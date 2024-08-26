Top Table Lamps to Help You Concentrate While Studying Late at Night

Gaining knowledge at night is often inevitable for students preparing for board exams, IIT entrance exams, or civil services exams. Proper lighting can go a long way in enhancing your study environment during these crucial times, in terms of concentration and reduced eye strain. Many hours spent reading and writing are accompanied by a high-quality table light that also adds to the aesthetics of the workplace. Here are some of the most complex table lights that are adjustable and useful for more hours of study which have been discussed above.

These lamps have fashionable appearances and practical purposes that allow you to edit videos at night or study intensively. Here, we have curated a list of some of the best elegant table lamps that are both functional and can be adjusted to suit a student’s needs especially when working on assignments at night.

1. Wipro Orion 6w Rechargeable LED Table Lamp

Price:₹779

The Wipro Adjustable Touch Table Lamp will illuminate your room in a modern and beautiful manner. This lamp, with its polished appearance and robust ABS construction, is intended to mix perfectly with any décor. Its small size and lightweight construction make it an adaptable complement to any environment, and the touch-sensitive switch allows for easy control. It works well as both a night light and an elegant table lamp, adding a classy touch to your home illumination.

Features

Brand: Wipro

Finish Type: Polished

Base Material: Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Product Dimensions: 10D x 10W x 43H Centimeters

Item Weight: 387 Grams

Lamp Type: Night Light, Table Lamp

Shade Colour: White

Shade Material: Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Switch Type: Touch

Style: Adjustable

2. Philips Air Desk Light

Price: ₹899

The PHILIPS Minimalist Touch Table Lamp will add a touch of elegance to your space. This lamp's matte surface and clean, minimalist form make it easy to include in modern décor. The cool daylight plastic shade casts a bright, refreshing light, making it excellent for job lighting or beautifying your workstation. This light, which has an E27 bulb base and a touch-sensitive switch, is both useful and easy to use. It's lightweight at only 200 grams and ideal for any table or workstation, providing a stylish touch to your living or working space.

Features

Brand: PHILIPS

Finish Type: Matte

Bulb Base: E27

Product Dimensions: 18D x 6W x 38H Centimeters

Item Weight: 200 Grams

Lamp Type: Table Lamp

Shade Colour: Cool Day Light

Shade Material: Plastic

Switch Type: Touch

Style: Minimalist

3. Orient Electric 7W LED Cosmo Table Lamp

Price: ₹959

Practicality and design are combined in the Orient Electric LED Desk Lamp. The LED light source guarantees brilliant, energy-efficient illumination, and its elegant form and white plastic cover complement any workspace. Having an adjustable light angle and plug-and-play ease, it's ideal for creating a cozy and well-lit space.

Features

Brand: Orient Electric

Product Dimensions: 11.7D x 14W x 47H Centimeters

Item Weight: 700 Grams

Shade Colour: White

Shade Material: Plastic

Switch Type: Push Button

Colour: White

Special Feature: Plug-and-play convenience

Light Source Type: LED

Material: Polyvinyl Chloride

4. Amazon Basics Classic Rechargeable LED Table Lamp

Price: ₹989

The AmazonBasics Classic Touch Table Lamp will elevate your workstation or reading area. This tastefully made lamp has a polished finish and a timeless, adaptable style that goes well with any decor. It blends usefulness and style with a sturdy plastic base and shade. With its 40 LED lights and three brightness settings, the lamp gives warm white, cool daylight, and golden yellow illumination. It is ideal for both extended work periods and leisurely evenings because of its long-lasting illumination provided by its rechargeable 1200mAh battery. Thanks to AmazonBasics' dedication to quality and safety, take advantage of the convenience of 360-degree lighting and dependable performance.

Features

Brand: AmazonBasics

Finish Type: Polished

Base Material: Plastic

Product Dimensions: 15D x 20W x 41.5H Centimeters

Item Weight: 617 Grams

Lamp Type: Table Lamp

Shade Colour: White, Black, Yellow

Shade Material: Plastic

Switch Type: Touch

Style: Classic

Power: 9W

Conclusion

During those late-night study marathons, selecting the appropriate table lamp can make all the difference. Every lamp we've featured blends fashionable looks with useful functionality to provide you with the ideal lighting to aid in your academic endeavors. These lights are designed to improve your study space, whether you require energy-efficient lighting, a stylish design, or adjustable brightness. Get one of these top choices to create a bright, stimulating area that will keep you inspired and focused while you study for your tests

