Top Over-Ear Headphones for Ultimate Audio Enjoyment

Turn the volume up on your favorite tracks and find an upgrade in audio quality with the best over-ear headphones available. Whether you are looking for something from extended battery life, completely immersive sound, or seamless connectivity, there is a pair for you. From extended playtime to advanced noise cancellation and custom sound, these headphones have everything a true audiophile would ever want. Find the perfect comfort, performance, and style to make your music, gaming, and daily listening sessions much richer.

1. HAMMER Grey Bash 2.0 Over the ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Mic

Price: ₹2199



Order Now

Upgrade your audio experience with the HAMMER Grey Bash 2.0, versatile headphones designed for wireless freedom and wired convenience. These headphones are perfect for gym sessions, sports activities, or intense gaming and deliver exceptional sound quality and comfort. The included aux cable makes them adaptable for any situation, allowing you to switch effortlessly between Bluetooth and wired modes.

Features:

-Battery Life: 300 mAh battery provides up to 8 hours of music and video playback.

-Comfortable Fit: Super-soft cushions for all-day wear.

-Bluetooth 5.0: The latest Bluetooth technology with a range of up to 10 meters and a built-in mic for clear calls.

-Enhanced Audio: Deep Bass and HD Sound powered by 40mm sound drivers for a superior listening experience.

-Dual Connectivity: Use in both wired and wireless modes with the included aux cable.

-Warranty: 6 months warranty provided by the brand/manufacturer.

2. NOISE 4 4 Wireless Headphone with 70Hrs Playtime, ENC & Dual Pairing

Price: ₹2499



Order Now

Introducing the NOISE 4, where top-tier comfort meets cutting-edge technology for a truly immersive audio experience. Designed to adapt to your dynamic lifestyle, these headphones offer up to 70 hours of uninterrupted playtime, so you can enjoy your favorite music or shows without the hassle of frequent recharging. Seamlessly switch between multiple devices with dual device pairing and stay connected with ultra-low latency and advanced AI ENC for crystal-clear calls and noise-free listening. The powerful 40mm driver delivers rich, immersive sound, while Instacharge technology ensures you’re never without music for long.

Features:

-Dual Device Pairing: Effortlessly switch between two devices without missing a beat.

-Long Playtime: Up to 70 hours of playtime on a single charge.

-Ultra-Low Latency: Experience audio and video in perfect sync with latency as low as 40ms.

-AI ENC: Advanced Environmental Noise Cancellation for clear calls and immersive sound.

-Bluetooth v5.4: Latest connectivity for a stable and efficient wireless experience.

-Instacharge Technology: Just 10 minutes of charging provides 300 minutes of playtime.

-IPX5 Water Resistance: Protects against sweat and splashes, ideal for workouts and travel.

-Warranty: 1 year, provided by the brand/manufacturer.

3. Sony WH-CH520 Headphones with 50 Hours Playtime & DSEE Upscale

Price: ₹4490



Order Now

Experience exceptional audio and convenience with the Sony WH-CH520 headphones. Designed for long-lasting comfort and superior sound quality, these headphones are perfect for extended listening sessions, whether you're on a multi-day road trip or enjoying a long weekend festival. With up to 50 hours of battery life and quick charging capabilities, you’ll have more than enough power to keep your music going. The DSEE (Digital Sound Enhancement Engine) technology enhances the quality of compressed music files, delivering a rich and immersive listening experience. Enjoy crystal-clear hands-free calls and seamless connectivity with multipoint pairing, allowing you to switch between two devices effortlessly.

Features:

-Extended Battery Life: Up to 50 hours of playtime with quick charging for extended use.

-Customizable Sound: Tailor your audio experience with the EQ Custom feature on the Sony Headphones Connect App.

-DSEE Upscaling: Enhances the quality of compressed music files for superior sound.

-Comfortable Design: Lightweight and designed for all-day comfort.

-Clear Calls: Built-in mic for crystal-clear hands-free calling.

-Multipoint Connection: Switch seamlessly between two devices at once.

-Fast Pair: Quickly locate your headphones with Fast Pair functionality.

-Warranty: 1 year, provided by the brand/manufacturer.

4. JBL Black Tune 720BT 76Hr Playtime Quick Charge Multi Connect On-Ear Bluetooth Headset

Price: ₹4999



Order Now

Immerse yourself in powerful sound and extended listening with the JBL Tune 720BT. Engineered to deliver JBL Pure Bass sound, these headphones ensure a rich and dynamic audio experience. Featuring Bluetooth 5.3 for seamless connectivity, the Tune 720BT offers up to 76 hours of playtime, with an impressive 3 hours of extra battery life from just a 5-minute charge. The compact folding design makes it easy to carry them everywhere, while the multi-point connection lets you switch effortlessly between devices. Customize your sound with the JBL Headphones App and enjoy convenient controls right from the earcup.

Features:

-JBL Pure Bass Sound: Experience deep, powerful bass with the latest JBL audio technology.

-Extended Playtime: Up to 76 hours of playtime on a single charge.

-Quick Charge: 5 minutes of charging provides an additional 3 hours of battery life.

-Multi-Point Connection: Seamlessly switch between multiple devices.

-Compact Design: Folds flat for easy portability and storage.

-Customizable Sound: Adjust audio settings via the JBL Headphones App.

-Convenient Controls: Manage calls, sound, and volume directly from the earcup.

-Warranty: 1 year, provided by the brand/manufacturer.

5. boAt Rockerz 550 Wireless Headphones With Upto 20Hrs Playback

Price: ₹ 4999



Order Now

Discover the ultimate in audio comfort and performance with the boAt Rockerz 550. Designed for music enthusiasts, these over-ear wireless headphones combine powerful sound with ergonomic design. Equipped with Bluetooth v5.0 for seamless wireless connectivity and a robust 500mAh battery for up to 20 hours of uninterrupted playback, the Rockerz 550 ensures a superior listening experience. Enjoy rich, immersive sound thanks to the 50mm dynamic drivers, and take advantage of dual connectivity options, including Bluetooth and AUX.

Features:

-Extended Playback: Up to 20 hours of playtime from a single charge, thanks to the 500mAh battery.

-Powerful Drivers: 50mm dynamic drivers deliver deep, immersive audio.

-Ergonomic Design: Plush padded ear cushions and over-ear structure for maximum comfort.

-Physical Noise Isolation: Reduces external noise for an enhanced listening experience.

-Bluetooth v5.0: Provides instant and stable wireless connectivity.

-Dual Connectivity: Use wirelessly with Bluetooth or switch to wired mode with the AUX port.

-Warranty: 1 year, provided by the brand/manufacturer.

Conclusion

Best Over-Ear Headphones Audio Upgrade Dedicated to delivering maximum comfort and performance, these are the best headphones for you. Check out our top picks, save big with our exclusive offers, and take your listening game to the next level.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.