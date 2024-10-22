This Diwali marks the beginning of a festival season like no other. Myntra brings you its grand Diwali Sale 2024, offering unparalleled discounts of up to 80% on a wide range of fashionable shoes and high-performance sports shoes that will keep you ticking with style or take you a notch higher! Whether it's a step up the game in athletics or just a splash of flavor to one's daily routine, Myntra has everything. And, with great bank offers, get an additional 10% off too! Upgrade your shoe collection with fantastic prices to be missed.

1. HRX by Hrithik Roshan Men White And Blue Memory Foam Technology Running Shoes

Price: ₹929

Elevate your running experience with the HRX by Hrithik Roshan Men White and Blue Memory Foam Technology Running Shoes. Designed for both style and performance, these shoes feature a lightweight mesh upper for breathability and a cushioned footbed that adapts to your foot's contours, providing ultimate comfort during your runs. Whether you're hitting the track or jogging on an indoor surface, these shoes are your perfect companion for long-distance running.

Features:

-Memory Foam Technology: The cushioned footbed is crafted with memory foam, providing personalized comfort and support with every step.

-Breathable Mesh Upper: The lightweight mesh upper ensures excellent airflow, keeping your feet cool and comfortable during intense workouts.

-Textured Outsole: The textured and patterned outsole offers superior grip and traction, enhancing stability on various surfaces.

-Lace-Up Closure: The regular styling with lace-up detail allows for a secure fit, giving you confidence in your stride.

-Durable Construction: Built for long-lasting performance, these shoes come with a 30-day warranty, ensuring quality and reliability.

2. WROGN Men Woven Design Running Shoes

Price: ₹1080

Step into comfort and style with the WROGN Men Woven Design Running Shoes. These grey running shoes feature a unique woven design that not only enhances their aesthetic appeal but also offers flexibility and breathability for your feet. With a convenient slip-on closure, these shoes are perfect for quick getaways or intense workouts, ensuring you stay comfortable during every run.

Features:

-Stylish Woven Design: The contemporary woven upper adds a fashionable touch while providing excellent breathability for all-day comfort.

-Slip-On Closure: The easy slip-on design allows for quick and effortless wear, making these shoes a convenient choice for your active lifestyle.

-Cushioned Footbed: The medium cushioning provides just the right amount of support, enhancing comfort during your runs.

-Textured Outsole: The patterned outsole delivers reliable grip and traction on court surfaces, ensuring stability with every step.

-Durable Construction: Made with high-quality synthetic materials, these shoes come with a 3-month warranty, guaranteeing their durability and performance.

3. Red Tape Men Perforations Mid Top Lace Up Sneakers

Price: ₹1179

Elevate your casual look with the Red Tape Men Perforations Mid Top Lace-Up Sneakers. These stylish white and black sneakers feature a trendy perforated design that enhances breathability while adding a modern flair. Perfect for everyday wear, these sneakers combine comfort with a classic aesthetic, making them an essential addition to your footwear collection.

Features:

-Chic Perforated Design: The perforated synthetic mesh upper not only adds a stylish touch but also promotes airflow, keeping your feet cool and comfortable.

-Secure Lace-Up Closure: The traditional lace-up fastening ensures a snug fit, allowing for easy adjustments based on your comfort level.

-Cushioned Footbed: Enjoy every step with the cushioned footbed that provides exceptional support, making these sneakers ideal for daily wear.

-Durable Rubber Outsole: The textured and patterned rubber outsole delivers excellent grip and traction, ensuring stability on various surfaces.

-Quality Construction: Crafted from high-quality PU materials, these sneakers come with a 45-day warranty, promising durability and style for your everyday adventures.

4. U.S. Polo Assn.Men White Clarkin Sneakers

Price: ₹1199

Step up your sneaker game with the U.S. Polo Assn. Men White Clarkin Sneakers. Designed for those who appreciate both style and comfort, these white sneakers feature a sleek silhouette that effortlessly complements any casual outfit. Whether you’re heading out for a day of errands or meeting friends for lunch, the Clarkin Sneakers are the perfect choice for elevating your everyday look.

Features:

-Sleek Design: The clean white finish offers a classic appeal, making these sneakers versatile enough to pair with various outfits.

-Comfortable Fit: Designed with a cushioned footbed, these sneakers provide optimal comfort for all-day wear, whether you’re on the go or relaxing.

-Breathable Material: Made from high-quality synthetic materials, the upper allows for breathability, keeping your feet feeling fresh even during extended wear.

-Reliable Traction: The durable rubber outsole features a textured pattern that ensures excellent grip and stability on different surfaces, enhancing your confidence with every step.

-Quality Assurance: With a focus on craftsmanship, these sneakers are backed by a reliable warranty, ensuring long-lasting wear and satisfaction.

5. Puma Unisex Badminton Smash Sprint Indoor Shoes

Price: ₹2499

Get ready to elevate your game with the Puma Unisex Badminton Smash Sprint Indoor Shoes. Designed for avid badminton players, these shoes combine innovative technology with stylish design to provide the ultimate support and comfort on the court. With a focus on performance, they are engineered to enhance your agility and stability, ensuring you’re always one step ahead during intense rallies.

Features:

-Lightweight Cushioning: Equipped with Variofoam technology, these shoes offer lightweight cushioning that enhances your ability to leap and lunge effortlessly, providing maximum comfort during gameplay.

-Breathable Upper: The engineered jacquard mesh upper promotes superior breathability, keeping your feet cool and comfortable, even during the most heated matches.

-Non-Marking Outsole: Designed with a non-marking rubber outsole, these shoes ensure you can move freely without leaving marks on the court, preserving their integrity.

-Stability Frame: The stability frame provides exceptional lateral and medial support, helping you maintain balance and control while executing quick movements and sharp turns.

-Durable Construction: With a regular fit and flat heel type, these shoes are crafted to withstand rigorous play, backed by a 3-month warranty for added peace of mind.

Conclusion:

Treat yourself to the right shoes this Diwali without burning a hole in your pocket at Myntra. Save up to 80% off and get an extra 10% OFF with offers from banks-better times cannot come than this to splurge on quality footwear. Get the perfect running shoes, casual sneakers, and much more. The sale is live now. Get your deal before it's too late.

