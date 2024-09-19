Now your favourite brands are available at low prices that you never thought were possible! Myntra’s Big Fashion Festival offers up to 70% off on its trendy sneakers and you can get the best sneakers at highly affordable prices. Here, in this article, we have gathered the best brands such as Puma, Woodland, US Polo, and much more at the best price cuts. Moreover, do not miss the coupons such as Rs. 300 off on the first order when you are ordering something above Rs. 999 with the code MYNTRA300. Get 10% off for purchases with ICICI, Kotak, and Axis Bank credit/debit cards or EMI transactions above ₹5000 with a maximum discount of ₹1000. The Myntra Kotak credit card users also get an additional 7%. Flat 5% + 5% off; Maximum discount ₹750 per order. Sneak peek offer: Shop today and get up to 80% off on shoes & sneakers only at the Big Fashion Festival at Myntra. Also, the Myntra Insiders can avail the benefits of 2-day express delivery. See the offers below:

1. Jack & Jones Men Textured Round Toe Lace-Ups Sneakers

Price: ₹1199



Level up your casual style with these super-cool sneakers from JACK & JONES. Crafted with a premium blend of knit fabric and polyester, these sneakers offer comfort, style, and durability. The contrast tipping detail, logo branding, and lace-up closure ensure a sleek look, while the EVA sole provides excellent stability and support. The cushioned insole adds comfort, making these sneakers perfect for all-day wear. Pair them with jeans and a tee to enhance your everyday look.

Key Features:

-Type: Lace-up sneakers with round-toe design

-Upper Material: Premium knit fabric with synthetic polyester

-Sole Material: EVA sole for comfort and stability

-Insole: Cushioned for maximum comfort

-Closure: Lace-up for easy wear

-Outsole: Textured and patterned for better grip

-Style: Contrast tipping and logo branding for a stylish look

-Occasion: Perfect for everyday casual wear

-Warranty: 3-month warranty from the manufacturer

-Care: Wipe clean with a dry cloth to remove dust

2. U.S. Polo Assn. Men Grey Solid Sneakers

Price: ₹1359



Experience ultimate comfort and style with the U.S. Polo Assn. Men Grey Solid Sneakers. These sneakers offer superior padding and support, making them ideal for all-day wear, whether you're walking, standing, or running errands. The sleek and versatile design features the classic U.S. Polo Assn. Look, perfect for both casual outings and more formal settings. Crafted with durable materials, these sneakers are built to last, maintaining their fresh appearance even with frequent use.

Key Features:

-Type: Lace-up sneakers with round-toe design

-Upper Material: PU for a sleek and durable finish

-Sole Material: Rubber outsole with textured pattern for enhanced grip

-Insole: Cushioned footbed for all-day comfort

-Closure: Lace-up for a secure fit

-Style: Solid grey design with a contrast sole for a modern touch

-Occasion: Suitable for everyday wear, from casual to semi-formal

-Warranty: 3-month warranty from the manufacturer

-Care: Wipe clean with a dry cloth to maintain the look

3. Flying Machine Men GARNETT Perforated Sneakers

Price: ₹1599



Step up your footwear game with the Flying Machine Men GARNETT Perforated Sneakers. As a trendsetter in youth fashion, Flying Machine delivers style and innovation in every pair. These off-white sneakers feature a perforated design, giving them a fresh and modern look. The lace-up detail ensures a secure fit, while the cushioned footbed provides all-day comfort. Made with a durable PU upper and a textured TPR outsole, these sneakers offer long-lasting performance. Ideal for everyday wear, these kicks pair perfectly with your casual outfits.

Key Features:

-Type: Perforated lace-up sneakers with round toe

-Upper Material: PU for a stylish and durable look

-Sole Material: TPR outsole for traction and durability

-Insole: Cushioned footbed for enhanced comfort

-Closure: Lace-up closure for a snug fit

-Style: Brand logo detail at the back and perforated design for breathability

-Occasion: Everyday casual wear

-Warranty: 3-month warranty from the manufacturer

-Care: Wipe clean with a dry cloth to remove dust

4. Woodland Men Running Shoes

Price: ₹2097



Add a burst of color to your running routine with Woodland Men Running Shoes. These white and blue running shoes combine style and performance, featuring a durable Textile Flyknit upper and a cushioned footbed with Comfort memory foam technology for exceptional comfort during long runs. The textured and patterned outsole offers excellent traction, making them ideal for road running. With their sleek design and Woodland branding, these shoes are perfect for casual wear and active use alike.

Key Features:

-Sport Type: Running shoes designed for road running

-Upper Material: Durable Textile Flyknit for breathability and comfort

-Insole: Cushioned footbed with Comfort memory foam technology for superior comfort

-Outsole: Textured and patterned for enhanced grip on surfaces

-Closure: Lace-up style for a secure fit

-Arch Type: Medium arch support

-Cushioning: Medium cushioning for balanced support

-Pronation: Neutral

-Occasion: Ideal for both casual wear and athletic activities

-Warranty: 30-day warranty from the manufacturer

-Care: Wipe with a clean, dry cloth to remove dust

5. United Colors of Benetton Men Colourblocked Suede Lightweight Sneakers

Price: ₹2999



Elevate your everyday style with United Colors of Benetton's Colourblocked Suede Lightweight Sneakers. Designed with a trendy color block pattern in blue and white, these sneakers feature a soft suede upper and lace-up closure for a sleek look. The cushioned footbed ensures comfort, while the lightweight EVA and rubber outsole provide stability and ease of movement. Perfect for pairing with slim-fit jeans and a bomber jacket, these sneakers will add a fashionable touch to any casual outfit.

Key Features:

-Type: Colourblocked sneakers with round toe

-Upper Material: Suede for a stylish and durable finish

-Sole Material: Lightweight EVA and rubber for comfort and stability

-Insole: Cushioned footbed for all-day comfort

-Closure: Lace-up closure for a secure fit

-Style: Colourblocked pattern for a modern, trendy look

-Occasion: Ideal for everyday casual wear

-Care: Wipe clean with a dry cloth to maintain the suede finish

Conclusion

