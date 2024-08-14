Top USB-C Hubs to Boost Connectivity and Performance in 2024

A good USB-C hub can make quite a difference in today's digitally driven world. You want one that would allow hassle-free connectivity, smooth performance, and easy multitasking. Be it expanding the ports on your device, transferring data at ultra-high speeds, or enjoying high-definition video output—whatever the use case may be, there is a hub for it.

In this article, we filtered four of the best USB-C hubs, loaded with a variety of features to complement your tech setup. From the versatile Portronics Mport 52 to the toughened Honeywell Momentum, learn which hub your device needs and how you can utilize all its potential.

1. Portronics Mport 52 USB C Hub (7-in-1)

Price: ₹999

The Portronics Mport 52 is a versatile 7-in-1 Type-C hub offering seamless connectivity with data transfer speeds up to 10 Gbps. It features 4K Ultra HDMI support for high-quality video streaming at 30 Hz, and PD quick charge input for fast, safe device charging. With 2 USB-A ports for peripherals like keyboards, mice, and USB flash drives, and a dedicated Type-C data transfer port, it ensures broad compatibility and efficient performance.

Features

Brand: Portronics

Colour: Grey

Hardware Interface: USB

Special Feature: Fast Charging

Compatible Devices: Laptops, Keyboards, Mouse, USB Flash Drives

2. Amazon Basics USB-C Hub Dock 8-in-1 HDCP Aluminium Type-C Adapter

Price: ₹1,399

The Amazon Basics 8-in-1 Type-C adapter enhances connectivity for your MacBook Pro and other USB-C devices. It features a 1000 Mbps Gigabit RJ45 Ethernet port, backward compatible with 100Mbps/10Mbps LAN, and supports 4K UHD HDMI output at 3840×2160@30Hz. With one Ethernet RJ-45 port, a USB 3.0 port, two Type-C PD ports, and SD & TF card readers, it offers versatile connectivity. The USB 3.0 port handles high-speed data devices, while USB 2.0 supports peripherals like mouse and keyboard. Charge your Mac with the USB-C female port using a PD mode charger.

Features

Brand: Amazon Basics

Colour: Metallic Grey

Hardware Interface: USB, USB Type-C

Compatible Devices: Tablets, Mouse, Keyboards, Card Readers, Laptops, Televisions, Printers

Total USB Ports: 8

3. Honeywell Newly Launched Momentum Type C to 4xUSB

Price: ₹1,799

The Honeywell USB Hub offers lightning-fast 10 Gbps data transfers, ensuring seamless productivity with large files and high-resolution media. Equipped with 2 Type-C 3.2 Gen2 ports and 2 USB 3.2 Gen2 ports, it provides versatile connectivity and backward compatibility. The 30cm cable facilitates a tidy setup, while the 3000mA power supply supports the reliable operation of all connected devices. Its hot-swap support allows for easy device removal without interruption, and the sleek aluminum casing enhances durability and heat dissipation. Enjoy hassle-free plug-and-play functionality with no additional software needed.

Features

Brand: Honeywell

Colour: Silver

Product Dimensions: 8.7 x 3.9 x 1.1 cm

Item Weight: 0.05 kg

4. HP USB-C 5-in-1 Hub

Price: ₹1,899

The HP USB hub offers rapid PD fast charging and high-definition HDMI extended output. It features USB 3.0 ports for high-speed data transmission, with backward compatibility for USB 2.0. Its light, stylish design, and aluminum casing ensure both elegance and durability.

Features

Brand: HP

Colour: Silver

Hardware Interface: USB 3.0

Compatible Devices: Desktops

Total USB Ports: 5

USB-C hubs can make all the difference in productivity and the performance of your devices. Where the Portronics Mport 52 comes with an all-in-one 7-in-1 solution, fast charging, and 4K HDMI support, the AmazonBasics USB-C Hub Dock brings users diverse choices for connectivity, including an ethernet port and multiple options for data transfer. The Honeywell Momentum is distinguished by its high-speed data transfers and rugged aluminum construction, while the HP USB-C Hub marries an elegant design with rapid charging and high-definition output. Each of these hubs comes loaded with different unique features that will ensure you find a perfect match for your tech needs.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.