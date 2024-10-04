A shopping extravaganza awaits at Myntra's Big Fashion Festival Sale 2024, where huge discounts merge into the realm of graceful ethnic picks! Get no less than 60% off women's footwear be stylish heels or flawless sandals for any occasion. More fun to look forward to includes ₹500 off on your first purchase from the Mynta app and an additional 10% discount from the bank offers. You will want to refresh your wardrobe with the season's best footwear deals, from chic block heels and elegant platform sandals.

1. Mast & Harbour Synthetic Block Heel Sandals

Price: ₹809

Image source: Myntra.com



Elevate your party look with the Mast & Harbour Synthetic Block Heel Sandals. Designed with a sleek black finish and ethnic embellishments, these sandals offer both style and comfort. Featuring a 3-inch block heel and an open-toe design, they are perfect for adding a chic touch to any outfit. The cushioned footbed ensures comfort during long hours, while the sturdy, textured outsole provides a reliable grip. These sandals are a go-to for any festive or casual occasion.

Key Features:

-Heel Type: Block heel for enhanced stability and style.

-Heel Height: 3 inches for added elegance and height.

-Design: Open-back, open-toe with a synthetic embellished upper.

-Comfort: Cushioned footbed for all-day comfort.

-Sole Material: Durable resin outsole with a textured pattern for grip.

-Occasion: Ideal for parties or casual outings.

-Maintenance: Easy to clean with a dry cloth to remove dust.

2. Lavie Women Solid Open Toe Platform Sandals

Price: ₹849

Image source: Myntra.com



Step up your casual footwear game with the Lavie Women Solid Open Toe Platform Sandals. These stylish white sandals feature a sleek, minimalist design with a solid PU upper, perfect for everyday wear. The 2-inch platform heel adds a subtle boost in height while maintaining comfort with a cushioned footbed. The open-back, open-toe design, and textured TPR outsole make these sandals ideal for relaxed outings, combining both fashion and functionality.

Key Features:

-Heel Type: Platform heel for a trendy and comfortable lift.

-Heel Height: 2 inches for added height without sacrificing comfort.

-Design: Open-back, open-toe with a solid PU upper.

-Comfort: Cushioned footbed for enhanced comfort.

-Sole Material: TPR outsole with a textured pattern for reliable grip.

-Occasion: Perfect for casual outings.

-Maintenance: Easy to clean by dusting with a dry cloth; avoid using polish or shiner.

3. DressBerry Women's Block Heel Sandals

Price: ₹939

Image source: Myntra.com



Elevate your everyday style with the DressBerry Women's Block Heel Sandals. These chic white mules feature a sleek, synthetic leather upper and a cushioned footbed, offering both style and comfort. The block heel adds a fashionable touch while the slip-on design ensures ease of wear. Perfect for casual outings, these sandals combine modern elegance with practicality, thanks to their textured EVA outsole for added grip and durability.

Key Features:

-Type: Gladiators-style mules for a stylish appearance.

-Material: Synthetic leather for a sleek, polished look.

-Heel Style: Block heel for added stability and comfort.

-Design: Slip-on style for easy, hassle-free wear.

-Comfort: Cushioned footbed for long-lasting comfort.

-Sole Material: EVA outsole with textured pattern for improved grip.

-Occasion: Ideal for casual, everyday wear.

-Maintenance: Wipe with a clean, dry cloth to remove dust.

4. CORSICA Open Toe Wedges

Price: ₹1019

Image source: Myntra.com



Step up your casual style with the CORSICA Open Toe Wedges. These white wedges are designed with a synthetic leather upper that adds a sleek, modern touch to your outfit. Featuring a comfortable cushioned footbed and a 3-inch wedge heel, they offer both style and comfort for all-day wear. The open toe and open back design make them ideal for warm weather, while the textured PVC outsole ensures stability. Perfect for casual outings, these sandals combine fashionable appeal with everyday practicality.

Key Features:

-Type: Wedge Sandals for a chic yet comfortable look.

-Material: Synthetic leather for a polished, durable upper.

-Heel Style: 3-inch wedge heel for added height with stability.

-Design: Open toe and open back for easy wear and breathability.

-Comfort: Cushioned footbed for lasting comfort.

-Sole Material: Textured PVC outsole for reliable grip.

-Occasion: Ideal for casual, everyday wear.

-Warranty: 1-month warranty provided by the brand/manufacturer.

-Care: Wipe with a clean, dry cloth to remove dust.

5. House of Pataudi Women Mauve & Gold-Toned Ethnic Platform Heels

Price: ₹1119

Image source: Myntra.com



Elevate your ethnic ensemble with the exquisite House of Pataudi Women Mauve & Gold-Toned Ethnic Platform Heels. Featuring a stunning mauve and gold-toned color scheme, these heels are designed with a sophisticated woven synthetic upper that adds a touch of elegance. The cushioned footbed ensures comfort throughout the day, while the 3.5-inch platform heel provides the perfect lift without compromising on stability. Ideal for ethnic occasions, these sandals seamlessly blend style with tradition, making them a must-have for your wardrobe.

Key Features:

-Type: Ethnic platform heels that blend tradition with contemporary style.

-Material: Crafted from synthetic material for durability and a refined look.

-Heel Style: 3.5-inch platform heel for added height and comfort.

-Design: Open toe and open back for ease of wear and breathability.

-Comfort: Cushioned footbed for all-day comfort during festive occasions.

-Sole Material: Textured TPR outsole for reliable traction.

-Occasion: Perfect for ethnic events, celebrations, or festive gatherings.

-Care: Wipe with a clean, dry cloth to maintain its pristine appearance.

Conclusion

Get ready to style your moves with Myntra's Big Fashion Festival Sale 2024. From block heels to platform sandals, something for every taste and occasion. Don't forget exciting offers with ₹500 off on the first app purchase and extra discounts through bank offers.

