Top-Rated 1TB External Hard Drive under ₹5000

Working on 3D projects or creating 4K videos in heavy-duty software is amazing and highly satisfying, but the problem arises when your PC runs out of storage for your project. However, for this problem, we have a great solution: an external HDD with 1TB storage. This not only provides ample space to save your work but also saves you time and money as it comes under ₹5000. Check out our list of the best external HDDs at your budget.

1. Seagate Expansion 1TB External HDD

Price: ₹4,999

Upgrade your data storage with the Seagate 1TB Portable External Hard Drive. Perfectly designed for both laptops and desktops, this sleek black hard drive offers ample space for all your important files, photos, and videos.

Features

Capacity: 1TB of storage space

Connectivity: USB 2.0/3.0 for fast and reliable data transfer

Special Feature: Includes data recovery service for peace of mind

Form Factor: Compact 2.5-inch size for easy portability

Compatibility: Works seamlessly with both laptops and desktops

Design: Stylish black exterior with a portable build

Warranty: 3year

2. TOSHIBA Canvio Basics 1TB

Price: ₹4,899

Experience fast, reliable storage with the Toshiba 1TB Portable External SSD. Designed for both laptops and desktops, this compact, black SSD is perfect for those who need to carry large amounts of data on the go.

Features

Capacity: 1TB of high-speed storage

Connectivity: USB 1.1 interface for straightforward wired connections

Special Feature: Portable and compact design for easy transport

Form Factor: 2.5 inches, fitting comfortably in your bag or pocket

Type: Solid State Drive (SSD) for enhanced durability and speed

Compatibility: Compatible with both laptops and desktops

Color: Sleek black finish

Warranty: 3 year

3. KINGSTER 1TB Ultra Slim Portable External Hard

Price: ₹3,000

Introducing the KINGSTER 1TB Portable External Hard Drive, a reliable storage solution designed to meet your everyday data needs. Ideal for both laptops and desktops, this drive provides ample space and fast transfer rates in a compact, portable design.

Features

Brand: KINGSTER

Storage Capacity: 1TB

Hard Disk Description: Mechanical Hard Disk

Data Transfer Rate: Up to 500 Megabytes Per Second

Included Components: USB cable for connectivity

Manufacturer: KINGSTER

Color: Black

4. TOSHIBA Canvio Advance 1TB Portable External HDD, USB3.0

Price: ₹5,099

The Toshiba 1TB Portable External Hard Drive is designed to provide a reliable and efficient storage solution for users on the go. Its compact form factor and lightweight design make it easy to carry, while the USB 3.0 interface ensures fast and efficient data transfer. Compatible with both laptops and desktops, this external hard drive is perfect for backing up your important files, storing multimedia content, and more. The sleek white exterior adds a touch of elegance to your tech accessories. Plus, with a 3-year warranty, you can trust in the durability and longevity of your storage solution.

Features

Capacity: 1TB of storage space

Connectivity: USB 3.0 for fast data transfer

Special Feature: Compact design for easy portability

Form Factor: 2.5 inches, ensuring a small and convenient size

Type: Mechanical Hard Disk for reliable performance

Compatibility: Works seamlessly with both laptops and desktops

Installation: External hard drive for simple plug-and-play setup

Color: Stylish white finish

Warranty: 3 year

Do not let storage limitations restrain you from working out a smooth creative workflow! This guide has looked through the top-rated 1TB external hard drives available in the market under ₹5000 and offers a perfect solution to store your 3D projects, 4K videos, and any other heavy files. From budget-friendly options to high-speed SSDs, find that perfect drive to extend storage and unleash creativity. Check the links included for the best fit for your needs!

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.