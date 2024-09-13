The monsoon is a welcome change but it also poses its problems and difficulties especially when it comes to keeping one's feet dry and comfortable. To make your search easier while looking for the best waterproof men’s shoes that are both functional and fashionable, we’ve compiled a list of the top 5 waterproof men’s shoes. The idea behind these shoes is to keep you comfortable, and your feet dry and to provide you with the ability to move with ease, irrespective of the weather. From state-of-the-art cushioning to waterproofing technology read on to find the right brand for rainy day quests.

1. Bacca Bucci Men Osprey Waterproof Durable Leather Hiking Shoes

Price: ₹1599

Image source: Myntra.com



Elevate your hiking experience with the Bacca Bucci Men’s Osprey Waterproof Durable Leather Hiking Shoes. Designed for adventurers who demand both functionality and durability, these shoes offer excellent waterproof protection, lightweight comfort, and a breathable design. Whether you're tackling rugged trails or navigating through wet conditions, the Osprey shoes ensure that you stay dry, comfortable, and agile on every adventure.

Key Features:

-Waterproof Design: Keeps your feet dry and comfortable in various weather conditions

-Lightweight Build: Enhances agility and ease of movement on challenging terrain

-Breathable Material: Prevents overheating with enhanced ventilation

-Durable Construction: Withstands rugged trail adventures and rough terrain

-Versatile Performance: Ideal for hiking, trekking, and mountaineering

2. Quechua By Decathlon Men Black Waterproof Mid-Top Hiking Shoes

Price: ₹ 5599

Image source: Myntra.com



When it comes to hiking in unpredictable weather, having the right footwear is essential. The Quechua By Decathlon Men’s Black Waterproof Mid-Top Hiking Shoes are designed to provide both style and functionality. Whether you’re tackling mountain trails or exploring rugged outdoor terrain, these shoes offer the perfect combination of traction, durability, and waterproof protection, keeping your feet comfortable and dry during your adventures.

Key Features:

-Non-slip rubber outsole with 4mm gripping studs for enhanced traction

-Waterproof and breathable membrane for 3 hours of protection in wet conditions

-Durable rubber toe bumper for added robustness

-High-top design with locking hooks for improved foot support

-Full-length EVA midsole cushioning for comfort on hikes

-Lightweight at 440 grams per shoe (size 43)

-2-year warranty provided by the manufacturer

3. Xtep Men Mesh Waterproof Walking Shoes

Price: ₹6639

Image source: Myntra.com



Stay comfortable and dry during your long-distance walks with the Xtep Men Mesh Waterproof Walking Shoes. Featuring a stylish white, blue, and black design, these shoes combine functionality with modern aesthetics, making them perfect for all-weather walking. With a cushioned footbed and textured outsole, these shoes ensure both comfort and grip on various surfaces.

Key Features:

-Mesh upper for breathability and waterproof protection

-Cushioned footbed for enhanced comfort

-Textured and patterned outsole for better grip

-Dynamic Foam midsole for added support

-Lace-up closure for a secure fit

4. Nike Winflo 11 GORE-TEX Men's Waterproof Road Running Shoes

Price: ₹ 11895

Image source: Myntra.com



Stay prepared for rainy runs with the Nike Winflo 11 GORE-TEX Men's Waterproof Road Running Shoes. Designed to tackle wet weather with ease, these shoes combine comfort, performance, and sustainability. Featuring responsive cushioning and a waterproof upper, they ensure you stay dry and comfortable no matter the conditions. Perfect for everyday road running in any season.

Key Features:

-Waterproof GORE-TEX upper for wet-weather protection

-Cushlon 3.0 foam and full-length Nike Air unit for responsive cushioning

-Elastic midfoot band and spacious forefoot for a comfortable fit

-Made with recycled materials for sustainability

-Reflective details for enhanced visibility

5. Columbia Konos Trs Outdry Mid Men Waterproof Hiking & Trekking Sports Shoes

Price: ₹ 12999

Image source: Myntra.com



Conquer any terrain with confidence in the Columbia Konos Trs Outdry Mid Men's Waterproof Hiking & Trekking Sports Shoes. Built for outdoor adventurers, these shoes offer superior waterproof protection, enhanced cushioning, and exceptional grip. Whether you're trekking through wet, muddy, or dry conditions, these shoes will keep your feet dry and comfortable while providing the stability and support needed for long hikes.

Key Features:

-Adapt Trax™ outsole for exceptional traction on wet and dry surfaces

-Omni-Max™ Plus system with Techlite+™ midsole for impact absorption and optimal balance

-Waterproof Outdry™ breathable construction

-Navic Fit System™ for a secure midfoot lock

-Lightweight technical mesh upper with no-sew overlays for durability and support

Conclusion

Let the rain not dampen your style or comfort this monsoon. It's time you invest in good waterproof shoes that promise to keep your feet dry and shielded against nature's fury. Whether rugged for the outdoors or sleek for city life, here are the top five waterproof shoes that nail performance and design. Check out the best of them right now on Myntra and find your ideal pair below with which you will love to step out come rain or sunshine.

