This Diwali, step up your shoe game with this great sale on Myntra! Get as much as 50% to 80% off on the most fabulous collection of men's footwear anywhere. From school to errands or from court to more, we've picked up a wide range of fashionable as well as comfortable shoes to get you through your day. From sporty classics to innovative creations, pick that perfect pair to match your style and keep you moving throughout the day.

1. HRX by Hrithik Roshan Unisex Back To School Shoes

Price: ₹887

Step into comfort and style with the HRX by Hrithik Roshan Unisex Back-to-School Shoes. These off-white sneakers combine a modern design with everyday functionality, making them perfect for school or casual outings. With a cushioned footbed and a textured outsole, these shoes ensure durability and support for all-day wear.

Key Features:

-Comfortable Fit: A cushioned footbed provides support for long hours of wear.

-Stylish Design: Round toe and solid pattern make them versatile for various outfits.

-Durable Material: Crafted from breathable mesh for enhanced comfort.

-Secure Closure: Lace-up detail ensures a snug fit.

-Everyday Use: Ideal for school, casual outings, or everyday activities.

2. Red Tape Men Colourblocked Round Toe Memory Foam Sneakers

Price: ₹1179

Elevate your footwear collection with the Red Tape Men Colourblocked Round Toe Memory Foam Sneakers. These stylish grey and white sneakers feature a modern colourblock design that pairs well with any casual outfit. The memory foam insole provides exceptional comfort, making them perfect for everyday wear.

Key Features:

-Exceptional Comfort: Memory foam insole offers cushioning for all-day support.

-Stylish Look: Colourblocked design adds a trendy touch to your footwear.

-Durable Construction: Made from PU upper for enhanced durability and easy maintenance.

-Secure Fit: Lace-up closure ensures a snug and comfortable fit.

-Everyday Versatility: Ideal for casual outings or daily wear.

-Warranty: 45 days (provided by the brand/manufacturer).

3. U.S. Polo Assn. Men White Clarkin Sneakers

Price: ₹1799

Step into style and comfort with the U.S. Polo Assn. Men White Clarkin Sneakers. These classic round-toe white sneakers feature a timeless design with a canvas upper, making them a versatile choice for any casual occasion. The cushioned footbed ensures all-day comfort, while the textured outsole provides excellent traction.

Key Features:

-Classic Design: Timeless white canvas upper for a clean and stylish look.

-Comfortable Fit: A cushioned footbed offers exceptional comfort for everyday wear.

-Secure Closure: Lace-up detail ensures a snug fit and easy adjustability.

-Durable Outsole: Textured rubber outsole provides reliable grip and durability.

-Everyday Versatility: Perfect for casual outings or daily activities.

-Warranty: 3 months (provided by the brand/manufacturer).

4. ADIDAS Men BREAKNET 2.0 Tennis Sneakers

Price: ₹2999

Elevate your game with the ADIDAS Men BREAKNET 2.0 Tennis Sneakers, designed for both performance and style. These sneakers feature a synthetic upper and a durable rubber outsole, ensuring excellent grip and comfort on the court. The classic three-stripe detail and brand logo add a touch of iconic ADIDAS flair.

Key Features:

-Premium Build: Synthetic upper for durability and breathability during intense play.

-Comfortable Cushioning: A cushioned footbed provides support for long hours on the court.

-Secure Fit: Lace-up closure ensures a snug fit for optimal performance.

-Traction Ready: Textured rubber outsole offers excellent grip on court surfaces.

-Sport-Specific Design: Engineered for tennis with medium cushioning and arch support.

-Warranty: 3 months (provided by the brand/manufacturer).

Conclusion

Don't let this Diwali pass without upgrading your shoe wardrobe. Myntra's Diwali Sale ensures that you don't burn a hole in your pocket while looking stylish. Whether it is the vintage look from U.S. Polo Assn. or the sporty look by ADIDAS, there is something for every man. Shop today and grab this Diwali as these products can be bought ranging between 50% to up to 80% off.

