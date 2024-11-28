Myntra Black Friday Sale with Unisex Slippers at Half the Price

Myntra Black Friday Sale brings a must-have offer on unisex slippers that are perfect for all kinds of casual activities. During this limited-time sale, enjoy amazing discounts on the latest designs. Offering up to 50% off or more on select items. Whether you're getting ready for the holidays or treating yourself to something special, this sale offers something for everyone.

1. Mast & Harbour Women Fur Winter Bedroom Sliders

Stay cozy and stylish this winter with the Mast & Harbour Women’s Fur Winter Bedroom Sliders. These slippers are designed with a soft faux fur lining, ensuring your feet stay warm and comfortable during the colder months. The plush texture provides a luxurious feel, while the slip-on style allows for easy wear. The durable sole offers support for indoor use, whether you're lounging around the house or relaxing in the bedroom.

Price: 511

Key Features:

Relaxed and Comfortable Fit for All-Day Wear

Durable and Supportive Non-Slip Sole

Perfect for Lounging at Home or Relaxing Indoors

Keeps Feet Warm During Cold Weather

2. Doctor Extra Soft Women Croslite Sliders

These sliders are made with Croslite™ material, known for its lightweight and cushioned feel. The extra-soft footbed ensures a plush, cloud-like experience, making them perfect for indoor and outdoor use. With a sleek, minimalistic design, these sliders offer both style and functionality. Whether you're lounging at home or running errands, the durable sole provides traction and support, while the adjustable strap ensures a perfect fit. Experience comfort like never before with these must-have sliders for everyday wear.

Price: 599

Key Features:

Water-Resistant and Easy to Maintain

Support: Provides Arch Support for Added Comfort

Ideal for Casual Outings, Beach Days, or Lounging at Home

Flexible Construction for Natural Foot Movement

3. Puma Women Silvia V3 Slides

Step up your comfort and style with the Puma Women Silvia V3 Slides. These slides are designed with a sleek, sporty look and feature a soft, cushioned footbed that offers all-day comfort. The strap is made with durable synthetic material and features the iconic Puma logo for a modern, athletic aesthetic. Whether you're heading to the gym, the pool, or just lounging around, these slides provide the perfect balance of fashion and functionality. The non-slip sole ensures superior grip, making these slides both stylish and practical for all types of casual wear.

Price: 959

Key Features:

Matches Well with Activewear or Casual Outfits

One Size Fits Most with Room for Comfort

Great for Outdoor Activities or Relaxing at Home

Made with Sustainable Materials

4. Mast & Harbour Women Self Design Fur Winter Room Slippers

Stay warm and stylish with the Mast & Harbour Women Self Design Fur Winter Room Slippers. These cozy slippers are designed to provide ultimate comfort during the chilly months. Featuring a self-design pattern and soft faux fur lining, they ensure your feet stay snug and toasty all day long. The slip-on style makes them easy to wear, while the durable sole offers support for indoor use. Perfect for lounging at home, these slippers combine warmth, elegance, and functionality, making them a must-have addition to your winter essentials.

Price: 1299

Key Features:

Designed to Keep Your Feet Cozy and Secure

Keeps Feet Dry and Comfortable

Great for Gifting During the Holiday Season

Designed to Keep You Comfortable While Relaxing at Home

Conclusion:

The variety of options and discounts available during this sale makes it the ideal time to stock up on your favorite slippers for the season. From sleek, minimal designs to cushioned, foot-supporting styles, these slippers will keep your feet happy and comfortable. Hurry, the sale ends soon, so don’t miss out on these amazing deals to refresh your wardrobe and enjoy the ultimate in relaxation.

Disclaimer: The above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.