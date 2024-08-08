Top Mechanical Keyboards Under ₹2000 on Amazon

Using a membrane or rubber dome keyboard, where keys are pressed down on a flexible membrane to complete the circuit, can feel spongy and less tactile. For online gaming, opt for a mechanical keyboard, which utilizes individual mechanical switches for each key. This design provides distinct tactile feedback and an audible click or smooth keystroke, enhancing the overall gaming experience. This makes it easier to feel and hear each keypress. Old keyboards don't have any buttons and do not suit your gaming setup. Often, mechanical keyboards come with customizable RGB lighting, keycaps, and programmable keys, allowing for a more personalized gaming setup. Avail the best mechanical keyboard under 3000 rupees during Amazon’s Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024! With extra discounts for SBI credit card holders and Prime members.

Here's why mechanical keyboards are the Best gear for gamers:

Tactile Feedback: Mechanical keyboards make this kind of resounding, pleasant keystroke with wonderful clicks, or smooth glides in some individual switch types. You will feel the difference, key by key—it helps you improve typing accuracy and game reaction.

Customization Galore: Most mechanical keyboards have much-customizable RGB lighting that gives unique looks to your setup. Some add replaceable keycaps and programmable keys for a more personalized gesture.

Here's the list of best Mechanical Keyboards:

1. RAPOO V500PRO

Price: ₹2,299

The RAPOO V500PRO gaming keyboard is equipped with mechanical switches for durable typing and solid construction for excellent responses. Its tactile feedback and customizable backlight further improve your gaming experience.

Features

Brand: Rapoo

Compatible Devices: Laptop, PC

Connectivity Technology: USB-A

Description of Keyboard: Mechanical

Recommendation for Use: Gaming

2. ZEBRONICS Zeb-MAX

Price: ₹2,999

The ZEBRONICS Zeb-MAX offers a comfortable wrist rest and additional hotkeys and media controls, making it perfect for extended gaming sessions. Its mechanical switches provide a satisfying typing experience.

Features

Brand: Zebronics

Compatible Devices: Gaming Console

Connectivity Technology: USB

Keyboard Description: Mechanical

Special Features: Wrist Rest, Hotkeys, Media Keys

3. HP GK400F

Price: ₹1,899

The HP GK400F combines a flexible design with backlighting for improved visibility in low-light conditions. Its mechanical switches ensure accurate and responsive keystrokes for both gaming and typing.

Features

Brand: HP

Compatible Devices: Laptop

Connectivity Technology: USB

Keyboard Description: Flexible

Special Feature: Backlit

4. Portronics Hydra 10

Price: ₹2,499

Portronics Hydra 10 Wireless is a dual versatile keyboard designed to make the life of two-device managers pretty easy. It lets the user work with two devices simultaneously. Its linear red switches make the keystrokes.

Features

Compatible with: Laptop, Tablet, Smartphone

Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth

Keyboard Description: Mechanical

Special Feature: Dual Wireless Technology, Multicolor Back Light, Multi-Device Pairing, Built-in Battery, Linear Red Switches

5. Ant Esports MK4500 Pro Mechanical Wired TKL Gaming Keyboard

Price: ₹1,999

The Ant Esports MK4500 Pro comes with a wireless keyboard design so that it can keep your work table cleaner and mechanical, thus providing better control. Ideal for gamers who wish for a high-performance keyboard but with attractive pricing.

Features

Brand: Ant Esports

Compatible Devices: Laptop, PC

Connectivity Technology: USB-A

Recommended Uses: Gaming

If you need that elite level of gaming gear: Well, you always need the best mechanical keyboards that will serve you perfectly in gaming. So do it with this best mechanical keyboard from top brands including and much more to buy at this Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024! With an extra 10% discount on SBI credit cardholders with much more, some offers are for prime members.

