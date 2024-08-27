Give Your Pet the Best with Drools: Formulas for Optimal Health and Vitality

Your pet's growth, health, and general well-being need to make sure they are getting the proper nourishment. With a variety of high-quality pet diets from Drools catered to various life stages, you can provide your pets the best care possible from puppyhood to adulthood.

1. Drools Puppy Dry Dog Food Chicken and Egg

Price:₹3,132

Give your puppy the best start with Drools Puppy Food, designed for complete and balanced nutrition to support growth and development. Enriched with DHA for brain development, this highly palatable and easily digestible kibble also strengthens your puppy's immune system with essential vitamins and antioxidants. The specially formulated kibbles help control tartar build-up, ensuring overall oral health.

Features

Brand: Drools

Flavor: Chicken

Age Range (Description): Puppy

Item Form: Kibble

Specific Uses For Product: Digestive Health, Joint Health, Immunity

Special Ingredients: Proteins, Organic, Nutrient-rich, Raw, Chicken, Minerals, Vitamins

Net Quantity: 21000 grams

Number of Items: 1

Package Information: Bag

Item Weight: 20 Kilograms

2. Drools Kitten(1-12 Months) Dry Cat Food

Price:₹800

Celebrate your kitten's growth with Drools Kitten Food, a nutritious choice for all breed sizes. This chicken-flavored pellet food provides balanced nutrition to support your kitten's development. With a net quantity of 3000 grams, it's perfect for special occasions like birthdays or everyday meals, ensuring your kitten enjoys a tasty and healthy diet.

Features

Brand: Drools

Flavor: Chicken

Age Range (Description): Kitten

Item Form: Pellet

Net Quantity: 3000 grams

Number of Items: 1

Package Information: Bag

Item Weight: 3000 Grams

Breed Recommendation: All Breed Sizes

Occasion: Birthday

3. Drools Dry Dog Food All Lifestages 100% Vegetable

Price: ₹1,738

Ensure your dog's overall well-being with Drools Vegetable Flavored Dog Food, a 100% vegetarian formula packed with high-quality vegetable proteins. Designed for all life stages, this nutrient-rich pellet food promotes better digestibility with essential amino acids, fiber, and natural prebiotics. It supports strong bone and teeth development with calcium, phosphorus, and vitamin D, while natural antioxidants and essential nutrients boost immunity. Plus, Omega-3 and Omega-6 fatty acids contribute to a healthy skin and shiny coat, making it the perfect choice for a wholesome veg-based diet.

Features

Brand: Drools

Flavor: Vegetable

Age Range (Description): All Life Stages

Item Form: Pellet

Specific Uses For Product: Training

Net Quantity: 10,000 grams

Number of Items: 1

Package Information: Bag

Item Weight: 10,000 Grams

Breed Recommendation: All Breed Sizes

4. Drools Adult Dry Cat Food, Real Chicken Flavour 3 Kg Pack

Price: ₹799

Give your adult dog the best with Drools Chicken Flavored Dog Food, specially formulated for all breed sizes. This nutrient-packed pellet food includes taurine for a healthy heart while promoting a beautiful coat and healthy skin. It also helps control urinary pH and offers hairball protection, ensuring your dog stays happy and healthy. Perfect for special occasions like birthdays or as a daily nutritious meal.

Features

Brand: Drools

Flavor: Chicken

Age Range (Description): Adult

Item Form: Pellet

Net Quantity: 3000 grams

Number of Items: 1

Package Information: Bag

Item Weight: 3000 Grams

Breed Recommendation: All Breed Sizes

Occasion: Birthday

5. Drools Focus Puppy Super Premium Dry Dog Food, 4kg Pack

Price:₹1,715

Provide your puppy with complete and balanced nutrition with Drools Puppy Food. Made with real chicken as the No. 1 ingredient, it offers high-quality protein for a healthy body. Free from wheat, corn, and soya, this kibble includes whole grains like rice and oats for improved digestion. Optimal levels of Omega-3 and Omega-6 fatty acids, along with biotin, zinc, and vitamin E, promote healthy skin and a shiny coat. Drools' natural ingredients ensure your puppy receives essential health benefits for long-term well-being.

Features

Brand: Drools

Flavor: Chicken

Age Range (Description): Puppy

Item Form: Kibble

Specific Uses For Product: Active behavior, Digestive Health, Immunity

Special Ingredients: Complete and balanced nutrition with Real Chicken, DHA for brain development, vitamins, antioxidants, minerals, tartar control, promotes healthy skin and coat, ideal for all breeds

Net Quantity: 4000 grams

Number of Items: 1

Package Information: Bag

Item Weight: 4 Kilograms

Conclusion

For your pet's health and enjoyment, it's crucial to select the proper diet at every stage of their life. Your pets will receive balanced nourishment that is catered to their individual needs when you use Drools' specialized formulas for puppies, kittens, adult dogs, and cats. Investigate these high-quality choices to give your pets the finest care available.

