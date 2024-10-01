Myntra Big Fashion Festival: Footwear For Women By House OF Pataudi

Discover the exquisite craftsmanship and timeless elegance of House of Pataudi footwear at Myntra's Big Fashion Festival. Inspired by the rich heritage of the Pataudi family, House of Pataudi offers a stunning collection of footwear for women that blends tradition with modern style. From classic juttis to stylish sandals, you'll find the perfect pair to elevate your look.

1. House of Pataudi Ethnic Embellished Square Toe Block Mules

Experience the timeless elegance of House of Pataudi with these exquisite Ethnic Embellished Square Toe Block Mules. These mules feature a traditional ethnic design, adorned with intricate embellishments that add a touch of luxury and sophistication. The square toe and block heel provide a comfortable and stylish fit.

Key features:

Ethnic design: Inspired by traditional Indian craftsmanship.

Intricate embellishments: Adds a touch of luxury and sophistication.

Square toe: Comfortable and stylish.

Block heel: Provides stability and comfort.

High-quality materials: Crafted with durable materials for long-lasting wear.

2. House of Pataudi Women Ethnic Embellished Mules

Elevate your style with House of Pataudi's exquisite collection of Ethnic Embellished Mules. These mules are crafted with meticulous attention to detail, combining traditional Indian craftsmanship with modern design. The intricate embellishments and comfortable fit make them a perfect addition to your wardrobe.

Key features:

Ethnic design: Inspired by traditional Indian craftsmanship.

Intricate embellishments: Adds a touch of luxury and sophistication.

Comfortable fit: Designed for all-day wear.

Versatile style: Can be paired with a variety of outfits.

High-quality materials: Crafted with durable materials for long-lasting style.

3. House of Pataudi Women Ethnic Embellished Leather Mojaris

Experience the timeless elegance of House of Pataudi with these exquisite Ethnic Embellished Leather Mojaris. These mojaris are crafted from high-quality leather and adorned with intricate embellishments, adding a touch of luxury and sophistication. The traditional design and comfortable fit make them a perfect addition to your wardrobe.

Key features:

Leather construction: Crafted from high-quality leather for durability and comfort.

Ethnic design: Inspired by traditional Indian craftsmanship.

Intricate embellishments: Adds a touch of luxury and sophistication.

Comfortable fit: Designed for all-day wear.

Versatile style: Can be paired with a variety of outfits.

4. House of Pataudi Women Mauve & Gold-Toned Ethnic Platform Heels

Elevate your style with House of Pataudi's Women Mauve & Gold-Toned Ethnic Platform Heels. These exquisite heels combine traditional Indian craftsmanship with a modern twist, featuring a stunning mauve color and gold-toned embellishments. The platform heel adds height and a touch of drama, making them perfect for special occasions.

Key features:

Ethnic design: Inspired by traditional Indian craftsmanship.

Mauve color: A sophisticated and versatile hue.

Gold-toned embellishments: Adds a touch of luxury and sophistication.

Platform heel: Adds height and a touch of drama.

Comfortable fit: Designed for all-day wear.

High-quality materials: Crafted with durable materials for long-lasting style.

5. House of Pataudi Women Embellished Mirror Work Ethnic Mojaris

Experience the timeless elegance of House of Pataudi with these exquisite Women Embellished Mirror Work Ethnic Mojaris. These mojaris feature intricate mirror work, adding a touch of sparkle and sophistication to the traditional design. Crafted from high-quality materials, these mojaris offer both comfort and style.

Key features:

Intricate mirror work: Adds a touch of sparkle and sophistication.

Ethnic design: Inspired by traditional Indian craftsmanship.

Comfortable fit: Designed for all-day wear.

High-quality materials: Crafted with durable materials for long-lasting style.

Versatile style: Can be paired with a variety of outfits.

House of Pataudi offers a stunning collection of women's footwear that blends traditional Indian craftsmanship with modern design. From classic mojaris to elegant mules and stylish heels, you'll find the perfect pair to elevate your look. With their exquisite detailing, comfortable fit, and high-quality materials, House of Pataudi footwear is a must-have for any woman who appreciates timeless elegance and style.

