Treat yourselves to the excellent range of ethnic footwear at Myntra's Diwali Sale 2024! Get stylish sandals and heeled-high pumps for a festival fit, all with discounts ranging between 50 and 80%. The shimmering Anouk Embellished Wedge Sandals, elegant ELLE Slim Heels, and multiple other collections adorn stylish as well as comfortable together, ensuring you look your best at every celebration. Plus, get an additional 10% discount with exclusive bank offers—because you deserve to step into the season in style!

1. Anouk Embellished Ethnic Wedge Sandals

Price: ₹899

Step into style with the Anouk Embellished Ethnic Wedge Sandals, designed to elevate your ethnic wear while providing utmost comfort. These gold-toned sandals feature a chic open back and regular ankle height, making them a versatile choice for festive occasions or casual outings. Crafted from synthetic leather, the embellished upper adds a touch of glamour to any outfit, while the cushioned footbed ensures all-day comfort.

Features:

-Stylish Design: Gold-toned sandals with a western-embellished synthetic leather upper for a trendy look.

-Comfortable Fit: A cushioned footbed provides support and comfort, making them ideal for prolonged wear.

-Wedge Heel: Features a 2-inch wedge heel for added height without compromising on stability.

-Open Back Style: Regular ankle height with an open back design for easy wear and enhanced breathability.

-Durable Outsole: Textured and patterned synthetic sole for excellent traction and durability, perfect for various surfaces.

2. Mochi Gold-Toned Embellished Wedge Sandals

Price: ₹945

Elevate your footwear collection with the Mochi Gold-Toned Embellished Wedge Sandals, a perfect blend of style and comfort. Designed with a stunning embellished synthetic upper, these sandals are ideal for casual outings or festive occasions. The open back and cushioned footbed offer both ease and support, making them your go-to choice for all-day wear.

Features:

-Chic Design: Gold-toned sandals featuring a western-embellished synthetic upper that adds a touch of elegance to any outfit.

-Comfortable Cushioning: The cushioned footbed ensures all-day comfort, perfect for long hours of wear.

-Wedge Heel: Designed with a 3.5-inch wedge heel for added height while maintaining stability.

-Open Back Style: Regular ankle height with an open back for easy slip-on wear and breathability.

-Durable Outsole: Textured and patterned PU outsole provides excellent grip and durability, suitable for various occasions.

3. Lavie Embellished Velvet Block Heeled Pumps

Price: ₹1099

Step into sophistication with the Lavie Embellished Velvet Block Heeled Pumps. Crafted in a striking magenta hue, these pumps combine luxurious velvet with eye-catching embellishments, making them the perfect choice for parties and special occasions. With a cushioned footbed for comfort and a stylish block heel, these pumps offer a chic look without compromising on ease.

Features:

-Luxurious Material: Made from plush velvet, the upper exudes elegance and style, enhancing your party ensemble.

-Comfort-First Design: The cushioned footbed provides exceptional comfort, allowing you to dance the night away.

-Stylish Block Heel: A 2-inch block heel offers stability and support, perfect for long events.

-Pointed Toe Shape: The pointed-toe design adds a touch of sophistication and elongates the look of your legs.

-Durable Outsole: Textured and patterned PVC outsole ensures durability and grip, making these pumps suitable for various surfaces.

4. House of Pataudi Open Toe Woven Design Block Heels

Price: ₹1442

Elevate your casual look with the House of Pataudi Open Toe Woven Design Block Heels. These stunning gold-toned sandals feature a beautifully woven synthetic upper that adds a touch of sophistication to any outfit. With a cushioned footbed for all-day comfort and a stylish 3-inch block heel, these heels are perfect for both casual outings and festive occasions.

Features:

-Elegant Woven Design: The synthetic upper showcases a chic woven pattern, adding texture and visual interest to your ensemble.

-Comfortable Cushioned Footbed: Designed for comfort, the cushioned footbed ensures your feet feel great, even during extended wear.

-Sturdy Block Heel: The 3-inch block heel offers stability and support, making these sandals ideal for walking and standing.

-Practical Open Back: The open back design allows for easy slip-on and removal, combining convenience with style.

-Includes Shoe Bag: Comes with a stylish shoe bag, perfect for storing or traveling with your new favorite heels.

5. ELLE Embellished Slim Heels

Price: ₹1484

Step into elegance with the ELLE Embellished Slim Heels, designed for the modern woman who appreciates both style and comfort. These rose gold-toned sandals feature a chic embellished design that adds a touch of glamour to any outfit. With a cushioned footbed and a 3-inch heel, these heels are perfect for parties and special occasions, ensuring you look and feel your best all night long.

Features:

-Stylish Embellishments: The synthetic upper is adorned with eye-catching embellishments, making these heels a standout choice for any festive occasion.

-Comfortable Cushioned Footbed: Enjoy all-day comfort with the cushioned footbed, providing support for your feet as you dance the night away.

-Sleek Slim Heel: The 3-inch slim heel offers a sophisticated lift without compromising on stability, perfect for elegant outfits.

-Secure Backstrap: The backstrap design ensures a secure fit, allowing you to move with confidence.

-Easy Care: Crafted from synthetic materials, these heels can be easily maintained by wiping with a clean, dry cloth to keep them looking pristine.

Conclusion

Do not miss this golden opportunity to add more sparkle to your festive style in Myntra's Diwali Sale 2024. The choice of ethnic footwear ranges at unbelievable prices will be the best time to get that perfect pair. Shop now for stylish comfort at all events and mark your celebrations as special ones. Hurry since these deals won't last.

