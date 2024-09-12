Top Picks of Running Shoes for Men & Exclusive Card Discounts at Myntra

Running shoes are not mere wearables; they are your key to better performance, comfort, and endurance. Be it for the seasoned runner or the amateur starting in the field, the right type of shoe makes a world of difference in one's routine. This range of men's running shoes on Myntra combines innovation in design with superior cushioning and great traction to support each stride. From leading brands like WROGN, Campus, and Puma, these shoes are crafted for durability and style. Read to know why upgrading to these high-end running shoes would change the game for you, and grab those special deals while they last!

1. WROGN Men Woven Design Running Shoes

Price: ₹1229

Step up your running game with the WROGN Men Woven Design Running Shoes. Featuring a stylish grey woven design, these shoes offer regular styling with a synthetic upper and lace-up detailing. The cushioned footbed ensures comfort during long runs, while the textured and patterned outsole provides a reliable grip on court surfaces. Built for neutral pronation and medium arch support, these running shoes are designed to keep you moving comfortably. Plus, enjoy peace of mind with a 3-month warranty from the brand.

Key Features

-Stylish grey woven design

-Lace-up closure for a secure fit

-Synthetic upper for durability

-Cushioned footbed for added comfort

-Textured, patterned outsole for improved traction

-Suitable for neutral pronation and medium arch support

-A 3-month warranty is provided by the manufacturer

2. Campus Men Black Mesh Running Shoes

Price: ₹1104

Elevate your running performance with the Campus Men Black Mesh Running Shoes. Designed for long-distance running, these shoes feature a lightweight mesh upper that offers breathability and comfort. The full-length phylon sole provides excellent cushioning, shock absorption, and rebound, ensuring energized runs with every step. With a cushioned heel counter and EVA sock liner, your feet remain supported and comfortable, even over extended distances. Perfect for neutral pronation, these shoes are ideal for road running and come with a 30-day warranty.

Key Features

-Breathable mesh upper

-Full-length phylon sole for superior cushioning and shock absorption

-Cushioned heel counter for foot stability

-EVA sock liner for added comfort

-Textured and patterned outsole for reliable traction

-Suitable for neutral pronation and medium arch support

-30-day warranty provided by the manufacturer

3. HRX by Hrithik Roshan Men Memory Foam Mesh Non-Marking Running Shoes

Price: ₹929

Experience both style and comfort with the HRX Men Memory Foam Running Shoes by Hrithik Roshan. These sleek, black running shoes are designed for performance and durability, featuring a memory foam insole that offers superior cushioning and support. Whether you're at the gym or out for a run, these shoes provide the stability and comfort needed to get through intense workouts. The breathable mesh upper ensures ventilation, while the non-marking outsole gives reliable traction without leaving marks, making it perfect for all surfaces.

Key Features

-Memory foam insole for enhanced cushioning

-Breathable mesh upper for maximum comfort

-Non-marking textured and patterned outsole for superior grip

-Sleek design with lace-up closure

-Ideal for running and gym workouts

-30-day warranty provided by the manufacturer

4. Puma Men Scorch Runner V2 Woven-Design Sports Running Shoes

Price: ₹1999

Elevate your running game with the Puma Men Scorch Runner V2 Sports Shoes, designed for both urban and road runners. These black woven-design shoes feature a lightweight mesh upper for superior breathability and comfort, while the cushioned footbed offers extra support during long runs. The SOFTFOAM+ sock liner delivers plush, long-lasting cushioning for every step, making these shoes a reliable choice for daily workouts or city strolls. The sleek design, combined with Puma’s signature Formstrip and branding, ensures you stand out in style.

Key Features

-SOFTFOAM+ sock liner for superior cushioning

-Lightweight and breathable mesh upper

-Cushioned footbed for all-day comfort

-Rubber outsole for excellent traction

-Lace-up closure with regular styling

-A 3-month warranty is provided by the manufacturer

5. ADIDAS Men Woven Design Amalgo Running Shoes

Price: ₹1977

Step into comfort and style with the ADIDAS Amalgo Running Shoes, designed for everyday runs and casual outings. Featuring a woven textile upper, these shoes ensure breathability while maintaining a sleek look with the iconic ADIDAS 3-stripe detail. The cushioned interior and rubber outsole provide excellent support and grip, ideal for neutral pronation runners. With a lace-up closure and eyelet detailing, these shoes offer a secure fit, making them perfect for both court surfaces and city streets.

Key Features

-Woven textile upper for breathability

-Durable rubber outsole for reliable traction

-Classic ADIDAS 3-stripe branding

-Lace-up closure for a secure fit

-A 3-month warranty is provided by the brand

Conclusion

Whether an athlete runner or amateur jogger, this pack of high-end running shoes strikes the perfect balance of style, comfort, and performance. Don't let these offers slip away avail your pair now and save big with a host of card offers! Avail discounts such as 12% with a RuPay Credit Card, 10% with Kotak and Yes Bank Credit/Debit Cards, and 7.5% with a Myntra Kotak Credit Card. Rush, upgrade to the latest running wear with these cool offers before they disappear!

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.