Top Mechanical Keyboards Under ₹2000 on Amazon
Don't feel like you're typing while gaming, then change your outdated keyboard with the new mechanical keyboards that give you a perfect click sound. Check out our list of top mechanical keyboards under 3000 Rupees on Amazon's Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024!
Using a membrane or rubber dome keyboard, where keys are pressed down on a flexible membrane to complete the circuit, can feel spongy and less tactile. For online gaming, opt for a mechanical keyboard, which utilizes individual mechanical switches for each key. This design provides distinct tactile feedback and an audible click or smooth keystroke, enhancing the overall gaming experience. This makes it easier to feel and hear each keypress. Old keyboards don't have any buttons and do not suit your gaming setup. Often, mechanical keyboards come with customizable RGB lighting, keycaps, and programmable keys, allowing for a more personalized gaming setup.
Here's why mechanical keyboards are the Best gear for gamers:
Tactile Feedback: Mechanical keyboards make this kind of resounding, pleasant keystroke with wonderful clicks, or smooth glides in some individual switch types. You will feel the difference, key by key—it helps you improve typing accuracy and game reaction.
Customization Galore: Most mechanical keyboards have much-customizable RGB lighting that gives unique looks to your setup. Some add replaceable keycaps and programmable keys for a more personalized gesture.
Here's the list of best Mechanical Keyboards:
Price: ₹2,299
The RAPOO V500PRO gaming keyboard is equipped with mechanical switches for durable typing and solid construction for excellent responses. Its tactile feedback and customizable backlight further improve your gaming experience.
Features
Brand: Rapoo
Compatible Devices: Laptop, PC
Connectivity Technology: USB-A
Description of Keyboard: Mechanical
Recommendation for Use: Gaming
Price: ₹2,999
The ZEBRONICS Zeb-MAX offers a comfortable wrist rest and additional hotkeys and media controls, making it perfect for extended gaming sessions. Its mechanical switches provide a satisfying typing experience.
Features
Brand: Zebronics
Compatible Devices: Gaming Console
Connectivity Technology: USB
Keyboard Description: Mechanical
Special Features: Wrist Rest, Hotkeys, Media Keys
3. HP GK400F
Price: ₹1,899
The HP GK400F combines a flexible design with backlighting for improved visibility in low-light conditions. Its mechanical switches ensure accurate and responsive keystrokes for both gaming and typing.
Features
Brand: HP
Compatible Devices: Laptop
Connectivity Technology: USB
Keyboard Description: Flexible
Special Feature: Backlit
Price: ₹2,499
Portronics Hydra 10 Wireless is a dual versatile keyboard designed to make the life of two-device managers pretty easy. It lets the user work with two devices simultaneously. Its linear red switches make the keystrokes.
Features
Compatible with: Laptop, Tablet, Smartphone
Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth
Keyboard Description: Mechanical
Special Feature: Dual Wireless Technology, Multicolor Back Light, Multi-Device Pairing, Built-in Battery, Linear Red Switches
5. Ant Esports MK4500 Pro Mechanical Wired TKL Gaming Keyboard
Price: ₹1,999
The Ant Esports MK4500 Pro comes with a wireless keyboard design so that it can keep your work table cleaner and mechanical, thus providing better control. Ideal for gamers who wish for a high-performance keyboard but with attractive pricing.
Features
Brand: Ant Esports
Compatible Devices: Laptop, PC
Connectivity Technology: USB-A
Recommended Uses: Gaming
If you need that elite level of gaming gear: Well, you always need the best mechanical keyboards that will serve you perfectly in gaming.
