Give your home entertainment a new high this Dussehra with Myntra's Big Fashion Festival Sale 2024; get the best soundbars. Be it a festive movie marathon or setting up the mood for your favorite tracks, these thumping soundbars from Portronics, boAt, GIZMORE, and JBL will transform your entire space into an immersive audio treat. Such fantastic discounts and premium sound quality make it the perfect time to upgrade your audio setup to mark this festive season in style.

1. Portronics Pure Sound Pro X 80W Soundbar With Wired Subwoofer

Price: ₹4399

Enhance your home entertainment with the Portronics Pure Sound Pro X 80W Soundbar, designed to deliver high-definition sound and deep bass for an immersive audio experience. With its sleek, compact design, this soundbar offers both style and power, making it perfect for any living room setup.

Key Features:

-80W HD Sound: Powerful, crystal-clear audio for a cinematic experience.

-Wired Subwoofer: Provides deep, rich bass for dynamic sound.

-Multiple Connectivity Options: Supports Bluetooth 5.3, AUX, USB, and Optical IN.

-3 Sound Modes: Switch between Movies, Music, and News for optimized sound.

-Slick Remote Control: Effortless control over your sound settings.

-Compact Design: Slim and space-saving, perfect for under your TV or wall mounting.

2. boAt Aavante Bar Chord 2.1 Channel with Wireless Subwoofer

Price: ₹8599

Experience powerful, immersive sound with the boAt Aavante Bar Chord 2.1 Channel Soundbar, designed to elevate your home entertainment system. With 160W RMS output and a wireless subwoofer, it delivers the boAt Signature Sound, providing deep bass and rich audio for a complete surround sound experience.

Key Features:

-160W RMS Premium Audio: Delivers immersive sound for movies, music, and more.

-Wireless Subwoofer: Enhances bass for a richer audio experience.

-Multiple Connectivity Options: Bluetooth V5.3, AUX, USB, Optical, and HDMI(ARC).

-Customizable EQ Modes: Switch between Music, Movies, News, and 3D for tailored sound.

-User-Friendly Controls: Easy control via panel and master remote.

-Stylish Design: Complements your home’s aesthetic with sleek, modern looks.

3. GIZMORE SW8000 120W RMS Wireless Soundbar Speaker

Price: ₹ 12999

Upgrade your home audio setup with the GIZMORE SW8000 Soundbar, offering 120W RMS power for crystal-clear sound and immersive audio. With its wireless subwoofer and 360-degree surround sound, it delivers deep bass and an all-encompassing cinematic experience. Its versatile connectivity options and wall-mountable design make it a stylish, space-saving solution for any room.

Key Features:

-120W RMS Power: Provides crisp, clear sound with a wide frequency range for music and movies.

-Wireless Subwoofer: Delivers rich, deep bass and easy, clutter-free setup.

-Multiple Connectivity Options: Includes Bluetooth V5.0, AUX, USB, HDMI(ARC), and Optical Input.

-360-degree Surround Sound: Offers an immersive sound experience from all directions.

-Wall-Mountable Design: Saves space while enhancing your room's aesthetic.

4. JBL SB180 Soundbar Speakers With Wireless Subwoofer & Remote Control

Price: ₹14999

The JBL SB180 Soundbar offers a powerful audio upgrade with 220W RMS system power and a wireless subwoofer for deep bass. Its 2.1 Channel surround sound and Dolby Digital technology provide a cinematic experience right in your home. With Bluetooth connectivity for seamless music streaming and HDMI ARC/Optical inputs for easy setup, it's designed for both convenience and superior sound performance.

Key Features:

-220W RMS Power: Delivers rich, balanced sound with deep bass.

-Wireless Subwoofer: 6.5" subwoofer for thrilling low-end audio.

-2.1 Channel Surround Sound: Immersive sound experience with JBL Surround Sound.

-Dolby Digital: Enhances your cinematic audio experience.

-Bluetooth Streaming: Wirelessly stream music from smartphones, tablets, or laptops.

-HDMI ARC & Optical Inputs: Hassle-free connectivity for seamless integration with your home setup.

Conclusion

Dussehra time is here. Level up your sound experience and let this Dussehra sound louder than anything! Myntra Big Fashion Festival Sale 2024 brings the right opportunity to go home with top-grade soundbars at surprisingly mind-boggling rates. Be it the festival music or a movie night, the audio quality on offer is loud and as crisp as it gets for anything. Don't miss this opportunity and shop now while gifting high-quality audio a seat in your home with festive offers this season.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.