The Myntra's End of Reason Sale (EORS) fromn7th December, presents a fantastic opportunity for women to shop for footwear at amazing discounts. With up to 60% off on a variety of styles, including sandals, flats, and heels, the sale features top brands like Nautica, Kenneth cole & more. Whether you’re looking for comfortable everyday shoes or trendy styles for special occasions, the sale has something for everyone.

1. House of Pataudi Women Black Western Embellished Handcrafted Heels

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

The House of Pataudi Women Black Western Embellished Handcrafted Heels combine elegance and craftsmanship to create a stunning footwear piece. These heels are designed for the modern woman who loves to add a touch of glamour to her wardrobe. With intricate embellishments and a sleek black finish, they are perfect for both casual and formal occasions. The heels are handcrafted with care, ensuring high quality and comfort, while the western-inspired design adds a contemporary flair to any outfit.

Key Features:

Elegant Black Color: Versatile and timeless, easy to pair with a variety of outfits.

Handcrafted Design: Made with attention to detail, offering a premium, artisanal finish.

Western Embellishments: Intricate embellishments on the shoes, adding a touch of glamour and sophistication.

Comfortable Fit: Crafted for comfort, making them suitable for long hours of wear.

Stylish & Versatile: Ideal for both casual and semi-formal occasions.

2. Kenneth Cole Open Toe T-Strap Flats

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

The Kenneth Cole Open Toe T-Strap Flats offer a perfect blend of modern style and comfort, making them a must-have addition to any woman’s wardrobe. Designed for everyday elegance, these flats feature an open-toe design paired with a sleek T-strap that adds a touch of sophistication while ensuring a secure fit. Ideal for both casual and semi-formal occasions, they are versatile enough to pair with everything from dresses and skirts to jeans and tailored trousers. The stylish design is complemented by high-quality materials, ensuring durability and long-lasting wear.

Key Features:

Open Toe Design: A chic, breezy look that’s perfect for warmer weather and relaxed occasions.

T-Strap Style: The T-strap design provides a secure fit and adds a trendy, fashionable touch.

Comfortable Fit: Soft footbed and lightweight construction for all-day wearability.

Versatile Styling: Pairs easily with a wide variety of outfits, from casual to slightly dressy looks.

3. CORSICA Slim Heeled Party Pumps with Embellished Detail

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

The CORSICA Slim Heeled Party Pumps with Embellished Detail are the perfect blend of sophistication and glamour, designed to make a statement at any event. These stylish pumps feature a sleek slim heel that offers both height and elegance, while the intricate embellishments on the upper add a touch of luxury and sparkle. Whether you’re attending a party, cocktail event, or a night out, these pumps will elevate your look with their chic design and eye-catching details. Crafted with high-quality materials, they offer both comfort and durability, ensuring you can dance the night away in style.

Key Features:

Slim Heels: Delicate and elegant, providing added height and a graceful silhouette.

Embellished Upper: Sparkling embellishments add a touch of glamour, making these pumps perfect for evening wear.

Chic & Versatile: Ideal for formal occasions, parties, and special events.

Comfortable Fit: Designed to offer a comfortable fit, making them suitable for extended wear.

4. Lavie Open Toe Block Heels

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

The Lavie Open Toe Block Heels are the perfect combination of style, comfort, and versatility. Featuring a bold open-toe design and sturdy block heels, these shoes provide both fashion-forward appeal and stability for all-day wear. Whether you're dressing up for a semi-formal event or adding a chic touch to your everyday look, these block heels elevate any outfit with ease. The clean, contemporary silhouette pairs well with dresses, skirts, or even tailored pants, making them a must-have in every modern woman's wardrobe. Crafted from high-quality materials, these heels are designed to offer long-lasting durability and comfort.

Key Features:

Open Toe Design: A breathable and trendy look perfect for warm weather and casual or dressy occasions.

Block Heels: Sturdy and comfortable, providing better support and stability compared to thinner heels.

Versatile Styling: Pairs effortlessly with a wide range of outfits, from casual dresses to business attire.

Comfortable Fit: The block heel ensures ease of walking, offering comfort even for extended wear.

Durable Construction: Made from premium materials for long-lasting wear and performance.

The Myntra's End of Reason Sale (EORS) is the perfect opportunity for women to upgrade their footwear collection with top brands like Nautica, Kenneth Cole, and more, all at unbeatable discounts of up to 60%. Whether you're after elegant heels and comfortable flats, the sale offers a wide variety of styles to suit every occasion, from everyday wear to special events. With exclusive deals on trusted brands, you can enjoy both style and quality without breaking the bank. The added perks of flash sales, bank offers, and combo discounts make this the ideal time to shop for premium footwear at incredible prices. Don’t miss out on the chance to score trendy, durable, and fashionable footwear from some of the best brands in the industry. During Myntra's End of Reason Sale (EORS), think about getting the EORS VIP Ticket to get the most savings. This ticket, which is available to everyone for ₹99 (or ₹29 for Insiders), grants access to exceptional flash sales, early access, exclusive bargains, and more savings.

Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.