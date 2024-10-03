Get ready for the Myntra Big Fashion Festival Sale 2024 and it’s the best time to refresh your shoe collection with the best discounts! With discounts starting from 55% off on the top women’s shoe brands including Adidas, Puma, Skechers, Campus, and more, in addition to an extra 10% off by bank offers, it’s a deal you won’t want to pass up. If you’re seeking comfortable sneakers, performance-driven running shoes, or stylish slip-on shoes, this is your opportunity to bag yourself good quality shoes at a great price.

1. Campus Women Woven Design PU Slip-On Sneakers

Price: ₹854

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Bring the Campus Women Woven Design PU Slip-On Sneakers into your daily style. She can be talking about flair while being comfortable, just like these new chic, mid-top slip-on sneaker shoes. Casual outings are easy to impress with, just as going about errands. The woven design gives it some sophisticated flare, while the slip-on style is joined with a convenient zip detail. The subtle yet stylish PU material sneakers are tough and come equipped with a cushioned footbed for comfort all through the day. With a textured EVA outsole, you will be able to enjoy maximum traction and stability.

Key Features:

-Woven Design: Adds a stylish touch to your casual outfits.

-PU Upper: Durable and easy to clean for long-lasting wear.

-Cushioned Footbed: Memory foam insole for enhanced comfort.

-Slip-On with Zip: Easy to wear and remove, making them perfect for daily use.

-Mid-Top Style: Offers extra ankle support without compromising on style.

-Textured EVA Sole: Ensures a solid grip and durability for everyday use.

-1-Month Warranty: Comes with a warranty for added peace of mind.

2. HRX by Hrithik Roshan Women Blue Slip-On Walking Shoes

Price: ₹1101

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

The walking shoes by HRX by Hrithik Roshan Women Blue Slip-On Walking Shoes let you walk your way into a better life. There is utmost comfort and performance, a slip-on design. Its breathable mesh upper ensures enhanced airflow even on long walks or tough indoor exercises. A cushioned footbed providing medium arch support, and gentle cushioning promises great comfort even during long-time usage. This blue and red stylish design makes your activewear pop with color, while a textured outsole provides grip and stability.

Key Features:

-Mesh Upper: Lightweight and breathable for maximum comfort during long walks.

-Slip-On Design: Easy to wear and remove, offering convenience for your daily workouts.

-Cushioned Footbed: Medium cushioning and arch support for enhanced comfort.

-Textured Outsole: Provides excellent traction on indoor surfaces.

-Stylish Color: Eye-catching blue and red design adds flair to your activewear.

-30-Day Warranty: Backed by a warranty from the brand for peace of mind.

3. Skechers Women Self Design Round Toe Non-Marking Lace Ups Walking Shoes

Price: ₹3249

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Unmatched comfort and style come with the Skechers Women Self Design Round Toe Walking Shoes. Featuring lace-up shoes, engineered with Goga Mat Technology, you get the perfect walking experience in terms of cushioning and support. Fit for travel, they feature a breathable mesh upper and stretch laces for easy wear, along with a high-traction outsole designed for navigating everything from cobblestone streets to busy airport terminals. Ultra Go cushioning and a Goga Mat insole ensure travelers can keep on moving in ultimate comfort.

Key Features:

-Goga Mat Technology: Provides superior cushioning for a more comfortable walking experience.

-Ultra Go Cushioning: Lightweight and responsive for all-day support.

-Machine Washable: Easy to clean, maintaining fresh looks after every use.

-High-Traction Outsole: Ensures stability and grip, perfect for various surfaces.

-Textile Upper: Breathable material for a cool and comfortable fit.

-Slip-On Closure: Convenient design with stretch laces for easy on and off.

-3-Month Warranty: Warranty provided by the brand/manufacturer.

4. ADIDAS Women Black & White Woven Design Ligra 7 Training Shoes

Price: ₹3599

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Give your indoor performance a life and give you maximum play on any indoor court using the ADIDAS Women Black & White Woven Design Ligra 7 Training Shoes, which will breathe with comfort so that you can pump it in all-intensity play. Synthetic leather abrasion-resistant toe caps give it a tough and long-lasting life. Powered by a non-marking Adiwear rubber outsole and EVA midsole, the shoes give tremendous grip and cushioning, thus allowing the wearer to gallop effortlessly around the court, showing stability and support.

Key Features:

-EVA Midsole: Lightweight cushioning for enhanced comfort and shock absorption.

-Non-marking Adiwear Outsole: Provides excellent grip and durability on all indoor surfaces.

-Abrasion-resistant Synthetic Leather Toe: Reinforced for increased durability during intense play.

-Breathable Mesh Upper: Keeps your feet cool and comfortable during extended wear.

-Multidirectional Outsole: Ensures stability and traction for quick, agile movements on the court.

5. Puma Women Cell Thrill Running Shoes

Price: ₹4124

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Experience the thrill of running with Puma Women's Cell Thrill Running Shoe. Built with bold silhouettes and packed with 10CELL cushioning, this shoe provides ultimate comfort and stability. The SOFTFOAM+ footbed provides you with that plush, comfortable ride while the dynamic upper design and eye-catching PUMA branding create a stylish statement. Built with at least 20% recycled materials, these shoes reflect the brand's commitment to sustainability, delivering performance without compromise.

Key Features:

-10CELL Cushioning: Provides enhanced stability and comfort through a supportive, cell-like structure.

-SOFTFOAM+ Footbed: Ensures a plush, cushioned experience for long-lasting comfort.

-Softride Midsole Technology: Offers top-notch cushioning for a smooth, responsive feel.

-Clam Shell Construction with Cage Overlay: Enhances comfort and provides extra support during your run.

-Recycled Materials: Made with at least 20% recycled materials, supporting eco-conscious design.

-Textile Upper and Synthetic Outsole: Durable construction for everyday use and outdoor runs.

-3-Month Warranty: Warranty provided by the brand/manufacturer.

Conclusion

The Myntra’s Big Fashion Festival Sale 2024 has launched a huge discount sale on women’s shoes get Min 55% off on your favorite brands like Adidas, Puma, and Skechers. No matter whether you need regular wear or athletic shoes, the sale will satisfy even the most demanding customer. Buy now and do not miss this great opportunity to save big on these products, while the offer lasts.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.