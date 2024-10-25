Top Wired Earphones with Mic for Quality Sound on a Budget

Whether you’re a music lover, podcast enthusiast, or someone who frequently takes calls, a reliable pair of wired earphones with a mic can improve your audio experience. Here are some of the best-wired earphones available, offering quality sound and convenience at various price points.

1. Portronics Wired Earphones with Mic

Price: ₹299

Image source: Myntra.com



The Portronics wired earphones offer a great balance of affordability and performance. With their in-line microphone, clear sound quality, comfortable fit, and durable construction, they are a versatile choice for everyday use, whether taking calls, listening to music, or gaming. Their sleek design and IPX5 water resistance add to their appeal, making them a reliable and stylish option.

Key Features:

-Premium Audio with Type-C Compatibility: 10 mm drivers deliver rich stereo sound, easily connecting to Type-C compatible devices.

-Metal Alloy Earbuds: Durable metal earbuds offer comfort for all-day wear with enhanced sound quality.

-In-Line Controls & Mic: Hands-free convenience with in-line controls to play/pause, adjust volume, and manage calls effortlessly.

-IPX5 Water Resistance: Suitable for workouts and outdoor use, protecting against water, sweat, and light rain.

-1.2m TPE Flexible Cable: Soft, wear-resistant TPE cable adds durability and is comfortable to carry.

2. boAt BassHeads 100 M Black Wired Earphones with Enhanced Bass Hawk-Inspired Design & Mic

Price: ₹419

Image source: Myntra.com



boAt’s BassHeads 100 M earphones feature enhanced bass and a unique hawk-inspired design for a modern look. With a built-in mic, they are ideal for calls, gaming, and listening to bass-heavy tracks. Elevate your audio experience with the boAt BassHeads 100 M, designed with a unique "Hawk" inspired look for a standout style.

Key Features:

-Hawk-Inspired Design: Stand out with a stylish, unique design that adds flair to your everyday audio gear.

-Dynamic Bass Performance: 10 mm drivers with 16Ω impedance for punchy bass and rhythmic response, ideal for demanding tracks.

-HD Microphone for Calls: Integrated mic for clear calls, with in-line controls for play/pause, answer/end, and track navigation.

-1.2m Durable Cable: Premium coated cable with optimal length for easy use anywhere.

-Comfortable Fit: Ergonomically designed ear tips in multiple sizes for a secure fit during extended wear.

-1-Year Warranty: Backed by a one-year warranty from the date of purchase for peace of mind.

3. JBL T50HI Wired Earphones

Price: ₹579

Image source: Marvelof

The JBL T50HI earphones deliver balanced sound quality and clarity, making them a solid choice for audiophiles. Known for their durability, they offer JBL’s signature sound profile and are perfect for enjoying music on the go. Experience exceptional sound quality with the JBL T50HI wired earphones, delivering JBL’s signature sound with clean bass. Designed for comfort and ease, these in-ear earphones come in a striking red color, featuring a noise-isolation microphone and easy access to Google Assistant or Siri.

Key Features:

-JBL Signature Sound: Crisp audio with clean bass for an immersive listening experience.

-Noise Isolation Microphone: Built-in mic with noise isolation for clear calls and seamless control.

-One-Button Universal Remote: Quick access to play/pause music, take calls, and launch Google Assistant or Siri.

-1.2m High-Fidelity Twin Cable: Durable, tangle-free cable for convenience on the go.

-Comfortable Fit: Lightweight with three sizes of ear tips to ensure a snug, comfortable fit during extended use.

4. Realme Buds 2 Wired in Ear Earphones with Mic

Price: ₹599

Image source: Amazon.in



Realme Buds 2 combines comfort and sound quality, with powerful bass and clear audio. These earphones come with a built-in mic and a cable organizer, making them both functional and convenient for daily use. Immerse yourself in powerful sound with the Realme Buds 2, featuring an 11.2 mm bass boost driver that delivers deep, accurate bass. These black in-ear earphones are crafted for durability and style, combining a matte finish with a reinforced braided cable and built-in magnets for tangle-free storage.

Key Features:

-11.2 mm Bass Boost Driver: Multi-layer composite diaphragm provides deep and precise bass for an enhanced listening experience.

-In-Line Remote with Mic: Three-button remote for easy control over music, calls, and voice assistant activation.

-Durable Design: Reinforced braided jacket with TPU cables ensures robustness for long-term use.

-Built-In Magnets & Cable Strap: Easy and tidy storage with magnetic earbuds and a convenient cable strap.

-Stylish Matte Design: Elegant, streamlined look for a premium feel.

5. Melborn Elite Wired Earphones with Mic | Nylon Braided Cable

Price: ₹890

Image source: Amazon.in



The Melbourne Elite earphones offer premium sound quality with a 10 mm dynamic driver that delivers deep bass and clear audio. They feature a durable nylon-braided cable, designed to withstand daily wear and tear and come with ergonomic ear tips for a comfortable fit during extended wear. Additionally, the earphones include a microphone for hands-free calling, making them a versatile choice for those seeking both performance and longevity.

Key Features:

-High-Fidelity Sound with Deep Bass: A 10 mm dynamic driver provides crisp sound with enhanced bass for immersive audio.

-Durable Nylon Braided Cable: Tangle-free cable with over 10,000 plug-and-pull and 5,000 bend tests for long-lasting durability.

-IPX4 Sweat-Proof: Sweat and light rain-resistant, perfect for workouts and outdoor activities.

-Built-In Mic with Noise Isolation: Clear calls and noise isolation for a better listening experience.

-Universal Type-C Compatibility: Seamlessly connects to Type-C devices like smartphones, tablets, and laptops without the need for adapters.

Conclusion:

This Diwali, grab the best-wired earphones with a mic for superior sound on a budget. Whether it's the affordability of Portronics, the bass-heavy performance of the boat, or the durable design of Melbourne, there's a perfect pair for everyone. Take advantage of Diwali deals across Amazon, Myntra, and Marvelof for unbeatable discounts on these top picks!

