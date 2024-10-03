Up to 70% Off on Portable Bluetooth Speakers at Myntra Big Fashion Festival Sale 2024

Unbelievable offers on portable Bluetooth speakers are available at Myntra’s Big Fashion Festival 2024. It’s possible to cut the cost by up to 70% and receive an additional 10% off when using bank promotions. For portable speakers, check out the options from JBL, Sony, and Portronics that offer powerful sound, long battery life, and water resistance for music on the go. Check out the list bestowing some of the best portable speakers:

1. HAMMER Green Drop 100H Standby Time 52mm Drivers 5W Bluetooth Speaker with Twin Pairing

Price: ₹699

Enjoy high-quality sound with the HAMMER Green Drop Bluetooth Speaker, featuring twin pairing technology and 52mm drivers for immersive audio. This portable 5W speaker delivers up to 32 hours of playtime, powered by a 1200mAh polymer Li-ion battery. With a built-in mic, you can take calls hands-free, making it perfect for on-the-go use.

Key Features:

-Twin Pairing: Connect two speakers for enhanced audio.

-5W RMS Power: Clear and powerful sound.

-32 Hours Playtime: Long-lasting battery life.

-Built-in Mic: Convenient hands-free calling.

-52mm Drivers: Immersive audio experience.

-Compact & Lightweight: Weighs just 260g, easy to carry.

-Warranty: 6 months provided by the brand.

2. Portronics SoundDrum1-10W Portable Speaker with Bluetooth, TWS and Inbuilt-FM (Black)

Price: ₹899

Elevate your gatherings with the Portronics SoundDrum1, a compact yet powerful 10W Bluetooth speaker designed to deliver impressive bass and sound quality. With TWS (True Wireless Stereo) capability, you can pair two speakers for a synchronized audio experience. Its 2000mAh battery offers 8 to 10 hours of playback, perfect for parties or outdoor fun, and it even features an inbuilt FM radio for added entertainment.

Key Features:

-10W Bass Sound Output: Powerful sound for enhanced listening.

-TWS Mode: Connect two speakers for a stereo experience.

-Multiple Bluetooth Connectivity: Easy pairing with your devices.

-2000mAh Battery: 8-10 hours of playback.

-Water-resistant: Durable for outdoor use.

-Warranty: 12 months provided by the brand.

3. NOISE Vibe 2 5W Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker with Built-in Mic & 15H Playtime

Price: ₹1199

Experience rich audio with the NOISE Vibe 2, a compact yet powerful 5W Bluetooth speaker designed for long-lasting entertainment. With up to 15 hours of playtime, this speaker is perfect for non-stop music enjoyment. Its 52mm Tru Bass driver ensures deep, resonant bass, and TWS pairing allows you to connect two speakers for an immersive stereo experience.

Key Features:

-15 Hours Playtime: Long-lasting music enjoyment.

-5W Power Output: Rich and powerful sound.

-52mm Tru Bass Driver: Deep, resonant bass.

-TWS Pairing: Stereo sound by connecting two speakers.

-Built-in Mic: For hands-free calls and voice commands.

-TF Card Support: Expand your music options.

-Warranty: 1 year provided by the brand.

4. JBL Go 4 Blue Ultra Portable Water & Dust Proof 4.2 W Bluetooth Speaker

Price: ₹3499

Small but powerful, the JBL Go 4 delivers punchy JBL Pro Sound with rich bass, perfect for any environment. Its ultra-portable design makes it easy to carry, while the IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating ensures durability for outdoor adventures. With up to 7 hours of playtime, plus an additional 2-hour boost, you can enjoy your favorite tunes all day long. The JBL Go 4 also supports multi-speaker connections via Auracast for an enhanced sound experience.

Key Features:

-JBL Pro Sound: Big sound with punchy bass in a compact size.

-7 Hours Playtime: Extendable by 2 hours with Playtime Boost.

-Waterproof & Dustproof: IP67 rating for outdoor durability.

-Multi-Speaker Connection: Pair multiple speakers with Auracast.

-Sustainable Build: Made with recycled materials and eco-friendly packaging.

-JBL Portable App: Access updates, support, and sound customization.

-Warranty: 1 year provided by the brand.

5. Sony SRS-XB100 Wireless Bluetooth Portable Lightweight Super Compact Travel Speaker

Price: ₹3990

Designed for life on the go, the Sony SRS-XB100 offers powerful, clear sound in a super-compact and lightweight body. With up to 16 hours of battery life and a durable exterior, it’s perfect for any adventure. The multiway strap allows you to hang it anywhere, while the downwards-facing speaker ensures great sound projection. Fast Bluetooth pairing and sustainability in design make this speaker a versatile and eco-friendly choice.

Key Features:

-16 Hours Playtime: Enjoy music all day and night.

-Compact & Durable: Lightweight with a multiway strap for easy carrying.

-Powerful Sound: Clear audio in a portable design.

-USB Type-C Charging: Convenient and fast charging.

-Eco-Friendly: Made with recycled materials and plastic-free packaging.

-Bluetooth & Fast Pair: Quick and easy connection with Android devices.

-Hands-Free Calling: Use it to take and make calls on the go.

-Warranty: 1 year provided by the brand.

Conclusion

The Big Fashion Festival 2024 is one event at Myntra that you should not afford to miss great discounts. These portable Bluetooth speakers may be had for up to 70% off and an additional 10% off with the bank promo. Buy today and get the experience of superior sound wherever you are.

