Myntra Fashion Carnival Sale: Get Up to 40-80% Off on Top Sports Shoes!

Great News! Myntra Fashion Carnival has finally come up with unbelievable discounts on high-end sports shoes and thereby gave up to 40-80% off on top sports shoe brands. Be it gearing up for a run or adding swag to your casual wear, these deals bring in the perfect mix of performance and fashion, featuring top brands such as Adidas, Puma, and U.S. From fashionable shoes to durable ones. Avail the best deals this season only at Myntra Fashion Carnival!

1. WROGN Men Woven Design Running Shoes

Price: ₹1109

Elevate your running experience with this sleek pair of WROGN grey running shoes, designed for both style and performance. With a woven design and regular styling, these shoes seamlessly blend comfort and durability. The synthetic upper and cushioned footbed ensure a supportive fit, while the textured, patterned outsole provides superior grip on various surfaces. Perfect for runners seeking a reliable and stylish companion for their athletic pursuits.

Key Features

-Stylish Design: Grey running shoes with a woven design and regular styling.

-Synthetic Upper: Durable and easy to maintain.

-Cushioned Footbed: Offers comfort and support during runs.

-Textured outsole: ensures excellent grip and traction.

-Lace-Up Fastening: Provides a secure and adjustable fit.

-Warranty: Comes with a 3-month warranty from the brand owner/manufacturer.

2. Red Tape Men's Mesh Walking Shoes

Price: ₹1799

Step into comfort and style with the Red Tape men's mesh walking shoes. These black and white shoes are designed with regular styling and lace-up details, offering a perfect blend of functionality and fashion. The high cushioning footbed ensures maximum comfort during long walks, while the textured and patterned outsole provides excellent grip on various surfaces. Whether you're out for a casual stroll or a brisk walk, these shoes are your ideal companion.

Key Features

-Stylish Design: Black and white mesh walking shoes with regular styling.

-High Cushioning: Cushioned footbed for superior comfort during walks.

-Mesh Material: breathable and lightweight for all-day wear.

-Textured Outsole: Provides strong traction and durability.

-Lace-Up Fastening: Ensures a secure and adjustable fit.

-Warranty: Comes with a 45-day warranty from the brand/manufacturer.

3. Puma Unisex Badminton Smash Sprint Indoor Shoes

Price: ₹2149

Unleash your full potential on the court with the Puma Unisex Badminton Smash Sprint Indoor Shoes. These black sports shoes are designed for athletes who demand agility and support during intense rallies. Featuring an engineered jacquard mesh upper for breathability and a cushioned footbed for comfort, these shoes ensure you stay light on your feet. The non-marking rubber outsole and stability frame provide excellent grip and support, making them perfect for quick, dynamic movements.

Key Features

-Engineered Jacquard Mesh Upper: offers breathability and comfort during intense matches.

-Cushioned Footbed: Provides medium cushioning for comfort and support.

-Non-marking rubber outsole: ensures flawless movement and grip on indoor courts.

-Variofoam Cushioning: A lightweight cushion enhances your agility and responsiveness.

-Stability Frame: Delivers exceptional lateral and medial support.

-Lace-Up Closure: Provides a secure and adjustable fit.

-PUMA Branding: Features the iconic PUMA cat logo for a stylish touch.

-Warranty: Comes with a 3-month warranty from the brand/manufacturer.

4. US Polo Association. Men Bosnia Uspa Sport Sneakers

Price: ₹2399

Elevate your everyday walks with the U.S. Polo Assn. Men Bosnia Uspa Sport Sneakers. These navy blue walking shoes combine style and comfort with their regular styling and mesh upper, ensuring breathability during your activities. The cushioned footbed offers medium support, while the textured and patterned outsole provides reliable traction on various surfaces. Perfect for daily wear, these sneakers are designed to keep you moving in comfort and style.

Key Features

-Stylish Design: Navy blue walking shoes with regular styling and lace-up closure.

-Mesh Upper: Ensures breathability and lightweight comfort.

-Cushioned Footbed: Provides medium cushioning for everyday walking comfort.

-Textured Outsole: Offers solid grip and durability on various surfaces.

-Lace-Up Fastening: Allows for a secure and adjustable fit.

5. ADIDAS Men Woven Design Epik Comfort Running Shoes

Price: ₹2649

Experience unmatched comfort and style with the Adidas Men's Woven Design Epik Comfort Running Shoes. Designed with cutting-edge Gel technology and an EVA midsole, these shoes provide excellent cushioning and support for your runs. The classic Adidas 3-stripe detail and brand logo at the back add a touch of iconic style, while the synthetic upper and rubber outsole ensure durability and traction. Whether you're hitting the track or the streets, these shoes are your perfect running partner.

Key Features

-Advanced Gel Technology: offers superior cushioning for a comfortable running experience.

-EVA Midsole: Provides lightweight support and shock absorption.

-Stylish Design: Features the classic Adidas 3-stripe detail and logo print at the back.

-Durable Construction: Synthetic upper paired with a rubber outsole for long-lasting wear.

-Lace-Up Closure: Ensures a secure and customizable fit.

-Warranty: Comes with a 3-month warranty from the brand/manufacturer.

Conclusion

Don't let these great deals slip off! 100% original products, easy returns, and secure payments are reasons for worry-free shopping on Myntra. Upgrade your wardrobe with fashionably appealing and functionally rewarding sports shoes before the carnival gets over. Remember, these offers are valid only until September 8th!

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever