Treat yourself to Dussehra in style this year with Myntra's Festive Footwear Sale! From October 10 to 13, treat yourself to ₹400 off on the first purchase and get exclusive kick offerings of up to 50-80% off on women's sneakers that will elevate your festive style. Be it any occasion such as all the family and friends get-togethers or mundane home works, look for your perfect pair at Shoetopia, Campus, Red Tape, and Puma–styled to ensure you're always fashionably and comfortably dressed this festive season.

1. Shoetopia Girls Colourblocked Sneakers

Price: ₹798

Elevate your little one’s footwear collection with the Shoetopia Girls Colourblocked Sneakers. Designed for everyday adventures, these stylish sneakers blend comfort and fashion effortlessly. The round-toe design and lace-up detailing provide a secure fit, while the cushioned footbed ensures all-day comfort. The lightweight construction makes them perfect for active girls on the go.

Features:

-Material: Durable synthetic upper for long-lasting wear.

-Toe Shape: Round toe for a classic look and comfortable fit.

-Pattern: Eye-catching color-blocked design adds a playful touch.

-Fastening: Lace-ups for a customizable fit.

-Shoe Width: Regular width for a comfortable fit.

-Technology: Lightweight design for ease of movement.

-Ankle Height: Regular ankle height for added support.

-Insole: Comfort insole for enhanced cushioning.

-Sole Material: PU sole for durability and traction.

-Occasion: Perfect for everyday wear, making them a versatile addition to any wardrobe.

2. Campus Women Textured Lace Up Memory Foam Mesh Sneakers

Price: ₹1189

Stay stylish and comfortable all day with the Campus Women Textured Lace-Up Memory Foam Mesh Sneakers. These versatile sneakers feature a breathable mesh upper and a memory foam insole, ensuring maximum comfort for your feet. The textured design adds a modern touch, while the lace-up fastening offers a secure fit. Whether you're running errands or out for a casual stroll, these sneakers are perfect for everyday wear.

Features:

-Material: Lightweight mesh upper for breathability.

-Toe Shape: Round toe for a comfortable, classic look.

-Pattern: Textured design for a trendy appearance.

-Fastening: Lace-ups for adjustable and secure wear.

-Shoe Width: Regular fit for all-day comfort.

-Ankle Height: Regular ankle height for added support.

-Insole: Memory foam insole for superior cushioning and comfort.

-Sole Material: Durable TPR sole for enhanced grip and longevity.

-Warranty: 1-month warranty provided by the brand.

3. Red Tape Women Textured Non-Slip Basics Sneakers

Price: ₹1459

Step out in style and comfort with the Red Tape Women Textured Non-Slip Basics Sneakers. Designed for everyday wear, these round-toe sneakers combine fashion and functionality. With a durable PU upper and cushioned footbed, they provide excellent support and comfort for your daily activities. The lace-up design ensures a secure fit, while the textured outsole features advanced non-slip technology, making these sneakers perfect for navigating various terrains. Designed for maximum comfort and style, these sneakers offer grip on different terrains, ensuring you stay balanced and confident.

Features:

-Material: High-quality PU upper for durability and longevity.

-Toe Shape: Round-toe design for a classic silhouette.

-Pattern: Textured finish for a stylish look.

-Fastening: Lace-ups for a secure and adjustable fit.

-Shoe Width: Regular fit for comfort throughout the day.

-Ankle Height: Regular ankle height for added support.

-Insole: Cushioned EVA or rubber insole for enhanced comfort.

-Sole Material: Non-slip EVA sole with TPU and TPR for traction and stability.

-Warranty: 45-day warranty provided by the brand.

4. Puma Women Textured Sneakers

Price: ₹2249

Step into style and comfort with the Puma Women Textured Sneakers. These vibrant multicoloured sneakers are perfect for adding a pop of color to your everyday outfits. Featuring a round-toe design and lace-up closure, they provide a secure fit and classic look. The synthetic upper ensures durability, while the cushioned footbed and comfort insole keep your feet feeling great all day long.

Features:

-Material: Durable synthetic upper for long-lasting wear.

-Toe Shape: Round toe for a timeless silhouette.

-Pattern: Textured finish adds visual interest.

-Fastening: Lace-ups for an adjustable and secure fit.

-Shoe Width: Regular width for all-day comfort.

-Ankle Height: Regular ankle height for adequate support.

-Insole: Comfort insole designed for cushioning and ease.

-Sole Material: Rubber sole for excellent traction and durability.

-Micro Trend: Features a stylish contrast sole for a modern touch.

-Warranty: A 3-month warranty is provided by the brand.

Conclusion

Grab this golden chance to revamp your shoe wardrobe ahead of the festive period! Get a discount of ₹400 on your first purchase and up to 80% off on women's sneakers as Myntra brings its biggest sale of the season - Dussehra Sale. Don't miss this chance. This sale is only for October 10-13. Now is the time. Download the Myntra app now and step into the spirit of festive fashion.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.