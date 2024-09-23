Up to 90% Off Trendy Chunky-Heel Sandals at Myntra Big Fashion Festival Sale

Get ready for the Myntra Big Fashion Festival Sale that brings you up to 90% off on this great collection of fashionable heels. Now is the perfect time to upgrade your footwear collection with comfort and style. Kitten heels are great for all-day wear with comfort and sophistication that does not compromise with style. Pointy-toe designs are chic so wardrobe must-haves. Check out the Myntra Footwear Sale! Get super trendy chunky-heel sandals that keep your feet supported and in style, or smooth kitten heels to dress up anything. Special offers include: to be applied on all orders above Rs. 999 on the first purchase using the coupon code MYNTRA300 get an additional Rs. 300 off. Check the best deals on women's chunky-heel sandals footwear below:

1. Denill Printed Pointed Toe Kitten Heeled Pumps

Price: ₹624

Make your casual days classy with the comfort and style of Denill's Printed Kitten Heeled Pumps. Bold red and beige printed pumps provide comfort and style to the wearer. It can be easily worn around with the cushioned footbed and backstrap, while the kitten heel subtly raises the wearer's height.

Key Features:

-Printed synthetic upper Red and beige style Comfortable 1-inch kitten heel

-Cushioned footbed for everyday comfort

-Texturized outsole gives better grip and stability

-Pointed toe style at the top - sleek, modern

-Backstrap closure to ensure fit

-Ideal for casual activities

2. Mast & Harbour Textured Block Heel Pumps

Price: ₹929

Pair up your casual dressing with these stylish Mast & Harbour Textured Block Heels Pumps that find expression in a gorgeous shade of soft pink. With a modern block heel and pointy toe, it is sure to set off your elegance while being shoddy in comfort The cushioned footbed provides ease throughout the day while the closed back ensures it fits well.

Key Features:

- Upper made of pink textured synthetic leather, giving style to the sandals.

- 2-inch block heel for better stability.

-Cushioned footbed for extra comfort

-Textured resin outsole that will increase traction

-Closed-back type of shoe that will hug your feet and provide it a snug secure fit

-Pointed toe style for that polished sleek look

-Good for casual activities

3. Roadster The Lifestyle Co. Blue Textured Pointed Toe Block Heeled Mules

Price: ₹999

Take your casual look to a new level of style by wearing the Blue Textured Block Heeled Mules from Roadster. The block heel mule features both comfort and style with its cushioned footbed and robust block heels. It offers day-to-night wear, allowing you to always add that sophisticated touch through the pointed toe.

Features:

-Blue textured synthetic leather upper

-Comfortable 3-inch block heel for added height and support

-Open-back design for easy slip-on wear

-Cushioned footbed for all-day comfort

-Pointed toe for a sharp, stylish appearance

-Durable rubber sole for better traction

-Ideal for casual occasions

4. DressBerry Black Textured Pointed Toe Block Pumps With Backstrap

Price: ₹1099

Elegantly add these black textured block pumps from DressBerry up for a night out on the town, but they could certainly be dressed down to add to your casual wardrobe. Style and practicality come in one with the sleek pointed toe and the 3.5-inch block heel. A backstrap will keep toes cushioned through an all-day comfort footbed while keeping the shoe firmly on your feet.

Key Features:

-Black textured synthetic leather upper for a timeless look

-3.5-inch block heel for a perfect balance of style and support

-Cushioned footbed for superior comfort

-Backstrap fastening for a secure and adjustable fit

-Pointed toe design for a chic, modern finish

-Durable resin sole for lasting traction

-1-month warranty provided by the manufacturer

-Ideal for casual occasions

5. Carlton London Pointed Toe Kitten Heeled Pumps

Price: ₹1319

Carlton London's Beige Pointed Toe Kitten Heeled Pumps exude understated elegance. A solid synthetic upper and lace-up fastening ensure comfort and style, while the 2.5-inch kitten heel remains delicate in lifting the wearer throughout the day.

Key Features:

-Beige solid synthetic upper for a minimalist, chic look

-2.5-inch kitten heel for a comfortable yet stylish lift

-Lace-up fastening for a secure, adjustable fit

-Cushioned footbed for added comfort

-Pointed toe for a sleek and polished appearance

-Durable resin sole for better grip

-15-day warranty provided by the brand

-Ideal for casual occasions

Conclusion

The Myntra Big Fashion Festival Sale is one such chance to inject every wardrobe with fashionable chunky-heel sandals and fashionable kitten heels. Now, it sells at unbelievable discounts, starting from up to 90% off! So, be it a stylishly elegant pointed-toe shoe or an all-day comfortable kitten heel, this is a sale that will surely answer all the needs of every style icon. Shop with great deals like an extra ₹300 off on orders over ₹999 when using coupon code MYNTRA300. Shop for fabulous footwear options that are stylish and comfortable. Find women's chunky-heel sandals and more at the best deals only on Myntra.

