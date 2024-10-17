Transform Your Home with Smart Dustbins: Shop at Myntra’s Diwali Sale and Enjoy Up to 30% Off

As the world becomes more advanced, everything is becoming smarter—why not a dustbin? Bring a change this Diwali with the best smart dustbins that are embedded with the latest sensor technology. In contrast to normal bins that cause a lot of dirt and bad smell with their lids always open, smart dustbins open on their own, and therefore improving the way you dispose of your waste. As it stands, Myntra has started its Diwali sale and this is a perfect time to upgrade on home appliances and get up to 30% off on these smart solutions.

1. The Better Home White & Grey Smart Sensor Dustbins

Price: ₹2309

Upgrade your waste management with The Better Home White & Grey Smart Sensor Dustbins. These innovative bins feature a sleek design and smart sensor technology, making them an essential addition to your home. With a generous capacity of 8 liters each, these dustbins are perfect for kitchens, bathrooms, or any other area where convenient waste disposal is needed. Made from durable ABS plastic, they seamlessly blend functionality with modern aesthetics.

Key Features

-Smart Sensor Technology: Automatically opens the lid with a simple wave or knee flex, providing hands-free access for easy disposal.

-Durable Construction: Crafted from high-quality ABS plastic, ensuring long-lasting durability and resistance to everyday wear and tear.

-Trash Bag Retention: Features an ABS retainer ring that securely holds the trash bag in place, preventing slips and spills.

-Waterproof Protection: Designed with waterproof capabilities to guard against spills and splashes, making cleanup effortless.

-Versatile Placement Options: Compact dimensions (22 cm x 22 cm x 28 cm) allow for flexible use, whether hung or placed on the floor.

2. The Better Home Brown & Black Automatic Smart Sensor Dustbins

Price: ₹4199

Transform your waste disposal experience with The Better Home Brown & Black Automatic Smart Sensor Dustbins. Designed for efficiency and style, these automatic dustbins feature a gold-toned and black finish that complements any modern decor. With a spacious 12-liter capacity, they're perfect for high-traffic areas like kitchens and living rooms. Constructed from stainless steel, these bins not only ensure durability but also come equipped with advanced sanitizing features for a cleaner home.

Key Features

-Ozone Sanitizing Function: Effectively kills bacteria and viruses, ensuring a hygienic environment.

-Quick Access Technology: Enjoy soft opening and automatic closure within 5 seconds for convenient and efficient waste disposal.

-Corrosion-Resistant Design: Made from 430-grade stainless steel, offering durability and resistance against rust and corrosion.

-LED Light Indicator: Features a 5-second auto-close display with an LED light show for easy visibility and modern appeal.

-Hands-Free Operation: Includes toe-touch access and a removable trash bucket for effortless maintenance and cleaning.

3. Savya Home Silver Stainless Steel Automatic Sensor Dustbins

Price: ₹4869

Enhance your home’s waste disposal system with the Savya Home Silver Stainless Steel Automatic Sensor Dustbins. Featuring a sleek silver design, these automatic bins blend seamlessly with any interior decor while providing a generous capacity of 15 liters. Crafted from high-quality stainless steel, they are both durable and rust-proof, making them an ideal choice for everyday use in various spaces, including kitchens and offices.

Key Features

-Sturdy and Durable Construction: Made from high-quality stainless steel, ensuring long-lasting performance.

-Versatile Use: Suitable for daily waste disposal in multiple areas of your home or office.

-Rust-Proof Design: The stainless steel material resists rust and corrosion, ensuring durability over time.

-Easy Maintenance: Simply wash with soap and rinse with clean water for effortless upkeep.

-Stable and Non-Slip Bottom: The stable design ensures that the bin remains in place, preventing accidental spills.

4. UMAI Grey & Black Stainless Steel Sensor Dustbin 20L

Price: ₹5959

Introducing the UMAI Grey & Black Stainless Steel Sensor Dustbin, a stylish and functional addition to your home or office. With a generous capacity of 20 liters, this dustbin is designed to accommodate all your waste disposal needs while maintaining a sleek aesthetic. The combination of grey and black stainless steel adds a modern touch, ensuring it complements any decor. Its swing mechanism and durable design make it an essential choice for efficient waste management.

Key Features

-High-Quality Material: Crafted from 430-grade corrosion-resistant stainless steel for long-lasting durability.

-Convenient Drawstring Packing: The built-in drawstring ensures easy packing and secure closure of trash bags.

-Wing Style Opening: The swing design allows for effortless access while keeping the bin stylish and functional.

-ABS Retainer Ring: Secures trash bags in place, preventing slips and messes during disposal.

-Easy Maintenance: Clean with soap and rinse with water for hassle-free upkeep, ensuring it stays looking new.

5. Kuber Industries Silver Steel Dual Compartment Sensor Dustbin

Price: ₹7103

The Kuber Industries Silver Steel Dual Compartment Sensor Dustbin is the perfect solution for efficient waste separation and disposal. With a substantial capacity of 30 liters divided into two 9-liter compartments, this dustbin allows you to easily sort recyclables from general waste. Made from high-quality stainless steel, it combines functionality with a sleek silver design, making it an ideal fit for any modern kitchen or office space.

Key Features

-Touchless Operation: The sensor technology allows for hands-free access, promoting cleanliness and convenience.

-Dual Compartment Design: Separate compartments facilitate effective waste sorting, helping you maintain an organized and eco-friendly environment.

-Removable Buckets: Each compartment features a removable bucket for easy emptying and cleaning.

-Sturdy Build: Crafted from durable stainless steel, ensuring longevity and resistance to rust and corrosion.

-Easy Maintenance: Simply wipe with a clean, dry cloth to keep it looking pristine and dust-free.

Conclusion

If you don’t want to miss the opportunity to take your waste disposal to the next level this Diwali, then… The Myntra Diwali Sale offers up to 30% discount on a variety of smart dustbins and you will be able to find the right match between style and utility for your home. It is time to forget about old-fashioned waste management and welcome the new age of better and more efficient products. Don’t wait until the last minute to shop for Diwali – get ready for the festivities now!

