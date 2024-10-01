Looking to upgrade your casual footwear collection? Get unbelievable discounts on a wide collection of fashionable casual shoes - Min 70% off at Myntra's Big Fashion Festival Sale 2024. Be it walking, running, or sneaker trends, there is something for each one of you. High-quality shoes: comfort, durability, unbeatable style - top brands Roadster, HRX by Hrithik Roshan, Jack & Jones, Red Tape, and Puma - at unbelievable prices! Shop now - while this deal lasts.

1. Roadster Men Mesh Marking Walking Shoes

Price: ₹591

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Step up your walking game with the Roadster Men Mesh Marking Walking Shoes. Designed for comfort and style, this pair of black woven sports shoes offers a sleek round toe and a lace-up closure for a secure fit. The mesh upper ensures breathability, while the cushioned footbed provides medium cushioning for all-day comfort. With a durable EVA outsole, these shoes are perfect for outdoor walks, giving you the grip and support you need.

Key Features:

-Mesh Upper: Lightweight and breathable for maximum comfort.

-Cushioned Footbed: Medium cushioning ensures a comfortable stride.

-EVA Outsole: Durable and designed for outdoor surfaces.

-Lace-Up Closure: Offers a snug and adjustable fit.

2. HRX by Hrithik Roshan Men Mesh Running Shoes

Price: ₹869

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Enhance your running performance with the HRX by Hrithik Roshan Men Mesh Running Shoes. These off-white shoes combine style and functionality with their sleek lace-up design and regular fit. The mesh upper ensures breathability, keeping your feet cool during intense runs, while the cushioned footbed offers medium arch support for a smooth, comfortable run. Featuring a textured and patterned outsole, these shoes are ideal for indoor tracks and long-distance running.

Key Features:

-Breathable Mesh Upper: Lightweight and breathable to keep feet cool and comfortable.

-Cushioned Footbed: Medium cushioning for optimal support on long runs.

-Textured Outsole: Provides grip and stability on indoor surfaces.

-Lace-Up Design: Adjustable for a secure and comfortable fit.

-30-Day Warranty: Warranty provided by the brand/manufacturer

3. Jack & Jones Men Woven Design Sneakers

Price: ₹999

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Stay effortlessly stylish with the Jack & Jones Men Woven Design Sneakers. These navy blue and white sneakers feature a trendy woven design and a round toe, perfect for everyday wear. With a mesh upper for breathability and a cushioned footbed for all-day comfort, these sneakers are both fashionable and functional. The textured and patterned TPR outsole provides durability and grip, while the chunky sole adds a contemporary touch. Plus, enjoy peace of mind with a 3-month brand warranty.

Key Features:

-Mesh Upper: Breathable material for enhanced comfort.

-Cushioned Footbed: Offers all-day support for regular use.

-Textured TPR Outsole: Durable and slip-resistant for daily wear.

-Woven Design: Adds a stylish flair to the classic sneaker look.

-3-Month Warranty: Provided by the brand/manufacturer.

4. Red Tape Men Colourblocked PU High-Top Sneakers

Price: ₹1061

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Add a bold statement to your everyday style with the Red Tape Men Colourblocked PU High-Top Sneakers. Featuring a striking red color-blocked design, these high-top sneakers offer a sporty yet trendy look. The PU upper adds durability, while the cushioned memory foam footbed ensures superior comfort with every step. The Velcro fastening provides a secure fit, and the textured TPR outsole enhances grip and stability. Perfect for casual outings, these sneakers are backed by a 45-day warranty from the brand.

Key Features:

-PU Upper: Durable and easy to maintain for long-lasting use.

-Memory Foam Insole: Provides exceptional cushioning and support.

-Velcro Fastening: Ensures a snug, adjustable fit.

-Textured TPR Outsole: Offers excellent grip and traction.

-High-Top Design: Adds a trendy and sporty edge to your look.

-45-Day Warranty: Provided by the brand/manufacturer.

5. Puma Men Foam Stride Woven-Design Marking Textile Sports Running Shoes

Price: ₹1349

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Take your running performance to the next level with the Puma Men Foam Stride Woven-Design Marking Textile Sports Running Shoes. These stylish blue shoes, with their woven design and signature Puma logos, combine modern aesthetics with functionality. The lightweight textile upper ensures breathability, while the cushioned footbed provides comfort for medium-distance road runs. The durable rubber outsole offers excellent traction, making these shoes perfect for various surfaces. With Puma’s cutting-edge technology and a 3-month warranty, these shoes are designed for runners who value both performance and style.

Key Features:

-Textile Upper: Lightweight and breathable for enhanced comfort.

-Cushioned Footbed: Provides support for medium-distance running.

-Rubber Outsole: Ensures better traction on various surfaces.

-Lace-Up Closure: Offers a secure and adjustable fit.

-Puma Logos: Signature branding adds style and authenticity.

-3-Month Warranty: Provided by the manufacturer.

Conclusion

Don't miss this opportunity to upgrade your shoe wardrobe at such affordable prices! With top brands and different styles, the time is now right to shop and save. Hurry- Not for long.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.