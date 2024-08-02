Top-Rated 1TB External Hard Drive under ₹5000
Expand Your Storage-with top-rated 1TB External Hard Drives Under ₹5000 for Seamless Creative Workflows and Professional Use
Working on 3D projects or creating 4K videos in heavy-duty software is amazing and highly satisfying, but the problem arises when your PC runs out of storage for your project. However, for this problem, we have a great solution: an external HDD with 1TB storage. This not only provides ample space to save your work but also saves you time and money as it comes under ₹5000. Check out our list of the best external HDDs at your budget.
1. Seagate Expansion 1TB External HDD
Price: ₹4,999
Upgrade your data storage with the Seagate 1TB Portable External Hard Drive. Perfectly designed for both laptops and desktops, this sleek black hard drive offers ample space for all your important files, photos, and videos.
Features
Capacity: 1TB of storage space
Connectivity: USB 2.0/3.0 for fast and reliable data transfer
Special Feature: Includes data recovery service for peace of mind
Form Factor: Compact 2.5-inch size for easy portability
Compatibility: Works seamlessly with both laptops and desktops
Design: Stylish black exterior with a portable build
Warranty: 3year
Price: ₹4,899
Experience fast, reliable storage with the Toshiba 1TB Portable External SSD. Designed for both laptops and desktops, this compact, black SSD is perfect for those who need to carry large amounts of data on the go.
Features
Capacity: 1TB of high-speed storage
Connectivity: USB 1.1 interface for straightforward wired connections
Special Feature: Portable and compact design for easy transport
Form Factor: 2.5 inches, fitting comfortably in your bag or pocket
Type: Solid State Drive (SSD) for enhanced durability and speed
Compatibility: Compatible with both laptops and desktops
Color: Sleek black finish
Warranty: 3 year
3. KINGSTER 1TB Ultra Slim Portable External Hard
Price: ₹3,000
Introducing the KINGSTER 1TB Portable External Hard Drive, a reliable storage solution designed to meet your everyday data needs. Ideal for both laptops and desktops, this drive provides ample space and fast transfer rates in a compact, portable design.
Features
Brand: KINGSTER
Storage Capacity: 1TB
Hard Disk Description: Mechanical Hard Disk
Data Transfer Rate: Up to 500 Megabytes Per Second
Included Components: USB cable for connectivity
Manufacturer: KINGSTER
Color: Black
4. TOSHIBA Canvio Advance 1TB Portable External HDD, USB3.0
Price: ₹5,099
The Toshiba 1TB Portable External Hard Drive is designed to provide a reliable and efficient storage solution for users on the go. Its compact form factor and lightweight design make it easy to carry, while the USB 3.0 interface ensures fast and efficient data transfer. Compatible with both laptops and desktops, this external hard drive is perfect for backing up your important files, storing multimedia content, and more. The sleek white exterior adds a touch of elegance to your tech accessories. Plus, with a 3-year warranty, you can trust in the durability and longevity of your storage solution.
Features
Capacity: 1TB of storage space
Connectivity: USB 3.0 for fast data transfer
Special Feature: Compact design for easy portability
Form Factor: 2.5 inches, ensuring a small and convenient size
Type: Mechanical Hard Disk for reliable performance
Compatibility: Works seamlessly with both laptops and desktops
Installation: External hard drive for simple plug-and-play setup
Color: Stylish white finish
Warranty: 3 year
Do not let storage limitations restrain you from working out a smooth creative workflow! This guide has looked through the top-rated 1TB external hard drives available in the market under ₹5000 and offers a perfect solution to store your 3D projects, 4K videos, and any other heavy files. From budget-friendly options to high-speed SSDs, find that perfect drive to extend storage and unleash creativity. Check the links included for the best fit for your needs!
Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.