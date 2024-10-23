Top TWS earbuds for Diwali gifting: premium sound, comfort, and unbeatable offers

Bring alive this gifting season with top-of-the-line, cutting-edge technology integrated, deep-sounding, and silky TWS earbuds. Be it for the music lover, fitness enthusiast, or gamer, here's what you should check. Whether it is active noise cancellation, long battery life, or any other feature, every device's listening experience will be unmatched. Look up the best deals on Myntra, Amazon, and Marvelof to pick these tech gifts for the Festival of Lights at light's best prices.

1. Hammer Airflow Plus TWS Earbuds with Bluetooth 5.1 and Smart Touch Control (Emerald Green)

Price: ₹652

Experience premium sound quality with the Hammer Airflow Plus TWS Earbuds, designed for seamless wireless connectivity and all-day comfort. Equipped with Bluetooth 5.1, these earbuds provide a stable and fast connection within a 10-meter range. The ergonomic design ensures a comfortable fit, while the IPX4 rating protects against light splashes, making them perfect for daily use. With up to 23 hours of playtime, including the charging case, these earbuds are built to keep up with your active lifestyle.

Key Features:

-Playtime: Up to 5-6 hours on a single charge, 23 hours with the charging case.

-Smart Touch Controls: Easily manage calls, music, and voice assistant with touch sensor controls.

-Powerful Sound: 13mm driver delivers rich, immersive audio.

-Ergonomic Design: Comfortable fit for long hours of use.

-Noise Isolation: Deep bass and noise-blocking technology enhance your listening experience.

2. NOISE Buds VS102 With 50hrs playtime, Instacharge, and 11mm driver Truly Wireless Earbuds

Price: ₹799

Elevate your audio experience with the NOISE Buds VS102, designed to keep you entertained throughout the day. These earbuds feature a unique Flybird design that stands out and offers superior comfort. With up to 50 hours of total playtime and Instacharge technology, you can enjoy extended listening sessions with minimal charging breaks. The 11mm drivers ensure crisp, clear audio, and with touch controls at your fingertips, managing your music and calls has never been easier. Built with an IPX5 rating, these earbuds are ready for your toughest workouts or outdoor adventures.

Key Features:

-Up to 50 Hours of Playtime: Enjoy 3.5 hours on a single charge and a total of 50 hours with the charging case.

-Quad Mics with ENC: Crystal-clear conversations with Environmental Noise Cancellation.

-Instacharge: Get 200 minutes of playtime with just 10 minutes of charging.

-Low Latency (50ms): Perfect for gaming with minimal audio delay.

-11mm Driver: Delivers immersive sound for every track.

-IPX5 Water Resistance: Protects against sweat and splashes, ideal for active use.

-Bluetooth v5.2 & Hyper Sync™: Ensure stable and lag-free connectivity.

3. BOULT AUDIO Mustang Torq Earbuds with 50H Playtime

Price: ₹1499

Immerse yourself in a world of innovation and design with the Boult Audio Mustang Torq Earbuds, a unique collaboration between Boult and Ford Mustang. These earbuds combine advanced audio technology with the iconic Mustang design, delivering an exhilarating experience for music lovers and gamers alike. Whether you're commuting, working out, or gaming, the Mustang Torq earbuds ensure high-quality sound, reliable performance, and a stylish look. With a 50-hour playtime and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity, you’ll stay connected and entertained no matter where you go.

Key Features:

-50-Hour Playtime: Enjoy long-lasting performance with an impressive 50 hours of battery life.

-Built-in App Support: Customize your audio with multi-EQ modes, assign gestures, and use the Quick Cleanup feature for maintenance.

-Quad Mic ENC: Four microphones reduce background noise, ensuring crystal-clear communication in any environment.

-45ms Low Latency: Perfect for gaming, offering minimal delay for a smooth, immersive experience.

-13mm Bass Drivers: Powerful bass and immersive sound, delivering precision across a wide range of audio.

-Bluetooth 5.4: Faster transmission speeds, extended range, and reliable connectivity.

-Breathing Gaming LEDs: Dynamic LED lights sync with your gaming rhythm for an enhanced visual experience.

-Touch Controls: Effortlessly manage calls, music, and volume with simple touch gestures.

-1-Year Manufacturer's Warranty: Get peace of mind with a warranty that covers your earbuds for a year from the date of purchase.

4. Mivi SuperPods Halo

Price: ₹1,799

Dive into an immersive audio experience with the Mivi SuperPods Halo, designed to combine Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and 3D Soundstage technology. These earbuds are crafted to block out unwanted noise while amplifying your audio for a rich, surrounding sound experience. Whether you're commuting or unwinding, the SuperPods Halo delivers adaptive quiet ANC to reduce external noise and deep Spatial Audio to make every moment more immersive. With their unique design and superior sound quality, these earbuds are a perfect blend of style and performance.

Key Features:

-Adaptive Quiet ANC: Proactively detects and cancels out environmental noise, perfect for reducing the sounds of traffic and other consistent disturbances.

-Spatial Audio: Surround sound technology provides deep immersion, making you feel like the audio is revolving around you.

-Wide Frequency Range (20Hz-20KHz): Effectively reduces both low and high-frequency noises for a more focused listening experience.

-3D Soundstage: Amplifies audio, creating a concert-like experience wherever you are.

-Customizable Sound: Powered by Mivi Audio, the earbuds allow you to personalize your listening experience for ultimate control.

5. boAt Nirvana Space Truly Wireless in-Ear Earbuds

Price: ₹1,999

Step into an immersive audio world with the boAt Nirvana Space earbuds, designed to deliver a cinematic experience with 360º Spatial Audio and superior noise cancellation. These earbuds are engineered for audiophiles and binge-watchers alike, offering up to 100 hours of total playtime and advanced features like Google Fast Pair and in-ear detection. Whether you're enjoying movies, music, or gaming, the Nirvana Space ensures high-quality sound and a seamless listening experience.

Key Features:

-360º Spatial Audio: Surround sound technology for a fully immersive, cinematic audio experience.

-32 dB Active Noise Cancellation: Blocks out up to 32 dB of background noise for uninterrupted listening.

-10mm Diamond-Like Carbon (DLC) Drivers: Delivers crisp, balanced sound with rich bass via the boAt Signature Sound.

-Multipoint Connection & Google Fast Pair: Easily switch between two devices without delay, and connect instantly with Google Fast Pair.

-100 Hours Playtime & ASAP Charge: Enjoy up to 100 hours of total playtime and get 240 minutes of playtime with just 15 minutes of charging.

-In-Ear Detection: Automatically pauses music or video when you remove the earbuds and resumes when you put them back.

-AI-ENx Technology: Four integrated mics with AI-ENx technology ensure crystal-clear voice calls in any environment.

Conclusion

Give your loved ones something to remember this Diwali by gifting them a new audio tech gadget. Be it Hammer Airflow Plus's comfort fit, NOISE Buds VS102 marathon playtime, or boAt Nirvana Space cinema experience, these true wireless earbuds are something beyond a device-they can be a nice, performance-driven gift. Buy these at the best prices at Myntra, Amazon, and Marvelof now, and spice up your gifting this year.

