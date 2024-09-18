Best Women’s Sneakers at Up to 80% Off from Top Brands

Join the saga of Myntra’s big fashion sale and get the best experience ever with Myntra's fantastic women’s sneaker sale—up to 80% off a range of stylish and comfy women's footwear! Get express delivery within 2 working days and get ahead of the game with one-day early access if you are a Myntra Insider. In addition, you receive a 7.5% instant discount on every order and a 5% extra when you pay with your Myntra Kotak credit card. There's 100% genuine product assurance, along with easy exchanges and returns. Don't wait—add your favorites to the wishlist and order now to maximize all the above fantastic deals.

1. Shoetopia Women White Solid Sneakers

Price: ₹499



Order Now

Elevate your footwear collection with these sleek and modern white sneakers, perfect for both casual and semi-formal occasions. Designed with comfort in mind, they feature an excellent cushioned footbed that provides support even during extended wear. The round toe and lace-up detail offer a timeless look, while the textured PU outsole ensures reliable traction. Ideal for those seeking style and comfort at a minimal price, these sneakers are a smart choice for everyday wear.

Features:

-Type: Sneakers

-Toe Shape: Round Toe

-Pattern: Solid

-Fastening: Lace-Ups

-Shoe Width: Regular

-Ankle Height: Regular

-Insole: Comfort Insole

-Sole Material: PU

-Occasion: Smart Casual

2. Roadster The Lifestyle Co. Women White & Pink Colourblocked Lightweight Comfort Sneakers

Price: ₹759



Order Now

Step out in style with the Roadster The Lifestyle Co. Women’s White & Pink Colourblocked Sneakers. Combining a vibrant color palette of white, pink, and sea green with a sleek design, these sneakers offer a modern, eye-catching look. Ideal for various occasions from parties to casual outings, they feature a cushioned footbed and lightweight construction for exceptional comfort. The textured rubber outsole ensures durability and grip, while the color-blocked pattern adds a touch of flair.

Features:

-Type: Sneakers

-Toe Shape: Round Toe

-Pattern: Colourblocked

-Fastening: Lace-Ups

-Shoe Width: Regular

-Technology: Lightweight

-Ankle Height: Regular

-Insole: Comfort Insole

-Sole Material: Rubber

-Occasion: Everyday

3. HRX by Hrithik Roshan Unisex Back To School Shoes

Price: ₹887



Order Now

Get ready for school or everyday adventures with HRX by Hrithik Roshan's Unisex Back-to-School Shoes. These off-white sneakers feature a sleek round-toe design with Velcro fastening for easy wear. The mesh upper and cushioned footbed offer comfort and breathability, while the textured EVA outsole provides durable traction. Ideal for daily use, these shoes are a practical and stylish choice for any active lifestyle. Plus, they come with a 1-month warranty for added peace of mind.

Features:

-Type: Sneakers

-Toe Shape: Round Toe

-Pattern: Textured

-Fastening: Velcro

-Shoe Width: Narrow

-Ankle Height: Regular

-Insole: Comfort Insole

-Sole Material: EVA

-Occasion: Everyday

-Warranty: 1 month

-Number of Items: 1 pair

4. Red Tape Women Colourblocked Lace-Up Sneakers

Price: ₹979



Order Now

Step into effortless style and comfort with the Red Tape Women’s Colourblocked Lace-Up Sneakers. Designed with a round toe and a striking color-blocked pattern, these sneakers combine fashion with functionality. The lace-up closure ensures a secure fit, while the cushioned footbed and EVA+TPU sole offer exceptional support and bounce for all-day wear. Perfect for everyday activities, these sneakers provide both comfort and a chic, casual look. They come with a 45-day warranty for added confidence.

Features:

-Type: Sneakers

-Toe Shape: Round Toe

-Pattern: Colourblocked

-Fastening: Lace-Ups

-Shoe Width: Regular

-Ankle Height: Regular

-Insole: EVA or Rubber

-Sole Material: EVA+TPU

-Warranty: 45 days

-Occasion: Everyday

5. Campus Women Textured Lace Up Memory Foam Mesh Sneakers

Price: ₹1119



Order Now

Experience unparalleled comfort with the Campus Women’s Textured Lace-Up Memory Foam Mesh Sneakers. Designed with a breathable mesh upper and a chic textured finish, these white sneakers offer both style and functionality. The lace-up detail ensures a secure fit, while the Memory Tech Lite insole provides exceptional cushioning for all-day comfort. Ideal for everyday wear, these sneakers feature a durable TPR outsole and come with a 1-month warranty for added reassurance.

Features:

-Type: Sneakers

-Toe Shape: Round Toe

-Pattern: Textured

-Fastening: Lace-Ups

-Shoe Width: Regular

-Ankle Height: Regular

-Insole: Memory Foam

-Sole Material: TPR

-Warranty: 1 month

-Occasion: Everyday

Conclusion:

Don't let these deals slip away! Shop and save big on the latest female sneakers now. Add to your wishlist today and redeem your exclusive early access with extra discounts available only now! Browse Myntra's best-recommended choices and enjoy hassle-free 2-day delivery and return services. Don't let them slip away!

