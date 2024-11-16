Top Wireless Earphones Under 1000

Many Bluetooth earphones on the market cost less than Rs. 1000. Purchasing inexpensive headphones allows you to listen to high-quality music nearly wirelessly. Depending on your usage habits, the bulk of these goods allow you to save some power while still offering enough battery life for a full day of use. Are you searching for the best Bluetooth earphones? Read on to find out about the price and quality of Bluetooth earphones in India under Rs. 1000.

1.TWS Earbuds Bluetooth Wireless

The Boult K10 offers 50 hours of playtime on a single charge, making it perfect for long travels or work. It features Zen Quad Mic ENC for clear calls and a 45ms ultra-low latency gaming mode for immersive audio experiences. The powerful 10mm drivers deliver deep bass and crystal-clear sound. Low Latency Gaming Mode: Enable the 45ms ultra-low latency gaming mode for real-time audio, giving you a competitive advantage by providing flawlessly synced sound for immersive gaming experiences.

Key features

Powerful 10mm Drivers: Enjoy deep, punchy bass and crystal-clear sound.

Type-C Fast Charging: Charge fast with the Type-C port—just a 10-minute charge.

Touch Controls: Manage music, calls, and voice assistants seamlessly.

Proudly Made in India: The Boult K10 earbuds are proudly crafted in India.

2. Noise Buds VS104 Truly Wireless Earbuds

This device features quad mics with ENC, instacharge for 200 minutes, low latency up to 50ms, a 13mm speaker driver, customizable ear tips, Bluetooth v5.2 with Hyper SyncTM, and IPX5 water resistance for quick, lag-free connections.The Noise Buds VS104 offer a blend of efficiency and performance, featuring a Quad Mic, a 13mm driver, and ultra-low latency for clear calls.

Key features

Bluetooth Version: 5.2

Playtime: Up to 45 hours (with charging case)

Speaker Driver: 13mm

Noise Cancellation: Up to 25 dB

3. Boult Audio W20 Truly Wireless Earbuds

The Boult W20 earbuds have a 35-hour battery life, providing ample power for music, podcasts, and calls. They feature a Zen ENC Mic for clear calls and a 45ms low latency for ultra-smooth audio, providing a competitive gaming advantage with an immersive gaming experience.Equipped with Type C fast charging, enjoy hours of playtime with just a short charging session (10mins = 120mins), ensuring you spend less time waiting and more time listening with your bluetooth earbuds.

Key features

Water Resistant: With an IPX5 water-resistant rating.

Bluetooth 5.3: Benefit from reliable and efficient Bluetooth 5.3 pairing.

13mm bass drivers: Immerse yourself in rich, deep bass and high-quality audio.

These earbuds deliver powerful sound.

4. boAt Airdopes 141 Bluetooth Wireless Ear Buds

The Airdopes 141 earbuds offer an extended weekend vacation with up to 42 hours of playback, including 6 hours of nonstop playtime for earphones. They provide low latency, real-time audio, and clear speech calls with built-in microphones and ENx Environmental Noise Cancellation technology. The boAt Airdopes 141 blends style and functionality, with 42 hours of playtime, a low latency gaming mode, ENx Tech for a snug fit, IWP (Instant Wake N' Pair), and IPX4 water protection. These earphones include smooth touch controls and give a balanced audio experience for everyday usage.



Key features

ASAP Charge- The tws earbuds are equipped with our ASAP Charge feature.

Voice Assistant- You can summon your default voice assistant(s).

IP Rating- The tws earbuds body comes protected.

Clear Voice Calls- It dons built-in mic on each earbud along with our ENx.

Conclusion: Wireless earphones offer superior sound quality, comfort, and convenience for various lifestyles, including athletes, commuters, and audiophiles. With features like noise cancellation, long battery life, and seamless communication, they enhance audio experience.

