOS, and ChromeOS) and enables quick switching between them using the quick-Switch buttons. The keyboard has customizable Fn shortcut keys, a three-year battery life with auto-sleep mode, and responsibly produced, FSC-certified packaging. Its compact and portable design allows you to work productively and responsibly wherever you go.

Features

Brand: Logitech

Compatible Devices: Laptop, Tablet

Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth

Keyboard Description: Multi-Functional

Recommended Uses For Product: Multimedia

The best retro-style wireless keyboard that can advance your typing experience is mentioned below. Based on your setting, please follow the links below to get the right one and make it the best mixture of tradition and innovation. You can not afford to lose the opportunity to give your working space an old school look! " needs and preferences. Select the one that suits you and level up your game with a keyboard that is as beautiful as it is functional.

