Gear up for the monsoons with the best thing ever in store for men: sandals. Get them right now on Myntra, with amazing discounts of 40 to 70%. Sandals for rainy weather combine style and comfort. This will, of course, be evidenced by their slip-resistant soles and durable materials. These help one negotiate puddles or spend the day casually out in the rain with utmost dryness and comfort. Find the perfect pair to upgrade your monsoon wardrobe and save big today!

1. Roadster The Lifestyle Co. Men Sports Sandals

Price: ₹796

Image source: Myntra.com

Step up your game with Roadster The Lifestyle Co. Men’s Sports Sandals. Designed for the modern man who demands both style and functionality, these olive-green sandals are perfect for navigating various terrains. Secured with a Velcro closure, they offer a customizable fit and dependable support, making them ideal for an active lifestyle. Whether heading out for casual outings or engaging in sporty activities, these sandals deliver both practicality and a sleek, stylish design.

Key Features:

-Synthetic Upper: Durable and easy to maintain.

-Cushioned Footbed: Provides enhanced comfort for all-day wear.

-Velcro Closure: Allows for a secure and adjustable fit.

-Material: Synthetic

-Care Instructions: Wipe with a clean, dry cloth to remove dust.

2. Campus Men Sports Sandals

Price: ₹899

Image source: Myntra.com

Whether you're heading out for casual outings or regular activities, these sandals are built for everyday use with a perfect blend of style and comfort. Walk confidently with Campus Men’s Sports Sandals. These black sports sandals are designed to combine style, comfort, and durability for your everyday adventures. Featuring a sweat-free design and secured with a Velcro closure, they offer both a secure fit and breathability. The cushioned footbed ensures all-day comfort, while the textured TPR outsole provides excellent traction on various surfaces.

Key Features:

-PU Upper: Stylish, durable, and easy to maintain.

-Cushioned Footbed: Delivers superior comfort for daily wear.

-Textured TPR Outsole: Enhances grip and durability.

-Sweat-Free Design: Keeps your feet dry and comfortable.

-Material: Synthetic

-Care Instructions: Wipe with a clean, dry cloth to remove dust. Wash in lukewarm water; do not bleach.

3. Bata Men Fisherman Sandals

Price: MRP₹ 999

Image source: Myntra.com

Designed for daily wear, these sandals offer the perfect balance of laid-back style and practical comfort for any occasion. Explore effortless comfort with Bata Men’s Fisherman Sandals. These brown sandals are designed with a synthetic upper and secure Velcro closure, offering a blend of style and functionality. With a cushioned footbed and a patterned PU outsole, they provide excellent comfort and traction, making them perfect for casual outings, beach trips, or weekend adventures.

Key Features:

-Synthetic Upper with Velcro Closure: Ensures a secure and adjustable fit.

-Cushioned Footbed: Delivers all-day comfort.

-Patterned PU Outsole: Provides superior grip and durability.

-Material: Synthetic

-Care Instructions: Wipe with a clean, dry cloth to remove dust.

4. San Frissco Men Comfort Sandals

Price: ₹1258

Image source: Myntra.com

Ideal for daily use, these comfort sandals effortlessly combine style and practicality, perfect for casual outings or relaxed weekends. Elevate your casual style with San Frissco Men’s Comfort Sandals. These brown sandals are designed for the modern man who values both comfort and fashion. With a PU upper and convenient slip-on closure, they offer ease and effortless style. The cushioned footbed ensures all-day comfort, while the patterned PU outsole provides solid traction, making them perfect for everyday wear.

Key Features:

-PU Upper with Slip-On Closure: Easy to wear and stylish.

-Cushioned Footbed: Offers superior comfort for long-lasting wear.

-Patterned PU Outsole: Ensures durability and grip.

-Material: PU

-Care Instructions: Wipe with a clean, dry cloth to remove dust.

5. Wildcraft Men Sports Sandals

Price: ₹1610

Image source: Myntra.com

The Wildcraft Men’s Sports Sandals are perfect for travel and commuting. Featuring innovative HYPALITE™ technology, these sandals are remarkably lightweight yet incredibly sturdy. With a rubber outsole designed for slip resistance, you can confidently tackle various surfaces with exceptional traction and grip. The supportive CMEVA footbed enhances cushioning and comfort, ensuring ample space for your feet to move freely.

Key Features:

-PU Upper with Velcro Closure: Provides a secure and adjustable fit.

-Cushioned CMEVA Footbed: Offers superior comfort and support.

-Patterned Rubber Outsole: Ensures slip resistance and excellent traction.

-Warranty: Includes a 3-month warranty from the brand owner/manufacturer.

-Material: Synthetic

-Care Instructions: Wipe with a clean, dry cloth to remove dust.

Conclusion

Don't let the rains get you down. Avail yourself of the exclusive 40-70% off sale on Myntra and pick up just that pair of sandals to nail this rainy season in style. With superior grip and comfort, you are ready for any adventure, come rain or shine. Order now and step into the season with confidence and savings!

