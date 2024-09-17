Top Men’s Sandals: Shop Now and Save Up to 50% During the Myntra Sale

Combine great comfort with fashionable style when wearing the best sandals for men. Ever designed to re-invent your footwear, these pairs bring in a unique combination of rigid materials, effective cushioning, and stylish designs that make you look impeccable for any activity. From sleek synthetic uppers to cushioned footbeds and high-traction outsoles, these sandals are engineered for function and edge. Take them out for a casual day or get the dependable support you need for active use and find the perfect fit and look.

1. Campus Men Navy-Blue & Grey Sports Sandals

Price: ₹695

Image source: Myntra.com



Take a step towards comfort and style by putting on these Campus Men Navy-Blue & Grey Sports Sandals. With a versatile design that combines sleek looks with practical features, it's just perfectly good for everyday wear. Being tough enough to use synthetic leather upper, this also comes along with a cushioned footbed to ensure support and day-long comfort. Whether running some errands or spending the whole day with casual endeavors, these sports sandals will not fail to bring out that modern style with performance secured.

Features:

-Stylish Synthetic Upper: Durable and modern synthetic leather adds a touch of sophistication.

-Cushioned Footbed: Provides excellent comfort for prolonged wear.

-Adjustable Velcro Closure: Ensures a secure and customized fit.

-TPR Outsole: Offers superior traction and stability on various surfaces.

-Antifungal and Anti-Allergy: Zero moisture and odor-free properties for added convenience.

2. Roadster The Lifestyle Co. Men Velcro Closure Sport Sandals

Price: ₹764

Image source: Myntra.com



Explore and find the perfect walk of style and functionality with Roadster The Lifestyle Co. Men Velcro Closure Sport Sandals. This wardrobe was designed for the modern man, sported in trendy colors, and features making it suitable for casual outings and active days.

Features:

-Stylish Upper: Green, beige, and black synthetic suede for a chic and versatile look.

-Cushioned Footbed: Ensures comfortable wear throughout the day.

-Velcro Closure: Provides a secure and adjustable fit.

-Textured EVA Outsole: Offers excellent grip and durability on various surfaces.

-1-Month Warranty: Warranty provided by the brand/manufacturer for peace of mind.

3. ASIAN Men's Printed Sports Sandals

Price: ₹831

Image source: Myntra.com



ASIAN Men Printed Sports Sandals- Add to your active lifestyle. Vibrant colors mixed with practical designs are the highlight of these highly fashion-conscious yet comfortable sports sandals. For whatever activity, you can trust these to be well-fitting and comfortable shoes, with cushioning on the footbed and secure velcro closure.

Features:

-Vibrant Design: Navy blue and orange synthetic upper with a stylish printed pattern.

-Cushioned Footbed: Provides all-day comfort and support.

-Velcro Closure: Ensures a secure and adjustable fit.

-Textured TPR Outsole: Offers excellent traction and durability on different surfaces.

4. HRX by Hrithik Roshan Men Navy Blue Woven Design Hook & Loop Athleisure Sandal

Price: ₹998

Image source: Myntra.com



Upgrade your footwear game with the HRX by Hrithik Roshan Men's Athleisure Sandal. Combining both fashion and functionality, the styling of these athleisure sandals gives them that modern look, backed up with advanced features to provide comfort and support. The breathable knit upper and cushioned sole make them perfect for all the right moves.

Features:

-Breathable Knit Upper: Engineered for a sock-like fit with heel webbing for added comfort.

-Easy Hook-and-Loop Closure: Ensures a snug fit with adjustable straps that dive under the upper.

-Thicker Webbing Straps: Provides lockdown support at the forefoot, instep, and heel for stability.

-EVA Footbed: Offers superior cushioning and comfort.

-EVA-Foam Outsole: Lightweight and durable for excellent traction.

-Lightweight Design: Ensures ease of wear throughout the day.

-Warranty: 3 months provided by the brand/manufacturer.

5. Puma Men Softride Seave Proplex Sandals

Price: ₹ 3499

Image source: Myntra.com



Experience comfort and style without bounds with the Puma Men Softride Seave Proplex Sandals. Designed to elevate your casual footwear collection, these sandals incorporate Puma's advanced SOFTRIDE technology for maximum comfort with great cushioning and support. Ideal for daily use, the outline lines and avant-garde design are combined with rugged practical features to bring you a premium footwear experience.

Features:

-SOFT RIDE Technology: Delivers extreme cushioning with the softest foam for sustained comfort.

-Synthetic Upper: Stylish and durable with a convenient velcro closure.

-Cushioned Footbed: Ensures maximum comfort with every step.

-Patterned Rubber Outsole: Provides reliable grip and traction on various surfaces.

-Adjustable Velcro Strap: Allows for a customized fit.

-Platform Heel: Adds a touch of modern design while enhancing comfort.

-Warranty: 3 months provided by the brand/manufacturer.

Conclusion

Men's sandals on our website are the perfect mix of style, comfort, and practicality. Be on the lookout for sleek and modern, casual and functional-you-name-it: we've got a pair to suit your needs! Don't miss the chance to upgrade your footwear collection with great-quality sandals at unbeatable prices.

