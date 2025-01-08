Top Budget-Friendly Smartphones Under ₹15,000: Best Picks for 2025

Looking for a feature-packed smartphone without breaking the bank? The Indian smartphone market offers excellent options priced under ₹15,000. We have curated a list of some of the best models, each catering to a different need. Let's dive into their key features, what makes them shine, and where they fall short.

1. iQOO Z9x 5G Smartphone

The iQOO Z9x 5G is a solid performer for gaming and multitasking, featuring a sleek design. With its slim profile and powerful hardware, it certainly is one of the best values around for both gamers and fans of multimedia.

Key Features

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 with a blazing 560k+ AnTuTu score that gives your phone a lag-free, smooth experience

Display: 6.58-inch FHD+ LCD with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

Battery: Large 6000mAh battery ensuring extended usage.

Charging: 44W Flash Charge for quick and efficient power-ups.

Design: Slim and lightweight at 7.99 mm thickness.

The LCD does not display colors as vibrant as those seen on an AMOLED panel.

2. Vivo T3x 5G Crimson Bliss Smartphone

The Vivo T3x 5G is an all-rounder designed for style-conscious users. With dependable 5G capabilities focused on day-to-day performance, it suits students and working professionals.

Key Features

Processor: MediaTek Dimension 6020 for fast app performance.

Display: 6.6-inch FHD+ screen with bright visuals.

Battery: Huge 5000mAh battery to last a day with no effort at all.

Camera: Superior dual-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor.

Storage: Large 6GB RAM + 128GB internal for seamless multitasking and plenty of media storage.

The lack of a higher refresh rate ruins the overall user experience for gaming-oriented individuals.

3. Samsung Galaxy M15 5G Prime Edition

The Samsung Galaxy M15 5G Prime Edition is a device that combines the best of both worlds: premium features and longevity. Its software update policy and big battery make it future-proof.

Key Features

Processor: MediaTek Dimension 6100+ for efficient performance.

Display: Stunning super-AMOLED display with vibrant colors.

Battery: Durable 6000mAh battery, ideal for heavy usage.

Camera: 50MP Triple Camera for versatile photography.

Software Support: 4 generations of OS updates and 5 years of security updates.

Slightly bulky design; may not be liked by slim smartphone seekers.

4. Redmi 13 5G Orchid Pink Smartphone

Redmi 13 5G, a combination of style, power, and photography, will be excellent for anyone looking to make a statement with high performance and aesthetics.

Key Features

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE, first introduced in India

Display: Largest in the segment at 6.79 inches; immersive visuals on this display will surely captivate.

Camera: Pro-grade 108MP main camera for stunning photos.

Design: Make a statement with an eye-catching orchid pink finish.

Battery: 5000 mAh to keep you connected all day long.

The device overheats despite having a powerful processor while gaming for a long time.

5. Motorola G45 5G: Brilliant Blue Smartphone

The Motorola G45 5G is all about clean software and dependable performance. This is a great choice for those who prefer stock Android experiences with balanced specs.

Key Features

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 for a smooth user experience.

Display: 6.7-inch FHD+ LCD with 120Hz refresh rate.

Battery: Large 5000mAh battery.

Software: Near-stock Android 13 for bloat-free usability.

Camera: Dual-camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor.

No ultra-wide camera, so it's not as versatile for photography.

Each of these smartphones under ₹15,000 offers a different combination of performance, design, and features for different needs. For staying ahead in the game of battery and gaming, there is the iQOO Z9x 5G. For reliable daily performance, you can go with the Vivo T3x or Motorola G45. The camera and display on the Redmi 13 5G are highly impressive, while the Samsung Galaxy M15 5G Prime Edition offers peace of mind with its long update cycle.

Disclaimer: The above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.