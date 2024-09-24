Are you looking to upgrade your fashion statement with new fashionable footwear? Then look no further, as we brought you some of the best-looking sneakers on your budget. Check out Myntra's latest selection of men's sneakers for ₹1000 or less. Whether you want to wear sneakers for casual or formal situations, these shoes are sure to meet your needs in terms of style and comfort, not to mention the most affordable prices on the market. Don't forget about Big Fashion Festival 2024, where you can save up to 90% on men's footwear! Roadster, HIGHLANDER, Sparx, Campus, and Red Tape offer trendy, comfortable, and inexpensive footwear.

1. HIGHLANDER Men Brown Sneakers

Price: ₹696

Image source: Myntra.com



Step up your casual style with HIGHLANDER Men Brown Sneakers. Incredibly stylish, classy, and with a synthetic leather upper, these shoes represent perfect effortless wear. Whether one has a date or is just going out for some time, the shoes are the perfect blend of comfort and style. However, as it comes in white, it requires extra care to maintain the look clean. Jeans and a leather jacket are paired with these sneakers for a laid-back yet stylish look.

Key Features:

-Design: Round-toe with lace-up styling for a classic casual look.

-Material: Synthetic leather upper for a sleek and durable finish.

-Comfort: A cushioned footbed provides added comfort for long wear.

-Outsole: Textured and patterned rubber sole for excellent grip and durability.

-Lightweight: Designed for easy, all-day wear.

-Care: Wipe with a clean, dry cloth to remove dust and maintain its appearance.

-Warranty: 15 days warranty provided by the brand/manufacturer.

2. Sparx Men Green Sneakers

Price: ₹854

Image source: Myntra.com



Be the best version of yourself in everyday style with the Sparx Men Green Sneakers. These sneakers feature a simple yet stylish design, which makes them perfect for every day. They offer a perfect balance between comfort and durability while being ideal for casual outings and daily activities. Being sneakers with a green outlook, they add a pop of color to your casual wardrobe and keep you comfortable throughout the day.

Key Features:

-Design: Round-toe with regular lace-up styling for a classic sneaker look.

-Material: PVC upper for durability and easy maintenance.

-Comfort: A cushioned footbed ensures comfort throughout the day.

-Outsole: Textured and patterned PVC sole for reliable grip and stability.

-Care: Wipe with a clean, dry cloth to maintain their fresh appearance.

-Versatile: Suitable for everyday wear, pairing easily with casual outfits.

3. Campus Men's Red Sneakers

Price: ₹845

Image source: Myntra.com



Be comfortable and look great on the Campus Men's Red Sneakers. Have an excellent support system and comfort that will make you walk about casually during casual outings or busy days. Introduce a bold design with comfort inside your shoes using the cushioned footbed. Take these fashionable red sneakers with jeans and a button-down shirt for a trendy look on an outing with friends.

Key Features:

-Design: Round-toe with regular lace-up styling for a sleek, modern look.

-Material: Synthetic leather upper for durability and easy maintenance.

-Comfort: A cushioned footbed ensures long-lasting comfort for everyday wear.

-Outsole: Textured and patterned rubber sole for enhanced grip and durability.

-Lightweight: Designed for easy movement, perfect for running and other activities.

-Care: Wipe with a clean, dry cloth to keep them looking fresh.

-Warranty: 1-month warranty provided by the brand owner/manufacturer.

4. Red Tape Men Colourblocked Contrast Sole Sneakers

Price: ₹971

Image source: Myntra.com



Statement-making Red Tape Colourblocked Contrast Sole Sneakers will make for casual wear, which assures comfort with a stylish look. The PU upper is very breathable with a memory foam insole that gives excellent response. These shoes offer a snug fit while giving firm support on any surface. Be cool and pair casual outfits with these cool sneakers to give a fresh, eye-catching look combining style and all-day comfort.

Key Features:

-Design: Round-toe with lace-up styling and a trendy color-blocked pattern.

-Material: PU upper for durability and easy maintenance.

-Comfort: Memory foam insole provides superior comfort and support for all-day wear.

-Outsole: TPU+TPR sole for excellent grip and stability on various surfaces.

-Care: Wipe with a clean, dry cloth to keep them looking fresh.

-Fit Sock-like fit for enhanced comfort and movement.

-Warranty: 45 days warranty provided by the brand owner/manufacturer.

5. Roadster The Lifestyle Co. Men Grey Colourblocked Comfort Insole Contrast Sole Sneakers

Price: ₹989

Image source: Myntra.com



Roadster Men Grey Colourblocked Sneakers are designed to keep comfort and a modern look in your stride. Mesh upper and cushioned insole incorporate breathability and comfort to wear it all day long. Contrast sole is that one touch of trend that makes it so perfect for everyday use. Wearing these grey sneakers out for casual outings with jeans and a casual tee would give you this laid-back yet stylish look.

Key Features:

-Design: Round-toe with lace-up closure and a stylish color-blocked pattern.

-Material: Mesh upper for breathability and lightweight comfort.

-Comfort: Cushioned footbed with a comfortable insole for long-lasting support.

-Outsole: EVA sole for durability and excellent grip on various surfaces.

-Care: Wipe with a clean, dry cloth to maintain their fresh appearance.

-Warranty: 1-month warranty provided by the brand/manufacturer.

Conclusion

Whether you seek a pop of color or just a versatile design, these sneakers assure the perfect blend of style and comfort for under ₹1000! You wouldn't want to miss those great deals being offered during Myntra's Big Fashion Festival Sale 2024.

