Top Magnetic Wireless Power Banks for Your iPhone and Android Devices

I am sure you are aware that people in today’s modern society have to be connected at all times to their Smart devices, and this is where the charging comes in. Wireless magnetic power banks are very practical and useful devices, as they are based on wireless charging technology and at the same time, boast high battery capacity. These devices can be bought on Amazon and in addition to being easy to use and efficient, they also provide a stylish solution to charging your gadgets and can be taken with you wherever you go.

Below is the list of the best magnetic wireless power banks available from top brands like Portronics, ZEBRONICS, Ambrane, Anker, Belkin, etc.

1. Portronics Luxcell Wireless Mini 10K

Price: ₹1,399

The Portronics Luxcell Wireless Mini 10K lets you stay charged. This small 10,000mAh power bank has a quick 22.5W output and 15W MagSafe wireless charging for QI-enabled devices. It's ideal for power on the go because of its sleek, portable design and two rapid charging connections. The Type C cable that is included offers even more convenience, and the LED indicator keeps you informed.

Features

Brand: Portronics

Connector Type: USB

Battery Capacity: 10,000mAh

Colour: Black

Special Features:15W Wireless Output, Type C PD Output, Type C Input, Mach USB A Output, LED Indicator

2. ZEBRONICS MW63 Wireless Power Bank

Price: ₹1,619

ZEBRONICS MW63 Wireless Power Bank: Boost your energy. Your devices can be quickly charged at 20W wired and 15W MagSafe wireless thanks to its 10,000mAh capacity. A magnetic pad and several outlets for a variety of charging needs are advantages of its small form that make alignment simple. With integrated safeguards and an LED indicator for safe and effective charging, this power bank comes in grey and white colours.

Features

Brand: ZEBRONICS

Connector Type: USB

Battery Capacity: 10,000mAh

Colour: White

Special Feature: Wireless Charging

3. Ambrane 10000mAh Magnetic Wireless Power Bank

Price: ₹1,899

Ambrane Aerosync PB 10 power bank: keep your gadgets powered on. Equitable with iPhone 12 and higher, this device boasts a 10,000mAh Li-Polymer battery that can provide 22.5W wired and 15W wireless charging. This elegant, little power bank has multiple USB and Type-C connections for flexible charging. It also has a mobile stand, Power Delivery, and Quick Charge 3.0 capabilities. It's a trustworthy option for power on the go because it's constructed with multi-layer protection and a 180-day warranty.

Features

Brand: Ambrane

Connector Type: USB Type C

Battery Capacity: 10,000mAh

Colour: Black

Special Feature: Wireless Charging

4. Anker 322 Magnetic Wireless Power Bank (MagGo)

Price: ₹3,499

The Anker 322 Magnetic Wireless Power Bank makes it easy to power your gadgets. This stylish white power bank has a 5,000mAh capacity and supports magnetic wireless charging for iPhone 12 and up, in addition to 12W USB-C output. While the foldable stand offers a convenient viewing position, its powerful magnet guarantees a firm attachment. It's a portable, convenient way to keep your phone charged while on the road, supporting pass-through charging and coming with NTC sensors for security.

Features

Brand: Anker

Connector Type: USB

Battery Capacity: 5,000mAh

Colour: White

Special Feature: Wireless Charging

5. Belkin 5000 mAh Magnetic MagSafe Wireless Power Bank

Price: ₹4,999

The Belkin 5000 mAh Magnetic MagSafe Wireless Power Bank will improve your charging experience. This power bank guarantees that your iPhone 12, 13, 14, or 15 remains firmly in position. It is designed for seamless alignment and quick wireless charging. You can stream or scroll comfortably while your phone charges thanks to the creative pop-up stand. It is lightweight, portable, and covered by INR 1,50,000 in linked equipment coverage in addition to a 2-year guarantee, making it ideal for travel.

Features

Brand: Belkin

Connector Type: USB

Battery Capacity: 5,000mAh

Colour: White

Special Features: Slim, Pocket Size, Fast Charging, Wireless Charging

Conclusion

Wireless magnetic power banks are among the best investments for anyone who wants to make charging a bit easier. For those who need to carry the device around, some small models are easy to transport while for those who need a device that will last for long hours, there are models that have high capacities.

