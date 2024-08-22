Enhance Your Home and Office Decor with Kuber Industries High Quality Flower Pots

Make your home and office interiors more beautiful and practical with flower pots from Kuber Industries. As the Marble Titan or the Marble Emerald, these pots are great additions to your window sills, desks, or garden. This makes them long-lasting and functional to support the growth of your plants while at the same time complementing the interior design.

1. Kuber Industries Pack of 12 Flower Pot

Price:₹649

Give your house or workplace space a more charming and vivid touch with these 12 Flower Pots by Kuber Industries. Elegant and exuberant, the marble titan 4" pots are manufactured from tough quality plastic material that makes them not just an addition to the indoor and outdoor greenery but also an addition to your style. Be it windowsill decor, balcony, or lawn, self-watering flower pots are a blend of functionality and modern aesthetics, adding to the beauty of nurturing your plant.

Features:

Package Details: Includes 12 flower pots, each 4 inches in diameter, with a sleek Marble Titan finish.

Material: Made from high-quality, durable plastic for long-lasting use.

Design: Features a modern, round shape that fits seamlessly with any decor style, whether indoors or outdoors.

Self-Watering System: Equipped with a hidden reservoir that provides automatic watering, reducing the need for frequent maintenance.

UV Protection: UV-resistant plastic shields against harmful sun rays, preventing fading and ensuring the pots maintain their pristine appearance.

Weather-Resistant: Suitable for various weather conditions, making them perfect for both indoor and outdoor use.

Lightweight: Easy to handle and reposition, allowing for versatile placement and rearrangement.

Drainage Hole: Includes a drainage hole to prevent overwatering and promote healthy root growth.

2. Kuber Industries Pack of 6 Flower Pot

Price: ₹699

Level up your gardening game with these Kuber Industries Pack of 6 Flower Pots in Marble Jupitar. These white-colored mouth-watering rectangle planters in an appealing design, in the shades of white and peach, are sure to make any interior look more sophisticated. Perfect for window sills, balconies, or lawns, these rectangle pots combine both the strength of durability and modernity of style, which gives a very realistic and eye-pleasant display of your living and verdant plants both inside and outside.

Features:

Package Details: Includes 6 rectangular flower pots, each measuring 35 cm x 19 cm x 15 cm, with a Marble Jupitar finish.

Material: Made from high-quality, weather-resistant plastic for long-lasting use.

Design: Features a sleek, contemporary rectangular shape that enhances any décor, both indoors and outdoors.

UV Protection: UV-resistant plastic prevents fading and discoloration, maintaining the pot's appearance over time.

Durable & Lightweight: Crafted to withstand the elements while remaining easy to handle and reposition.

Easy Drainage: Includes a drainage hole to prevent overwatering and ensure healthy plant growth.

Modern Aesthetic: Clean lines and a minimalist design add a touch of sophistication to your greenery display.

3. Kuber Industries Kanha Matki Flower Pot

Price:₹699

Deck up your interior and exterior spaces with the Kuber Industries Kanha Matki Flower Pot. Available as a set of 6 and in sizes of 6 and 8 inches, this versatile flower pot is made of eco-friendly material. More appropriate for gardens, balconies, and living rooms, this plastic white pot is just the thing to make an assorted range of plants and flowers add perfection to any space through graceful, functional design.

Features:

Package Details: Includes 3 pots each in 6-inch and 8-inch sizes, with dimensions of 15 cm x 15 cm x 11 cm and 20 cm x 20 cm x 15 cm, respectively.

Material: Made from lightweight and durable plastic, ensuring long-lasting use.

Design: Features an elegant, aesthetically pleasing design that adds charm to any space while being eco-friendly.

Versatility: Suitable for various settings, including living rooms, balconies, gardens, and patios.

Stability: Designed with a sturdy base to prevent wobbling and ensure stability for your plants.

Plant Health: Promotes healthy root development and aeration, contributing to robust plant growth.

Floral Versatility: Perfect for a wide range of flowers and plants, allowing you to create a vibrant and colorful display.

4. Kuber Industries Pack of 6 Flower Pots with Bottom Tray

Price: ₹899

Set containing 6 beautiful flower pots with bottom trays from Kuber Industries to upgrade your house and garden's appearance. The 10-inch planters come in a stylish White & Peach Marble Sawera Design and are just the right touch for any living room, balcony, or lawn. These pots are very practical, being made from durable UV-resistant plastic, ensuring that your plant will thrive with a touch of sophistication and positively contribute to the general outlook of your space.

Features:

Package Details: Includes 6 flower pots, each 10 inches in diameter, with a bottom tray for convenient water drainage. Product dimensions are 25 cm x 25 cm x 19 cm.

Material: Made from lightweight and durable plastic, ensuring longevity and ease of use.

Design: Features a sleek, round shape with a Marble Sawera finish in White & Peach, blending seamlessly with any decor.

Durability: Built to withstand various weather conditions, making them suitable for both indoor and outdoor use.

UV Protection: Crafted with UV-resistant plastic to prevent fading and discoloration, maintaining the pot's aesthetic appeal over time.

Easy Maintenance: Equipped with a drainage hole and bottom tray to simplify plant care and prevent water overflow.

5. Kuber Industries Pack of 6 Flower Pots with Plate

Price: ₹3,399

Change the look of indoor and outdoor spaces with Kuber Industries Pack of 6 Flower Pots with Plates. These are 18 inches in length, with a very beautiful finish of Marble Emerald. The pack mainly decorates your home, office, or garden area with the facility to use a lightweight German polymer that makes it robust, easy to use, and versatile—weather-resistant quality planters suit any space.

Features:

Package Details: Includes 6 flower pots, each 18 inches in size, with a matching plate for drainage. Product dimensions: 27 cm x 27 cm x 44 cm.

Material: Made from high-quality German polymer, ensuring durability and longevity.

Design: Features a sleek, modern rectangular shape with a Marble Emerald finish in White, complementing both indoor and outdoor decor.

Durability: Weather-resistant and lightweight, these pots are designed for reliable performance in various conditions. Easy to handle and move.

UV Protection: UV-resistant plastic prevents fading and discoloration, maintaining the pot’s appearance and protecting your plants.

Modern Aesthetic: The minimalist design and clean lines add sophistication to any space, enhancing the visual appeal of your greenery.

Conclusion

Suitable for use in both home and office, Kuber Industries’ flower pots are stylish and functional. These planters are not only aesthetically pleasing but also functional because of their contemporary looks, UV stability, and low-maintenance characteristics. Enhance your indoor and outdoor spaces with these multi-functional pots and have a thriving, beautiful home.

