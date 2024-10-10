Celebrate Dussehra in Style: Get up to 50-80% off on Ethnic Mens Footwear at Myntra

Get ready to take your festive wardrobe to the next level this Dussehra with Myntra's mega sale running from October 10th to 13th! That's not all, buy through the Myntra app and get ₹400 off on your first purchase, as well as witness 50-80% off on some of the most stunning ethnic sandals and loafers which you can pair up with your ethnic attire. Whether you are visiting family gatherings, festivals, or just casual outings, our handpicked collection promises to keep you effortlessly stylish and comfortable all through the celebrations. Don't miss these fabulous discounts that blend tradition with contemporary flair.

1. Azzaro Black Men Ethnic Comfort Sandals

Price: ₹712

Step into comfort and style with the Azzaro Black Men Ethnic Comfort Sandals. Designed for the modern man, these sandals are perfect for ethnic occasions, offering a blend of sophistication and ease. The slip-on closure ensures convenience, while the cushioned footbed provides exceptional comfort for all-day wear. Elevate your festive look with these versatile sandals that effortlessly combine tradition and contemporary design.

Features:

-Comfort Design: Slip-on style for easy wear

-Material: Synthetic upper for durability

-Cushioned Footbed: Provides all-day comfort

-Sole: Patterned TPR outsole for grip

-Warranty: 1-month warranty from the manufacturer

-Care: Wipe clean with a dry cloth

2. Provogue Men Ethnic Shoe-Style Sandals

Price: ₹838

Elevate your festive wardrobe with the Provogue Men Ethnic Shoe-Style Sandals. Crafted for style and comfort, these sandals feature a sophisticated shoe-like design that perfectly complements your ethnic attire. The slip-on closure allows for easy wear, while the cushioned footbed ensures you stay comfortable all day long. With a patterned rubber outsole for added grip, these sandals are a perfect blend of fashion and functionality.

Features:

-Shoe-Style Design: Offers a trendy and elegant look

-Material: Durable synthetic leather upper

-Cushioned Footbed: Provides comfort for extended wear

-Sole: Patterned rubber outsole for enhanced grip

-Warranty: 3-month warranty from manufacturer

-Care: Wipe clean with a dry cloth to maintain appearance

3. LEONCINO Men One Toe Comfort Sandals

Price: ₹859

Step into style and comfort with the LEONCINO Men One Toe Comfort Sandals. These brown sandals are designed for those who appreciate both elegance and ease. Featuring a synthetic leather upper and a convenient slip-on closure, they offer a sophisticated look that pairs well with ethnic wear. The cushioned footbed ensures all-day comfort, while the patterned PU outsole provides stability and durability for any occasion.

Features:

-One Toe Design: Chic and trendy style

-Material: Crafted from synthetic leather for durability

-Cushioned Footbed: Ensures maximum comfort during wear

-Sole: Patterned PU outsole for excellent traction

-Occasion: Ideal for ethnic celebrations and casual outings

-Care: Wipe clean with a dry cloth to maintain quality

4. Anouk Men Navy Blue Basketweave Textured Mojaris

Price: ₹1289

Elevate your ethnic wardrobe with the Anouk Men Navy Blue Basketweave Textured Mojaris. This stylish round-toe mojaris features a unique basketweave texture that adds a touch of sophistication to any outfit. The slip-on design makes them easy to wear, while the cushioned footbed ensures comfort for all-day wear. With a textured TPR outsole for grip and durability, these mojaris are perfect for festive occasions or casual outings.

Features:

-Stylish Design: Round toe with a basketweave texture for a modern look

-Material: Synthetic upper provides durability and style

-Cushioned Footbed: Offers comfort for extended wear

-Sole: Textured TPR outsole for superior traction

-Occasion: Perfect for ethnic celebrations and casual outings

-Care: Wipe clean with a dry cloth to maintain appearance

-Warranty: 1 month provided by the brand/manufacturer

5. House of Pataudi Men Embroidered Lightweight Slip-On Casual Loafers

Price: ₹1385

Step into style with the House of Pataudi Men Embroidered Lightweight Slip-On Casual Loafers. Featuring a unique olive and red embroidered design, these loafers bring an ethnic flair to your casual wardrobe. The slip-on closure ensures effortless wear, while the cushioned footbed provides comfort throughout the day. Crafted from faux leather and designed with a textured TPR outsole, these loafers are perfect for festive occasions or everyday outings.

Features:

-Stylish Design: Olive and red embroidered round-toe loafers for a trendy ethnic look

-Material: Faux leather upper for durability and a sleek appearance

-Cushioned Footbed: Ensures all-day comfort for your feet

-Sole: Textured TPR outsole for reliable traction and grip

-Occasion: Ideal for ethnic celebrations and casual outings

-Care: Wipe clean with a dry cloth to maintain freshness

-Warranty: 3 months provided by the brand/manufacturer

Conclusion

This Dussehra, voice with your footwear and savor the best savings only on Myntra. From the Azzaro Black Men Ethnic Comfort Sandals to the House of Pataudi Embroidered Casual Loofahs, every piece is designed to take your festive look to a crescendo. There are just a few days left for sales to end. So, grab the opportunity and let the zest of the season fill you with comfort and style.

