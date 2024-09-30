Top Ethnic Men’s Sandals for the Festive Season at Big Fashion Festival Sale

Myntra has brought offers on ethnic men's sandals up to 70% off as part of the Big Fashion Festival Sale 2024. This curation of casual and ethnic collections will be quite perfect to add a lot of comfort and style to your look, be it for any festive celebration, upgrade, or change in wardrobe. It ranges from comfort-friendly Paragon to more elaborate handcrafted leather designs from the House of Pataudi. Get an extra 10% off with bank offers! Don't miss out on a thing and shop today into the festive season smiling with savings.

1. Paragon Men Comfort Sandals

Price: ₹479

Upgrade your casual wardrobe with these tan comfort sandals. Featuring a synthetic upper and easy slip-on closure, these sandals offer a cushioned footbed for all-day comfort. The patterned PU outsole ensures durability and traction, making them perfect for daily wear.

Key Features:

-Upper Material: Synthetic for a stylish look

-Footbed: Cushioned for maximum comfort

-Outsole: Patterned PU for grip and durability

-Fastening: Slip-on for easy wear

-Warranty: 1 month from the brand owner/manufacturer

2. Bata Shoe-Style Casual Velcro Sandals

Price: ₹749

Stay comfortable and stylish with Bata's tan shoe-style sandals. Made with a synthetic upper and secure velcro closure, these sandals feature a cushioned footbed for everyday comfort. The patterned PU outsole adds durability and traction, perfect for daily wear.

Key Features:

-Upper Material: Synthetic for a sleek finish

-Footbed: Cushioned for all-day comfort

-Outsole: Patterned PU for enhanced grip

-Fastening: Velcro for a secure fit

-Ideal for: Daily casual wear

3. Mochi Men Black Ethnic Leather Comfort Sandals

Price: ₹796

Elevate your casual footwear collection with Mochi's black ethnic leather comfort sandals. Designed with a supportive cross-over silhouette, these sandals are crafted from supple leather, ensuring both comfort and freedom of movement. The cushioned footbed provides all-day support, making them an ideal choice for casual outings or holidays.

Key Features:

-Upper Material: Soft leather for a luxurious feel

-Footbed: Cushioned for enhanced comfort

-Outsole: Patterned PU for durability and traction

-Fastening: Easy slip-on design for convenience

-Occasion: Perfect for ethnic wear

4. Roadster The Lifestyle Co. Men Comfort Sandals

Price: ₹798

Experience the perfect blend of comfort and style with Roadster's brown comfort sandals. Featuring a PU upper and slip-on closure, these sandals provide a cushioned footbed for everyday ease. The patterned PVC outsole ensures durability, making them a great choice for daily wear.

Key Features:

-Upper Material: PU for a sleek, durable finish

-Footbed: Cushioned for maximum comfort

-Outsole: Patterned PVC for traction and longevity

-Fastening: Slip-on for quick, hassle-free wear

-Occasion: Ideal for daily casual use

5. House of Pataudi Men Coffee Brown Handcrafted Leather One-Toe Sandals

Price: ₹1124

Step into timeless style with these handcrafted coffee brown one-toe sandals from House of Pataudi. Made from synthetic leather, these slip-on sandals feature a cushioned footbed for comfort and a patterned TPR outsole for durability. Perfect for ethnic occasions, they add an elegant touch to your ensemble.

Key Features:

-Upper Material: Handcrafted synthetic leather for a premium look

-Footbed: Cushioned for all-day comfort

-Outsole: Patterned TPR for durability and grip

-Fastening: Slip-on design for easy wear

-Occasion: Ideal for ethnic wear

Conclusion

Don’t miss this fantastic chance to add some finest footwear collections while taking the best deals during the Myntra Big Fashion Festival Sale 2024. A stylish, comfortable, and elegant footwear collection is now available for every single one of your celebrations due to the large variety of options available. Shop now and bring on the season's joy!

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.