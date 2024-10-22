Unwrap the Joy of Music This Diwali: Best Portable Speakers for Gifting at Myntra Diwali Sale 2024

Elevate your gifting this Diwali with thoughtful presents that are beyond traditional fare. Instead of perishables that fade into nothingness within days, think of this: the joy of music in the form of portable speakers - gifts that resonate long after the celebrations are done and dusted. Who doesn't love music? A great range of portable speakers from the Myntra Diwali Sale 2024 at affordable prices. Avail an extra 10% off using bank offers. Time to explore the best portable speakers available in the market to gift during these festive seasons.

1. GIZMORE Black GIZ MS505 Ultra Pocket Melody Portable BT Speaker with TWS Function - Black

Price: ₹549





This Diwali, surprise your loved ones with the GIZMORE GIZ MS505 Ultra Pocket Melody Portable BT Speaker—an excellent gifting option that combines style, functionality, and great sound. Designed for music lovers on the go, this portable speaker offers a rich, high-quality sound that transforms any setting into a festive celebration. With its sleek design and vibrant colors, the GIZ MS505 not only enhances your auditory experience but also complements your style. Its compact size makes it perfect for travel, while the built-in rechargeable battery provides up to 3 hours of playtime, ensuring your favorite tunes are always within reach. Whether you’re hosting a Diwali gathering or enjoying a quiet evening at home, this speaker is an ideal gift for friends and family who appreciate great sound.

Features:

-Stereo Sound: Delivers powerful 5W output for an unbeatable audio experience.

-Stylish Design: Features a soft rubber finish and is available in two vibrant colors to suit your personality.

-Portable & Convenient: Compact size makes it easy to carry; perfect for travel, parties, or cozy nights.

-Long Battery Life: Enjoy up to 3 hours of playtime on a single charge, with a built-in HD microphone for hands-free calls.

-Multiple Connectivity Options: Connect effortlessly via Bluetooth, USB, Aux, or tune into FM Radio for a versatile listening experience.

2. Portronics Plugs 28W Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Inbuilt Mic

Price: ₹799





Celebrate this Diwali with the Portronics Plugs 28W Portable Bluetooth Speaker, a powerful audio companion designed to elevate your festive gatherings. This portable speaker packs an impressive 8W output, delivering HD crystal-clear sound that fills any space. With its eye-catching RGB lights that dance to your favorite tunes, the Plugs 28W transforms any environment into a vibrant celebration. Its multiple connectivity options ensure that you can easily connect it to your devices, whether you’re at home or on the go. Lightweight and water-resistant, this speaker is perfect for outdoor adventures or cozy indoor settings, making it an excellent gifting option for music lovers this Diwali.

Features:

-Powerful Sound: Features 8W HD built-in speakers that deliver crystal-clear audio, perfect for any gathering.

-Multiple Connectivity: Connect effortlessly via Bluetooth 5.3, USB port, or SD card slot for versatile listening options.

-TWS Pairing: Wirelessly connect two Plugs 28W speakers for an immersive 16W audio experience, ideal for larger spaces or outdoor events.

-Dynamic RGB Lights: Enjoy vibrant RGB LED lights that sync with your music, creating a lively atmosphere for parties and celebrations.

-Hands-Free Calls: Equipped with a built-in microphone for clear, hands-free conversations, allowing you to stay connected without hassle.

3. Saregama Carvaan Wellness Plug Play Music Player Speaker

Price: ₹ 1390





Experience the transformative power of sound with the Saregama Carvaan Wellness Plug and Play Music Player Speaker. This innovative speaker is designed to enhance your well-being through a curated selection of meditation and wellness tracks specifically crafted for the seven chakras. Each chakra is connected to unique sound frequencies that promote healing and balance, making the Carvaan Wellness an ideal companion for your journey toward self-discovery and harmony. With its easy plug-and-play functionality, you can immerse yourself in soothing melodies and rejuvenating sounds that create a tranquil atmosphere in any space.

Features:

-Chakra-Specific Tracks: Enjoy a unique collection of tracks for each of the seven chakras, promoting physical and mental well-being through sound therapy.

-Instant Plug-and-Play: Experience immediate relaxation by simply plugging the speaker into any wall socket, allowing for effortless enjoyment of wellness tracks.

-Bluetooth Connectivity: Stream your favorite music and sounds wirelessly from your smartphone, adding versatility to your listening experience.

-Customizable Experience: Explore beyond the wellness tracks with the ability to play various songs and genres, tailoring your auditory journey to your mood.

-Harmonious Healing: Each track is designed to resonate at specific frequencies that help restore balance and harmony in both body and mind.

4. NOISE Vibe 2 5W Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker with Built-in Mic & 15H Playtime

Price: ₹1499





Unleash the power of sound with the NOISE Vibe 2 Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker. Designed for music lovers who crave rich audio experiences, this speaker combines impressive features with portability. With up to 15 hours of playtime, it ensures your favorite tunes accompany you throughout the day, whether you’re at home, outdoors, or on the go. The 5W power output and Tru Bass technology deliver a captivating audio experience, making it perfect for gatherings or personal enjoyment. Elevate your music listening experience this Diwali with a speaker that embodies convenience, quality, and style.

Features:

-Extended Playtime: Enjoy up to 15 hours of continuous playtime, allowing for uninterrupted music enjoyment during parties or relaxation.

-Powerful Sound Output: Experience rich audio with 5W power output, filling any space with clear and immersive sound.

-Tru Bass Technology: Immerse yourself in deep bass thanks to the 52mm driver, enhancing your music experience with resonant sound quality.

-TWS Pairing Support: Connect two NOISE Vibe 2 speakers for an expanded stereo sound experience, perfect for larger gatherings or outdoor fun.

-Built-in Microphone: Stay connected effortlessly with the built-in mic, allowing for hands-free calls and voice commands.

5. boAt Stone 190 M 5 W Bluetooth Speaker - Amazonian Red

Price: ₹1574





Elevate your music experience with the boAt Stone 190 M 5W Bluetooth Speaker in stunning Amazonian Red. Designed for music lovers on the go, this portable speaker packs a powerful punch with its impressive sound quality and durable design. Whether you're at the beach, camping, or just relaxing in the park, the boAt Stone 190 ensures that your favorite tunes accompany you everywhere. With advanced Bluetooth connectivity and a robust battery life, this speaker makes it easy to enjoy hours of uninterrupted music playback. Its waterproof and shockproof features make it a reliable companion, ensuring you never miss a beat, no matter where your adventures take you.

Features:

-Impressive Sound Output: Experience powerful audio with 5W output, delivering rich bass and crystal-clear sound for an immersive listening experience.

-Long Battery Life: Enjoy up to 4 hours of continuous playback on a single charge, perfect for outdoor activities or parties.

-Durable Design: With its waterproof and shockproof construction, this speaker is built to withstand various environments, making it ideal for travel.

-Seamless Connectivity: Equipped with Bluetooth v5.0 and AUX support, easily connects to smartphones, tablets, and other media devices for endless music streaming.

-Hands-Free Calling: Stay connected on the go with built-in hands-free calling functionality, ensuring you never miss important calls.

Conclusion:

This Diwali, gift the world of music and merriment to everyone through portable speakers catering to everyone's taste in music and sounds. Choose the best there is- the GIZMORE Ultra Pocket Melody, Portronics Plugs 28W, Saregama Carvaan Wellness, NOISE Vibe 2, boAt Stone 190 and much more in this sale. Get those wonderful deals now on Myntra Diwali Sale 2024 and add to your purse, an extra 10% cash back via bank offers. Give the festival of light spirit a flavor with long-lasting joy.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.