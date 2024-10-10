Pair Your Festive Ready Footwear with Myntra’s Dussehra Sale & Get Up to 80% Off.

Celebrate the festive spirit of Dussehra with stunning footwear that perfectly combines elegance and comfort! Enjoy incredible discounts of 50-80% on a curated selection of fashionable flats and heels from Myntra between October 10 and October 13. Also, get ₹400 off your first purchase using the Myntra app. Whether you want to look perfect for festive events or desire stylish add-ons to wear every day, our featured products will splash excitement into your wardrobe and add some charm to your outfit.

1. Vishudh Women Silver Toned Laser Cuts One-Toe Flats

Price: ₹449

Elevate your footwear collection with the Vishudh Women Silver-Toned Laser Cuts One-Toe Flats. These stunning flats blend contemporary style with ethnic charm, making them a versatile addition to your wardrobe. The open-toe design features exquisite laser-cut detailing that adds a touch of sophistication and uniqueness to your look. Crafted for comfort, these flats are perfect for all-day wear, whether you're dressing up for a special occasion or enjoying a casual outing with friends.

Key Features:

-Stylish Design: Silver-toned open-toed flats adorned with intricate laser cuts for a trendy aesthetic.

-Quality Material: Made with a synthetic upper that is both durable and easy to clean.

-Comfortable Fit: A cushioned footbeds ensure comfort throughout the day, making them perfect for extended wear.

-Textured Outsole: Features a patterned PVC outsole for enhanced grip and stability.

-Effortless Wear: Backless design allows for easy slip-on and off convenience.

-Occasion Versatility: Ideal for ethnic occasions, casual outings, or everyday wear.

-Warranty: Comes with a 15-day warranty for added peace of mind.

2. Anouk Embroidered Ethnic Open-Toe Flats

Price: ₹589

Step out in style with the Anouk Embroidered Ethnic Open-Toe Flats. These elegant gold-toned flats are designed to add a touch of ethnic charm to any outfit. Featuring a beautifully embroidered upper, these flats combine comfort with sophistication, making them a perfect choice for festive occasions or casual outings. The cushioned footbed provides all-day comfort, while the textured outsole ensures a steady grip, making these flats both stylish and practical.

Key Features:

-Elegant Design: Gold-toned open-toe flats featuring exquisite embroidery that enhances their ethnic appeal.

-Quality Construction: Crafted from synthetic material for durability and easy maintenance.

-Comfortable Footbed: A cushioned footbed offers superior comfort for prolonged wear.

-Secure Fit: The Backstrap design ensures a secure fit while maintaining an open-toe style.

-Versatile Occasion: Perfect for ethnic celebrations, family gatherings, or casual outings.

-Textured Outsole: Made with a patterned PVC outsole for better traction and stability.

-Easy Care: Wipe clean with a dry cloth to keep your flats looking fresh and new.

3. Shezone Women Peach-Coloured Embellished Ethnic Mojaris

Price: ₹699

Elevate your ethnic wear with the Shezone Women Peach-Coloured Embellished Ethnic Mojaris. These beautifully crafted mojaris blend traditional charm with modern comfort, making them a must-have in your footwear collection. The soft peach hue and intricate embellishments make these shoes a perfect match for festive occasions, family gatherings, or everyday wear. With a cushioned footbed for all-day comfort and a slip-on design for easy wear, these mojaris are as functional as they are stylish.

Key Features:

-Charming Design: Soft peach color paired with exquisite embellishments that enhance your ethnic outfit.

-Quality Material: Made from synthetic upper material for durability and easy maintenance.

-Comfort-Focused: A cushioned footbed provides excellent comfort for all-day wear.

-Convenient Fit: Slip-on style ensures easy on-and-off wear, perfect for busy days.

-Versatile Occasion: Ideal for ethnic celebrations, weddings, or casual outings.

-Sturdy Outsole: Textured TPU outsole offers excellent grip and stability.

-Easy Maintenance: Wipe clean with a dry cloth to keep your mojaris looking pristine.

-Warranty: Comes with a 1-month warranty.

4. Denill Textured One Toe Wedge Heels

Price: ₹799

Step into elegance with the Denill Textured One-Toe Wedge Heels. These stunning copper-toned heels are designed to elevate your ethnic wear while providing comfort and style. The textured patent upper and cushioned footbed ensure a snug fit, making them perfect for long hours of wear. With a heel height of 3 inches, these wedge sandals offer a flattering lift while maintaining stability, making them a versatile addition to your footwear collection. Ideal for festive occasions or casual outings, these wedge heels effortlessly blend tradition with modern flair.

Key Features:

-Elegant Design: Striking copper tone with a textured finish that complements various outfits.

-Quality Material: Crafted with a synthetic patent upper for durability and a sleek appearance.

-Comfortable Fit: A cushioned footbed provides excellent support, ensuring comfort throughout the day.

-Sturdy Heel: A 3-inch block heel offers stability and height without sacrificing comfort.

-Easy Wear: Open back design with a regular ankle loop for a secure and stylish fit.

-Versatile Occasion: Perfect for ethnic celebrations, weddings, or casual outings.

-Reliable Traction: Textured TPR outsole provides good grip and durability.

-Maintenance: Wipe clean with a dry cloth to keep your wedge heels looking their best.

5. House of Pataudi Women Gold-Toned Braided Detail Handcrafted One-Toe Block Heels

Price: ₹1649

Elevate your ethnic ensemble with the House of Pataudi Women Gold-Toned Braided Detail Handcrafted One-Toe Block Heels. These exquisite heels combine sophistication and comfort, featuring a stunning gold tone with braided and perforated detailing that exudes elegance. The open-back design and cushioned footbed ensure a snug and comfortable fit, while the 3.5-inch block heel adds the perfect lift for any occasion. Each pair is handcrafted, making them unique with subtle variations that enhance their charm. Perfect for pairing with a saree or ethnic dress, these block heels are a must-have for your festive wardrobe.

Key Features:

-Sophisticated Design: Stunning gold-toned finish with intricate braided and perforated detailing for a luxurious look.

-Quality Craftsmanship: Handcrafted from high-quality synthetic materials, ensuring durability and style.

-Comfort-Focused: The cushioned footbed provides excellent support for all-day wear.

-Stable Heel: A 3.5-inch block heel offers a perfect combination of height and stability.

-Open Back Design: Regular ankle height with an open back for easy slip-on wear.

-Versatile Styling: Perfectly pairs with sarees, ethnic dresses, or festive outfits for any event.

-Durable Traction: Textured TPR outsole ensures reliable grip and long-lasting use.

-Handcrafted Unique Touch: Each pair may have slight irregularities, adding to its handcrafted beauty.

-Bonus Pouch Included: Comes with a stylish pouch for easy storage and portability.

Conclusion

These Dussehra deals cannot be missed! The Vishudh Women Silver-Toned Flats and Anouk Embroidered Ethnic Flats are some of the stylish options that one could look out for, and there's something for every occasion. Make it a dressy affair and add some magic to your wardrobe with stunning footwear that is perfect when tradition meets modernity. Shop on the Myntra app today and step out in style.

