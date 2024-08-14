Top Gamepads for PC: Upgrade Your Gaming Gear in 2024

Level up your gaming with professional gamepads designed for precision, comfort, and versatility. Whether a casual gamer or a pro, the right kind of gamepad may make all the difference. Explore our curated selection of gamepads, each representing special features to take your gameplay on PC, console, or mobile devices to new heights.

Redgear Elite v2 Wireless Gamepad

Price: ₹970

The Redgear Elite v2 Gamepad offers wireless technology with a range of up to 10 meters, ensuring freedom of movement during gameplay. It features dual-intensity motors for a realistic gaming experience and is compatible with both X input and direct input. Built to last, this gamepad is designed for long and intense gaming sessions. It comes with a 1-year warranty covering manufacturing defects (physical damage excluded). Dimensions: 70 mm (Width), 110 mm (Height), 160 mm (Length). Power source: Battery powered.

Features

Brand: Redgear

Compatible Devices: PC, Windows

Controller Type: Gamepad

Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth, USB

Colour: Black

Logitech G F310 Wired Gamepad

Price: ₹1,990

The Logitech Gamepad F310 offers broad game support, making it easy to set up and enjoy with both classic and modern titles. It features Profiler software, allowing you to program the gamepad for games that lack native gamepad support, simulating keyboard and mouse commands. The familiar control layout mirrors that of an Xbox 360, ensuring no learning curve for users. Its unique floating D-pad, which rests on four switches instead of a single pivot point, enhances responsiveness to quick directional changes. The 1.8-meter (6-foot) cord provides flexibility, letting you play comfortably from a distance.

Features

Brand: Logitech G

Model Name: F310

Compatible Devices: PC, Windows

Controller Type: Gamepad

Connectivity Technology: Wired

Ant Esports GP310 Wireless Gamepad

Price: ₹1,149

This gamepad is compatible with PC, laptop, Steam, PS3, and OTG-supported Android devices. It features 2.4GHz wireless technology with a 10m range, an anti-slip joystick, and a comfortable grip. Plug-and-play for PC (X input mode), PS3, and Android games, with multi-mode support (X input, D input, Android, PS3) and vibration feedback. Includes an OTG adapter for Android devices.

Features

Batteries: 1 Lithium Polymer battery required (included)

Manufacturer: Ant Esports

Packer: Ant Esports

Importer: Acro Engineering Company

Item Weight: 320 g

Zebronics MAX FURY Transparent RGB

Price: ₹1,299

Upgrade your gaming with the ZEB-Max Fury gaming pad, featuring RGB LED lights, dual-vibration motors, and 17 buttons with turbo function. It's plug-and-play with USB or Type-C OTG, offering precise control with quad triggers and dual analog sticks. Supports D-Input and X-Input modes, with an LED indicator. Dimensions: 5.8 cm (Height), 11.5 cm (Width), 15.2 cm (Length). 1-year warranty included.

Features

Brand: ZEBRONICS

Model Name: ZEB-MAX

Compatible Devices: Windows, Android

Controller Type: Gamepad

Connectivity Technology: USB

Conclusion

Do not compromise on an average gaming session when you can invest in a high-end gamepad that secures comfort, precision, and versatility. Ranging from the likes of Redgear Elite v2 to Logitech G F310, Ant Esports GP310, and Zebronics MAX FURY, you will find one that will suit your gaming rig. Get to improve your gaming experience with these critically acclaimed gamepads and experience more.

