Get Up to 70% Off on Top-Branded Running Shoes at Myntra

Running shoes are crucial for athletes, providing the support, cushioning, and stability needed for optimal performance. Designed with advanced technology, these shoes accommodate your unique foot shape, ensuring comfort during long runs. Lightweight materials and breathable uppers keep your feet cool, while specialized outsoles enhance grip and traction on various surfaces.

Don’t miss out on exclusive offers! The BIG FASHION FESTIVAL is LIVE, with a minimum of 70% off on top brands. Pay with SuperCoins for additional savings of 10%, 15%, or 20% off for insiders, plus enjoy up to 25% off your favorite styles! Use code MYBFF for an extra 10% off on over 5 lakh+ styles. Elevate your running experience today!

1. Puma Men Scorch Runner V2 Woven-Design Sports Running Shoes

Price: ₹1749

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Step into style and performance with the PUMA Scorch Runner V2, designed for the modern runner. These shoes combine a breathable mesh upper with a sleek design for comfort and urban appeal. Equipped with the SOFTFOAM+ sock liner, they provide plush, lasting cushioning for every step, while the EVA outsole ensures durability and traction.

Key Features:

-SoftFoam+ Sockliner: Offers immediate comfort and soft cushioning.

-Mesh Upper: Lightweight and breathable for all-day wear.

-Flat Heel & Neutral Pronation: Suitable for most foot types.

-PUMA Branding: Signature Formstrip, Cat Logo, and Wordmark for a stylish finish.

2. Reebok Woven Design Jogger Lite Running Shoes

Price: ₹2249

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Experience lightweight comfort and durability with the Reebok Jogger Lite Running Shoes. Designed with a synthetic upper and rubber outsole, these shoes offer reliable performance for neutral runners. The lace-up closure ensures a secure fit, while the medium cushioning provides the right balance of support and comfort. Perfect for court surfaces, these shoes come with a 3-month warranty.

Key Features:

-Synthetic Upper & Rubber Outsole: Durable and lightweight design.

-Medium Cushioning & Neutral Pronation: Suitable for medium arches.

-Lace-Up Closure: Ensures a secure and snug fit.

-Warranty: 3 months, provided by the manufacturer.

3. Liberty Men Mesh Running Non-Marking Shoes

Price: ₹ 2499

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Discover unmatched comfort and performance with Liberty Leap7x Mesh Running Shoes, perfect for long runs, gym workouts, or casual wear. Featuring advanced cushioning and a lightweight, breathable design, these shoes reduce fatigue and enhance your active lifestyle. The air-cushioned EVA outsole provides superior shock absorption, slip resistance, and durability, ensuring every step feels effortless and secure.

Key Features:

-Lightweight Mesh Upper: Breathable and flexible Flyknit material.

-Air-cushioned EVA Sole: Enhanced shock absorption for comfort and durability.

-Lace-Up Closure: Ensures a secure fit.

-Stylish Design: Color-block pattern adds a trendy touch.

4. ADIDAS Men Woven Design Rapide Run Running Shoes

Price: ₹2596

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Stay ahead of the game with the ADIDAS Rapide Run Shoes, designed for maximum comfort and stability. Featuring the ADIDAS Torsion system, these shoes offer superior grip and support on any surface. The smooth synthetic upper provides flexibility, while the textile lining and rubber outsole ensure cushioned comfort, making these shoes perfect for both running and casual wear.

Key Features:

-Torsion System: Offers excellent support and grip for stability.

-Synthetic Upper: Lightweight and flexible design.

-Rubber Outsole: Provides durability and a strong grip.

-Lace-Up Closure: Secure fit for active performance.

-Medium Cushioning & Neutral Pronation: Suitable for medium arches and most runners.

5. Nike Quest 5 Men's Road Running Shoes

Price: ₹2832

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Chase your personal best with the Nike Quest 5 Road Running Shoes. Designed for a smooth and comfortable ride, these shoes feature a breathable mesh upper and cushioned footbed for support during medium-distance runs. The added foam enhances cushioning for a better heel-to-toe transition, while the PU outsole ensures excellent traction on outdoor surfaces.

Key Features:

-Breathable Mesh Upper: Provides flexibility and airflow.

-Enhanced Foam Cushioning: Delivers smooth transitions from heel to toe.

-PU Outsole: Offers durable, non-marking traction.

-Lace-Up Closure: Secure fit for running performance.

Conclusion

Now is the perfect time to elevate your running experience with quality footwear. Take advantage of the Myntra BIG FASHION FESTIVAL SALE 2024 live and score amazing deals on branded running shoes. With discounts of up to 70% off and exclusive perks for SuperCoin users, you can find the ideal pair that combines performance and style. Don't miss your chance to invest in your fitness journey—shop now and step into comfort and confidence on every run.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.