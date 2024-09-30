Min 60% off on Premium Women’s Sandals: Myntra Big Fashion Festival Sale 2024

Get ready to elevate your festive fashion style with Myntra's Big Fashion Festival Sale! With Navratri and Dussehra just around the corner, this is an ideal time to upgrade your footwear collection with premium women's sandals at a minimum of 60% off. Whether you are planning elegant block heels for a glamorous occasion high-heeled wedges for that ultimate pampering experience or something simple, comfortable flats for the daily hustle-bustle, this sale will have the perfect ones to make every occasion extra special. From ethnic traditional styles to chic party wear, you will find an easy-to-gift trend that effortlessly embellishes your festive outfits. Do not miss these amazing deals now and celebrate the festive season in style.

1. DressBerry Embellished Block Heels

Price: ₹699

Step up your style game with these stunning DressBerry Embellished Block Heels. Perfect for parties and special occasions, these rose gold heels feature a synthetic upper adorned with elegant embellishments that add a touch of glamour. The 7.62 cm (3 inches) block heel provides stability and comfort, making them ideal for long wear. The open back and open-toe design give these heels a modern, chic appeal, while the cushioned footbed ensures your feet stay comfortable all night. For party wear, these embellished block heels add the perfect sparkle and sophistication to any outfit.

Key Features:

-Elegant Design: Rose gold synthetic upper with eye-catching embellishments for a glamorous look.

-Comfortable Block Heel: A 3-inch block heel offers height and stability for all-day comfort.

-Open-Back Style: Easy to slip on with an open back, perfect for warm weather or party settings.

-Cushioned Footbed: Provides extra comfort, making these heels great for extended wear.

-Textured Outsole: Textured and patterned outsole made from durable PVC for better grip.

2. Anouk Ethnic Embellished One-Toe Block Heels

Price: ₹699

Elevate your ethnic outfits with the Anouk Ethnic Embellished One-Toe Block Heels. These beige heels feature a beautifully embellished synthetic upper, perfect for adding a touch of elegance to traditional wear. The 7.62 cm (3 inches) block heel offers height and comfort, while the open back and one-toe design provide a chic, modern touch. With a cushioned footbed and textured outsole, these heels are designed to keep you comfortable and stylish during festive occasions. Perfect for ethnic occasions, these embellished block heels complement your traditional attire with a blend of elegance and comfort.

Key Features:

-Ethnic Embellishment: Synthetic upper with intricate ethnic embellishments for a traditional yet stylish look.

-Comfortable Block Heel: A 3-inch block heel provides stability and support for comfortable wear.

-Chic Open-Back Design: Open back and one-toe style adds a contemporary flair to these ethnic heels.

-Cushioned Footbed: Ensures lasting comfort, making them perfect for long festive events.

-Durable Outsole: Textured and patterned PVC outsole provides grip and durability.

3. Mochi Embellished Wedge Heels

Price: ₹756

Add a touch of ethnic elegance to your casual wardrobe with these Mochi Embellished Wedge Heels. Featuring a synthetic upper with intricate ethnic embellishments, these sandals are perfect for elevating any casual outfit. The 7.62 cm (3 inches) wedge heel offers both style and comfort, while the cushioned footbed ensures you can wear them all day. With an open-back design and a round-toe shape, these sandals are as comfortable as they are chic. Plus, they come with a 1-month warranty from the brand. Ideal for festival occasions, these embellished wedge heels combine style, comfort, and durability, making them a perfect addition to your footwear collection.

Key Features:

-Ethnic Embellishments: Stylish synthetic upper adorned with ethnic embellishments for a refined look.

-Comfortable Wedge Heel: A 3-inch wedge heel provides a blend of height and support for all-day wear.

-Open-Back Design: Open back with regular ankle height for easy and comfortable wear.

-Cushioned Footbed: Offers enhanced comfort, making these sandals ideal for extended use.

-Durable Sole: Textured and patterned resin outsole for better grip and durability.

-Warranty: A 1-month warranty is provided by the brand for peace of mind.

4. Metro Women Mules Flats

Price: ₹796

Step into comfort and style with the Metro Women Mules Flats. These versatile mules feature a synthetic upper with a woven design that adds a touch of elegance to your casual outfits. The cushioned footbed ensures a comfortable experience with every step, while the textured resin outsole provides traction and durability. With no back strap, these slip-on mules offer a hassle-free wearing experience, perfect for laid-back casual days. Plus, they come with a 1-month warranty from the brand for added peace of mind. Perfect for casual occasions, these stylish mules are a great addition to your everyday footwear collection, blending style, comfort, and convenience.

Key Features:

-Elegant Woven Design: Synthetic upper with a woven pattern for a chic, casual look.

-Comfortable Footbed: A cushioned footbed provides extra comfort for all-day wear.

-Easy Slip-On Style: No back strap, making these mules easy to slip on and off.

-Durable Sole: Textured resin outsole ensures grip and long-lasting durability.

-Warranty: Comes with a 1-month warranty from the brand owner.

5. Mast & Harbour Textured Party Block Sandals

Price: ₹809

Add a touch of elegance to your party ensemble with the Mast & Harbour Textured Party Block Sandals. These stylish pink sandals feature a synthetic textured upper with chic western embellishments, perfect for making a statement. The 5.08 cm (2 inches) block heel offers the right amount of lift while ensuring comfort. With a secure backstrap and cushioned footbed, these sandals are designed for both style and comfort. The textured outsole ensures durability and grip, while the square-toe design adds a modern flair. Comes with a 1-month warranty for added confidence. Perfect for parties and evening events, these sandals combine style, comfort, and durability to make you stand out effortlessly.

Key Features:

-Chic Design: Synthetic textured upper with western embellishments for a trendy party look.

-Comfortable Block Heel: A 2-inch block heel provides stability and comfort for long hours of wear.

-Secure Fit: The Backstrap ensures a snug and secure fit for ease of movement.

-Cushioned Footbed: Offers enhanced comfort, making these sandals ideal for parties and special occasions.

-Durable Sole: Textured PVC outsole provides grip and durability for lasting wear.

-Warranty: A 1-month warranty is provided by the brand for worry-free wear.

Conclusion

The much-awaited Myntra Big Fashion Festival Sale is on. Enjoy the premium collection of women's sandals at unbeatable discounts. If ethnic elegance or party-chic footwear is what you have been looking for, this sale has it all at up to 60% off. Style and comfort to celebrate Navratri and Dussehra - just right for fashionistas, it's a great time to get your festive-ready footwear.

